4.6 out of 5 stars

I was in the market for a new civic last fall and worked with a nice guy named Jason at Bianchi Honda to find the car I wanted. He wasn't too pushy on the phone and he set up a time to test drive the car way late in the day since I work late usually. I had never been in their showroom before that and I thought it was really nice and everything looked new. Everyone I met was very friendly and didn't come across as the standard salesman that jumps at you. Jason helped me figure out the car I needed. There was a lot to choose from! They are not in an area I go to often (past I90 on peach street) but now I make a point to go there all the time since they have a free car wash for life service. Definetely worth checking out. I have always loved hondas and this was just icing on the cake. Read more