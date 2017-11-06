Dave Hallman Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Dave Hallman Chevrolet
Camaro Purchase
by 06/11/2017on
I live in Massachusetts and Hallman had the exact car I wanted. They are nice, trustworthy and awesome to deal with. Extremely happy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Shady Shady Dealership
by 10/26/2015on
I have dealt with this dealership in the past. I was looking at a new vehicle last year and had stopped at the dealership to see what they had to offer. They were insistent on knowing my trade in and tried to hold my vehicle keys hostage while I was on the lot. I walked away and never will return.
Don't Buy Their Used Cars!
by 12/04/2014on
This is long, but please take the time to read it, I got taken BAD! I hope no one else has to learn like this! "THE BEST DEAL IN AMERICA!" As their slogan says. Hardly, this dealership should be fined for false advertising. Never have I been spoon-fed so many lies and given so many excuses, it's also only time I've ever been ripped off in a vehicle purchase, and I've owned 15 vehicles. I chose Hallman for their reputation around the city, half the people I know have bought a vehicle from Hallman so I felt comfortable going to them and figured I could put a reasonable amount of trust in them to give me a square deal, not necessarily a bargain but I at least figured I wouldn't get ripped off. Referred by a friend (who would get $100 for referring me), business card in hand, I browsed the lot. I selected a truck I liked in my price range and started talking to a salesman about it. I had been warned by a friend that Hallman sets their prices about $4,000 higher than they actually expect to get for their used vehicles, the asking price was $12,000, blue book told me the truck was worth $11,000 maximum, that's in perfect condition. I started low suggesting I pay $8,000, he didn't say much regarding that figure however he brought me in to his office and started running paperwork while the finance man went to work, I had just gone back to zero so I knew the interest rate wasn't going to be pretty. When the paperwork was brought back the total sale was $11,200, approved at 18% interest rate for five years! Naturally I wasn't pleased and the salesman gave me every line in the book about how the bank might have charged extra, they can't go any lower, blah, blah, blah. Stupid, stupid me, I should have walked out...instead I signed away, insecure about my credit and thinking, "if Hallman can't do better than this maybe I'm just out of luck this time." When the snow melted and weather improved, the true condition of this truck began to come to light, the tires were bald, the rocker panels were bad, there was rust around the wheel wells, on the rear bumper, the check engine light was on, there was other stuff too but I'll keep the list short. Hallman had been sending me emails reminding me to write an experience review of them online. Feeling swindled and insulted, I emailed them informing them of my dissatisfaction and if I wrote a review it would not be flattering. To my surprise, a manager called me a matter of hours later apologizing for my sub-par experience and inviting me to return, maybe get me a different vehicle or at least see what they could do. Flattered and pleased, I returned to see exactly what they could do. What I got was a dog and pony show with academy award-worthy performances by my previous salesman and this manager. After a couple hours of watching two men who were wasting their acting talent selling cars, in the end what I got out of my return was a free set of used tires, unmounted of course I had to spend $80 to have them put on. I only had the truck for about 8 months, making perfect payments to the loan company. The truck ended up being totalled in a winter accident when it skidded on ice. My true shock and the cost of Hallman's swindling hit me when I learned the total payout on my truck was $2,700 less than I had paid! I recently spoke to an attorney about the auto insurance situation and my experience at Hallman. I inquired on the legitimacy of some of the excuses the salespeople gave me. Both of us could only conclude it just was a bunch of smoke and mirrors, even one of the claims adjusters I talked to said they didn't understand Hallman's stubborness about their prices. I will certainly never return to Hallman, I would get $100 for referring a friend to Hallman, that being said I would never refer anyone there. I have taken from this experience a valuable lesson and I pity the next used car salesman who has to deal with me...
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
great job
by 02/20/2013on
My name is Charles Corey aand would like to say my experience with James M. and Don A. was very good. They did everything in their powers to get me in my 2003 Ford Escape. and for that i say thank you . And to Dave H. i say you need to hire more men like these guys. great job and thank you again for everthing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
terrible purchase and bussiness
by 10/30/2012on
first they committed fraud when I traded in my used car (ripped me off) then robbery when I bought a used car. There was mold in the owners manual and later found out (about 2 weeks afterwords) there was 2 fix a flats in 1 tire.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I had a problem with my truck, but Don Adams and the dealer made it right.
by 06/05/2012on
I had some problems with my truck shortly after I brought it home, but Don Adams and Dave Hallman Chevy made it right.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Love my new car
by 05/08/2012on
I was treated very fairly at Hallman Chevy. My salesman was very honest and was not pushy and I was very comfortable through out the whole experience. They were very fair with my trade and means alot. The downtown location is another bonus. I dont have to fight traffic to get there and it is close to home so I do not have to make difficult arrangements to have my car serviced. If you are buying a Chevy go to Hallman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent sales people
by 02/02/2012on
If u are looking for a new car call and ask for Dave el or chad hatfield they both helped me during my purchase today. I mostly dealt with chad and I had a bunch of question before I finally decide to purchase the car and was in talks w him for over a month and he always answered my questions and never seemed irritated by the number of questions I asked . My credit is not the best and they were able to get me finance with no hassle when other dealers in the area told me it was impossible. They have the best special finance team and helpful friendly sales people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
