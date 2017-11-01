Peruzzi Nissan
Customer Reviews of Peruzzi Nissan
New Car Purchasing
by 01/11/2017on
I was recently in the market for a new car. After going to two other dealerships, I was referred to Peruzzi Nissan. The staff at Nissan greeted my wife and I when we walked in and set us up with the appropriate employees. We never felt pressured during the entire buying process. The staff listened to us and understood what we were looking for in an new car. They worked with us and made sure we got what we were looking for at a cost we could afford. Bob Seidenberger and Joe Suter were very detail oriented. We both agreed this was, BY FAR, the best new car buying experience we had ever had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 Pathfinder
by 08/29/2016on
I went into to Peruzzi Nissan after doing my own research with an idea of what I wanted and they delivered. The process was smooth, the service was awesome, and I was happy. I was in and out in little time with exactly what I wanted. Big thanks the Kurt Reif for putting with my kids and making the process so easy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Nissan Dealer
by 01/22/2015on
Peruzzi Nissan and Salesman Joe Welsh was very professional, perfect salesman for a new buyer. He was knowledgeable and he valued my time. He did complete all documents within 30 minutes as he promised.
Complete satisfaction
by 01/20/2015on
We were very pleased with our purchase, we especially pleased with Jeff our salesman, he was very knowledgable and there was no pressure sales, walked us thru every aspect of the car and worked with on the price. We will definetly recommend Peruzzi to our friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Our Business is You
by 08/12/2014on
"Our Business is You".....you're not kidding. From the moment I walked through the doors, the folks at Peruzzi couldn't not have been any nicer. My salesman was very knowledgeable and made sure that I got the car that best suited my needs. And I couldn't be happier with the vehicle that I chose. Friendly atmosphere and friendly people. Very pleasurable experience and I won't think twice about going back there for my next car. My Business Is Yours:)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Peruzzi Nissan: Buyers Choice
by 08/09/2014on
Have leased 10 vehicles from Peruzzi's in the past 18 yrs. Always personalized service, and they work with your financial and vehicle needs. They alway make you feel like you are the only customer in the show room,courteous and ready to answer all questions or concerns. I would recommend Peruzzi (and have) to anyone looking for a 'fair deal' on a vehicle purchase or lease.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No Pressure Environment
by 08/16/2012on
I was suprised by the no pressure approach. I hate going into car dealerships and always feel as if I am fresh meat in the Lion's cage. Peruzzi did not make me feel this way and I actually let my guard down a good bit. Great deal on the new 2013 Altima and a fair value for my trade. What really impressed me was the finance office- again my guard goes up when walking into these offices. No Pressure again! Even about the warranties! Here is a the icing on the cake- they did not try to steal any points on my less than perfect credit.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lied to!
by 07/12/2012on
I emailed an offer on a specific car on Peruzzi's website. Within minutes, my phone rang. The woman told me she's looking right at the car I was inquiring about and I should come down and look at it. I drove an hour to get there only to be told that the car I was talking about was sold the day before. When asked if there was something else they could show me, I stormed out of there and bought the car I wanted at Pine Belt Nissan in Toms River. I've told everyone I know of my experience and hopefully, none of them will even give Peruzzi a look. Ivan, the salesman, was very kind and apologetic, but he couldn't change the fact that the woman said, "I'm looking right at it".
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best Dealership for New Cars.
by 01/03/2012on
I traded in my SUV with a brand new 2011 Nissan Quest at this dealership. Before I made the purchase, we went to several dealership, but this dealer had the best offer. Highest trade-in value (very close to Kelly blue book value under good condition) and lowest price (lower than the invoice, almost $5000 below invoice after manufacture rebates). Considering both trade-in and price, they beat the rest of the dealers by more than $3500. The only difficulty was the sales rep, he was not very knowledgable; he did have some knowledge, but not much more than I know about the vehicle. For example, I knew the vehicle had a feature for garage door openers, just don't know where to find; so I asked the sales rep, surprisingly he told me the feature was not available, unless I want to upgrade the package. Fortunately, I did my homework before I go in there, eventually I found myself. Other than that, everything else went well. Especally we got a good price. So in summary, if you know what you want to get, they will give your the best price. But you have to be careful about the sales rep's word.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Peruzzi Used Cars and Service Department
by 06/01/2009on
Stay away from Peruzzi Nissan. They say they are certified but they don't pay attention to basic details. On my 07 Nissan Max the air filter was extremely dirty and the cabin filter was dirty too. I went to another deal to have my oil changed and they informed me that my filters and wiper blades needed replacing. I only had the car for less that 2 months which means they really don't certify their cars and make sure the basics things are replaced before reselling their cars. I complained about it and they said "it's a used car what do you expect?" I expected those things to be replaced if it has the certification from a reputable Nissan Dealer. Another Nissan dealer (Turnersville Nissan, NJ) informed me those things would have been replaced without hesitations. Also, stay away Gil Peruzzi, Service Department. He was unfriendly and had a pompous attitude; perhaps because his last name is Peruzzi.
