Colonial Nissan

117 Bustleton Pike, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Colonial Nissan

5.0
Overall Rating
4.96 out of 5 stars(404)
Recommend: Yes (101) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bob

by Charlie on 04/07/2022

Gary who I’ve bought cars from there for the past 15 years was off in celebration of his jubilee. That’s how I met Bob and he was equally a pleasure to work for. Haven’t had a bad experience at Colonial since being part of the family over the past 15 years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
404 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great dealership

by Always satisfied on 04/02/2022

Very easy to get service appts and car is done at the promised time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

owner

by Gloria Rossi on 03/31/2022

Jim Petrowski always makes sure and works with me in providing the best service performed on my Nissan Murano

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealership

by Ronna Miller on 03/25/2022

Great dealership! Easy to deal with. Great customer service. Jason is amazing!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Satisfied

by Inspection and Oil Change on 03/18/2022

Took longer than anticipated but overall very satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lease/Purchase of 2019 Armada

by Bob on 03/08/2022

Fred Segal was sales rep. that assisted me in leading the Armada 3 years ago. Fred was always helpful and straight forward. Due to the fact that my Armada only had 29k miles after the Lease was up, I decided to purchase it. Andrew Lambert handled the purchase and paperwork quickly and professionally.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

best service

by h on 03/07/2022

Jim and the team always do it right.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Debbie Marks on 02/25/2022

Excellent service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Nissan service colonial nissan

by Nissan service on 01/22/2022

Been a longtime colonial Nissan customer. The reason being they are the best. Consistent, professional, courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Well done as always

by Mel Staffin on 01/03/2022

Excellent work. Done timely and went out of their way to accommodate our schedule.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great

by 5 Stars on 01/03/2022

Fred was very accommodating and was easy to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Colonial Nissan Service

by Andrew Lambert on 12/21/2021

Everyone was nice and efficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awesome Experience

by Rolando Juarez on 11/29/2021

Thank you for always going above and beyond.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Service on 11/24/2021

Great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

helpful

by Bonita Mullins on 11/21/2021

The gentleman name Marc was very helpful to me he treated me well with the explanations about my car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Wonderful experience

by Donna on 11/09/2021

I have been. Colonial Nissan customer since 2018, when I purchased my new vehicle. The service was great then, I just purchased another vehicle and the service was even better this time! All the sales and service folks are wonderful, they are very attentive and you know they care! That is very important to me, I am a customer for life!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car buying experience

by Jorge on 11/01/2021

Great experience. Quick fast and easy!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Transmission replacement

by JJb on 10/28/2021

Service manager Jim Pietrowski at Colonial Nissan did a great job of taking care of my transmission replacement. Highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

mrs

by elaine markowitz on 10/21/2021

Fast, friendly and very knowledgeable sales and service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Inspection and Point Inspection

by Josh D on 10/11/2021

Visited the facility for an inspection and new vehicle spot check. Was able to check in prior to arrival and was signed into the queue electronically. Facility was very clean and staff was both engaging and friendly. Took about 50MINs to complete inspection process and I was on my way!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
213 cars in stock
0 new47 used166 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

At Colonial Nissan, our commitment to customers extends far past the research and purchasing process. Well after you've taken your vehicle home, you can rely on our service center to keep it in good working order with effective, thorough maintenance. Our service facility is staffed with highly qualified, highly experienced technicians with training in the specifics of vehicles and parts. They are more than comfortable taking care of a range of vehicles including those from other brands. You can schedule an appointment online to get your vehicle checked. Our Feasterville Nissan dealership is also your trusted source for quality parts. You can order parts through our website if you are short on time and cannot visit us.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service

