This experience of turning over a leased vehicle and leasing another was painless. Kathy-Jo was efficient, friendly and professional. She accomplished the whole thing from late Wednesday evening to early afternoon Thursday. My easiest experience ever at Barber Ford.
The work is always well done. From the moment I arrive until the moment I leave I am treated with respect. Most important, I trust them. They have always been honest about what needs to be done and never try to oversell. Highly recommend for service.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I had a driver side mirror damaged by another vehicle hitting it. The whole mirror had to be replaced. This was on a 2009 Ford Flex Limited. It was ordered on a Friday and in on Monday. The collision dept. called to schedule the repair and I had to reschedule the work to Thursday. I went on Thursday and the repair was completed in less than one hour. All staff were helpful and very courteous.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I always have a good experience with barber Ford. I trust them, my family and I bought a lot of vehicles of them over the years. I had my 2012 fusion serviced it hit 19,266 miles on it They changed oil & filter rotated tires and the works done. They did a great job. I am having them change my 2013 ford XLT truck tires tomorrow. I'm having them put on 4 General Grabber AT2 tires I hope these tires ware better then the Goodyear Wranglers I had.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
As always the staff is friendly, courteous, and professional.
Service was prompt and complete.
Any and all questions I asked were answered to my satisfaction.
Your service department is excellent in my eyes
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
State Insptction, oil change and 5 point inspection.
by anthony_joy on 08/07/2015
I made the appointment and have been going to this dealer since 1996 for all of my work. They are efficient and let me know if anything needs special attention and the cost. Their repair time is stated in advance and most of the time they are correct. I enjoy a personal relationship with the staff and they have shared the same type of relationship with me.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I own a 2006 Ford Escape and have had my SUV serviced here since I bought it new. No other dealership can compare to the service that you receive at Barber Ford. I call the day before I am dropping it off and there is always never a problem ever. Always call me if they find anything else wrong to get permission to go ahead with the repair. Wouldn't go anywhere else a matter of fact we have my husband's 2012 Chevy truck serviced at Barber Ford. Rich and Marty have been there for years and I trust them.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We have always been well satisfied with the service we get at the dealership. We have purchased several vehicles there and have never found any fault with either the sales or service dept. If you look up our records you will see our vehicles have been serviced since 1996 and we have purchased 4 vehicles in that same time period. I believe that tells our feelings about the dealership.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable