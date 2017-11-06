1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This is long, but please take the time to read it, I got taken BAD! I hope no one else has to learn like this! "THE BEST DEAL IN AMERICA!" As their slogan says. Hardly, this dealership should be fined for false advertising. Never have I been spoon-fed so many lies and given so many excuses, it's also only time I've ever been ripped off in a vehicle purchase, and I've owned 15 vehicles. I chose Hallman for their reputation around the city, half the people I know have bought a vehicle from Hallman so I felt comfortable going to them and figured I could put a reasonable amount of trust in them to give me a square deal, not necessarily a bargain but I at least figured I wouldn't get ripped off. Referred by a friend (who would get $100 for referring me), business card in hand, I browsed the lot. I selected a truck I liked in my price range and started talking to a salesman about it. I had been warned by a friend that Hallman sets their prices about $4,000 higher than they actually expect to get for their used vehicles, the asking price was $12,000, blue book told me the truck was worth $11,000 maximum, that's in perfect condition. I started low suggesting I pay $8,000, he didn't say much regarding that figure however he brought me in to his office and started running paperwork while the finance man went to work, I had just gone back to zero so I knew the interest rate wasn't going to be pretty. When the paperwork was brought back the total sale was $11,200, approved at 18% interest rate for five years! Naturally I wasn't pleased and the salesman gave me every line in the book about how the bank might have charged extra, they can't go any lower, blah, blah, blah. Stupid, stupid me, I should have walked out...instead I signed away, insecure about my credit and thinking, "if Hallman can't do better than this maybe I'm just out of luck this time." When the snow melted and weather improved, the true condition of this truck began to come to light, the tires were bald, the rocker panels were bad, there was rust around the wheel wells, on the rear bumper, the check engine light was on, there was other stuff too but I'll keep the list short. Hallman had been sending me emails reminding me to write an experience review of them online. Feeling swindled and insulted, I emailed them informing them of my dissatisfaction and if I wrote a review it would not be flattering. To my surprise, a manager called me a matter of hours later apologizing for my sub-par experience and inviting me to return, maybe get me a different vehicle or at least see what they could do. Flattered and pleased, I returned to see exactly what they could do. What I got was a dog and pony show with academy award-worthy performances by my previous salesman and this manager. After a couple hours of watching two men who were wasting their acting talent selling cars, in the end what I got out of my return was a free set of used tires, unmounted of course I had to spend $80 to have them put on. I only had the truck for about 8 months, making perfect payments to the loan company. The truck ended up being totalled in a winter accident when it skidded on ice. My true shock and the cost of Hallman's swindling hit me when I learned the total payout on my truck was $2,700 less than I had paid! I recently spoke to an attorney about the auto insurance situation and my experience at Hallman. I inquired on the legitimacy of some of the excuses the salespeople gave me. Both of us could only conclude it just was a bunch of smoke and mirrors, even one of the claims adjusters I talked to said they didn't understand Hallman's stubborness about their prices. I will certainly never return to Hallman, I would get $100 for referring a friend to Hallman, that being said I would never refer anyone there. I have taken from this experience a valuable lesson and I pity the next used car salesman who has to deal with me... Read more