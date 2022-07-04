Colonial Nissan
Customer Reviews of Colonial Nissan
Bob
by 04/07/2022on
Gary who I’ve bought cars from there for the past 15 years was off in celebration of his jubilee. That’s how I met Bob and he was equally a pleasure to work for. Haven’t had a bad experience at Colonial since being part of the family over the past 15 years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Great dealership
by 04/02/2022on
Very easy to get service appts and car is done at the promised time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
owner
by 03/31/2022on
Jim Petrowski always makes sure and works with me in providing the best service performed on my Nissan Murano
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Dealership
by 03/25/2022on
Great dealership! Easy to deal with. Great customer service. Jason is amazing!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Satisfied
by 03/18/2022on
Took longer than anticipated but overall very satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Lease/Purchase of 2019 Armada
by 03/08/2022on
Fred Segal was sales rep. that assisted me in leading the Armada 3 years ago. Fred was always helpful and straight forward. Due to the fact that my Armada only had 29k miles after the Lease was up, I decided to purchase it. Andrew Lambert handled the purchase and paperwork quickly and professionally.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
best service
by 03/07/2022on
Jim and the team always do it right.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 02/25/2022on
Excellent service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Nissan service colonial nissan
by 01/22/2022on
Been a longtime colonial Nissan customer. The reason being they are the best. Consistent, professional, courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Well done as always
by 01/03/2022on
Excellent work. Done timely and went out of their way to accommodate our schedule.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great
by 01/03/2022on
Fred was very accommodating and was easy to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Colonial Nissan Service
by 12/21/2021on
Everyone was nice and efficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Awesome Experience
by 11/29/2021on
Thank you for always going above and beyond.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Service
by 11/24/2021on
Great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
helpful
by 11/21/2021on
The gentleman name Marc was very helpful to me he treated me well with the explanations about my car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
2 Comments
Wonderful experience
by 11/09/2021on
I have been. Colonial Nissan customer since 2018, when I purchased my new vehicle. The service was great then, I just purchased another vehicle and the service was even better this time! All the sales and service folks are wonderful, they are very attentive and you know they care! That is very important to me, I am a customer for life!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Car buying experience
by 11/01/2021on
Great experience. Quick fast and easy!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Transmission replacement
by 10/28/2021on
Service manager Jim Pietrowski at Colonial Nissan did a great job of taking care of my transmission replacement. Highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
mrs
by 10/21/2021on
Fast, friendly and very knowledgeable sales and service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Inspection and Point Inspection
by 10/11/2021on
Visited the facility for an inspection and new vehicle spot check. Was able to check in prior to arrival and was signed into the queue electronically. Facility was very clean and staff was both engaging and friendly. Took about 50MINs to complete inspection process and I was on my way!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
2 Comments