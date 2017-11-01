5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I traded in my SUV with a brand new 2011 Nissan Quest at this dealership. Before I made the purchase, we went to several dealership, but this dealer had the best offer. Highest trade-in value (very close to Kelly blue book value under good condition) and lowest price (lower than the invoice, almost $5000 below invoice after manufacture rebates). Considering both trade-in and price, they beat the rest of the dealers by more than $3500. The only difficulty was the sales rep, he was not very knowledgable; he did have some knowledge, but not much more than I know about the vehicle. For example, I knew the vehicle had a feature for garage door openers, just don't know where to find; so I asked the sales rep, surprisingly he told me the feature was not available, unless I want to upgrade the package. Fortunately, I did my homework before I go in there, eventually I found myself. Other than that, everything else went well. Especally we got a good price. So in summary, if you know what you want to get, they will give your the best price. But you have to be careful about the sales rep's word. Read more