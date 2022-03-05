Skip to main content
Colonial Nissan

117 Bustleton Pike, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Colonial Nissan

5.0
Overall Rating
4.95 out of 5 stars(412)
Recommend: Yes (108) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Not what I expected

by D Barr on 05/03/2022

Everything went so smoothly that I couldn't believe it. Mark my representative was awesome! Fred the sales member was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

412 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by thomas hamm on 05/11/2022

I dealt w Steve D on the intake of appt for my 2012 pathfinder. He couldn’t of been more accommodating. Very honest n informative. What more can I ask for when asking questions n sharing information back n forth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

My last visit to Nissan.

by Yuriy on 05/04/2022

Fast service with perfect quality.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

change tire

by victor on 05/02/2022

good service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A Steady and Helpful Agency

by Andrew Levine on 04/19/2022

We've been going to Colonial Nissan for over 30 years. The team is excellent and efficient. They listen carefully and always come through on the terms and quality we need.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank you

by Jo on 04/10/2022

Thank you. You listened and understood what I was looking for

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

efficient and honest

by MicheleB on 04/10/2022

Yearly inspection and oil change...was reminded of recommended service and told what could wait til next service appt. Was kept in the loop of what was going on.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Car service

by Car service on 04/09/2022

The service appt. went well. Was told everything that was performed. The waiting area is very outdated ie faux leather sofas and chairs peeling. No water in refrigerator or coffee.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bob

by Charlie on 04/07/2022

Gary who I’ve bought cars from there for the past 15 years was off in celebration of his jubilee. That’s how I met Bob and he was equally a pleasure to work for. Haven’t had a bad experience at Colonial since being part of the family over the past 15 years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great dealership

by Always satisfied on 04/02/2022

Very easy to get service appts and car is done at the promised time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

owner

by Gloria Rossi on 03/31/2022

Jim Petrowski always makes sure and works with me in providing the best service performed on my Nissan Murano

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealership

by Ronna Miller on 03/25/2022

Great dealership! Easy to deal with. Great customer service. Jason is amazing!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Satisfied

by Inspection and Oil Change on 03/18/2022

Took longer than anticipated but overall very satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lease/Purchase of 2019 Armada

by Bob on 03/08/2022

Fred Segal was sales rep. that assisted me in leading the Armada 3 years ago. Fred was always helpful and straight forward. Due to the fact that my Armada only had 29k miles after the Lease was up, I decided to purchase it. Andrew Lambert handled the purchase and paperwork quickly and professionally.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

best service

by h on 03/07/2022

Jim and the team always do it right.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Debbie Marks on 02/25/2022

Excellent service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Nissan service colonial nissan

by Nissan service on 01/22/2022

Been a longtime colonial Nissan customer. The reason being they are the best. Consistent, professional, courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Well done as always

by Mel Staffin on 01/03/2022

Excellent work. Done timely and went out of their way to accommodate our schedule.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great

by 5 Stars on 01/03/2022

Fred was very accommodating and was easy to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Colonial Nissan Service

by Andrew Lambert on 12/21/2021

Everyone was nice and efficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

about our dealership

At Colonial Nissan, our commitment to customers extends far past the research and purchasing process. Well after you've taken your vehicle home, you can rely on our service center to keep it in good working order with effective, thorough maintenance. Our service facility is staffed with highly qualified, highly experienced technicians with training in the specifics of vehicles and parts. They are more than comfortable taking care of a range of vehicles including those from other brands. You can schedule an appointment online to get your vehicle checked. Our Feasterville Nissan dealership is also your trusted source for quality parts. You can order parts through our website if you are short on time and cannot visit us.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service

