Barber Ford

962 Wyoming Ave, Exeter, PA 18643
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:30 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:30 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:30 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:30 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 4:30 PM
Customer Reviews of Barber Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(4)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (0)
sales Rating

Outstanding

by virginia1209 on 10/22/2018

This experience of turning over a leased vehicle and leasing another was painless. Kathy-Jo was efficient, friendly and professional. She accomplished the whole thing from late Wednesday evening to early afternoon Thursday. My easiest experience ever at Barber Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
22 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Ford Focus Service

by Kathygrin on 01/29/2020

The work is always well done. From the moment I arrive until the moment I leave I am treated with respect. Most important, I trust them. They have always been honest about what needs to be done and never try to oversell. Highly recommend for service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Kenny B on 07/05/2019

Great friendly customer service even to someone from out of state. Wouldn't expect any less from a Ford dealer

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Sterling Machell

by Sterling Mac on 11/18/2018

Great experience! Fast and knowledgeable, did a great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Second time I was not happy with Barber Ford.

by FordTaurus91 on 04/29/2016

Dealt with them for many years and this was not a good experience. I went elsewhere.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Always Great Service

by PNSMN51 on 04/20/2016

The service team is always friendly and knowledgeable regarding service of our vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Quick and excellent service & Repair.

by chief40206 on 04/12/2016

I had a driver side mirror damaged by another vehicle hitting it. The whole mirror had to be replaced. This was on a 2009 Ford Flex Limited. It was ordered on a Friday and in on Monday. The collision dept. called to schedule the repair and I had to reschedule the work to Thursday. I went on Thursday and the repair was completed in less than one hour. All staff were helpful and very courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great as always

by Grammie917 on 04/11/2016

Another great experience at Ford service center. Everything went as promised. Am always glad to use Fird services.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Barber Ford - Exeter, PA

by gwicker13 on 04/08/2016

The service advisors and service manager are top notch. Truthful, helpful, and very knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Jerry7205007 on 01/31/2016

I scheduled an oil change. The service department was very accommodating and got the day I requested. I was In and out timely.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service at Barber Ford

by 964BarberFord on 01/26/2016

I always have a good experience with barber Ford. I trust them, my family and I bought a lot of vehicles of them over the years. I had my 2012 fusion serviced it hit 19,266 miles on it They changed oil & filter rotated tires and the works done. They did a great job. I am having them change my 2013 ford XLT truck tires tomorrow. I'm having them put on 4 General Grabber AT2 tires I hope these tires ware better then the Goodyear Wranglers I had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by dlberry on 10/10/2015

As always the staff is friendly, courteous, and professional. Service was prompt and complete. Any and all questions I asked were answered to my satisfaction. Your service department is excellent in my eyes

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great services

by NurseMimi on 10/07/2015

Had the inside of my Ford Escape detailed and as always was very pleased with the outcome. I am always satisfied with Barber Fords service!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New Ford Fusion

by Goldie3735 on 08/18/2015

Bought a new 2016 Fusion from Barber Ford in Exeter, Pa. Wonderful car and great price. Have purchased previous vehicles from Barber. They are helpful and a great dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Dealership

by CKebs on 08/10/2015

My car was in, out and fixed in no time. The staff is professional and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

State Insptction, oil change and 5 point inspection.

by anthony_joy on 08/07/2015

I made the appointment and have been going to this dealer since 1996 for all of my work. They are efficient and let me know if anything needs special attention and the cost. Their repair time is stated in advance and most of the time they are correct. I enjoy a personal relationship with the staff and they have shared the same type of relationship with me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

You'll never regret it!

by cav1209 on 04/27/2015

The service is always first-rate! Everything was done on time and as expected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service 3/15/2015

by HRuss817 on 04/17/2015

Very good. Appreciated the complimentary oil change offered here every 4th time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

oil chg

by xtrxtt on 03/26/2015

the oil was changed and tires rotated

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Fast, Friendly and Accomendating!

by diane91 on 03/11/2015

I own a 2006 Ford Escape and have had my SUV serviced here since I bought it new. No other dealership can compare to the service that you receive at Barber Ford. I call the day before I am dropping it off and there is always never a problem ever. Always call me if they find anything else wrong to get permission to go ahead with the repair. Wouldn't go anywhere else a matter of fact we have my husband's 2012 Chevy truck serviced at Barber Ford. Rich and Marty have been there for years and I trust them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Inspection, 50,000 mile checkup, lube/oil

by Anthony_Joy on 01/16/2015

We have always been well satisfied with the service we get at the dealership. We have purchased several vehicles there and have never found any fault with either the sales or service dept. If you look up our records you will see our vehicles have been serviced since 1996 and we have purchased 4 vehicles in that same time period. I believe that tells our feelings about the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
