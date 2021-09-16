Customer Reviews of Bianchi Honda
The Best of Erie
09/16/2021
I have purchased so many vehicles from Bianchi that I have lost count. They always answer all of my dumb questions and never bat an eye. They are patient and really take the time to explain every step of the process. Also, Phil in service is the best!!!
Excellent Service
11/19/2021
Service department is always professional and services are reasonable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
09/16/2021
Warning!!!! Do not go here
04/21/2021
Absolutely worse service department ever. The team there would not work with me after my car was 167 miles out of warranty after being a customer for 10 years!!!! Not to mention the fact that I had $57 in my ashtray that was stolen on one of those service visits that they claimed no one ever took. I know what I had in my car, since I had just got this change and planned to use this money that evening to bowl and when I went bowling, it was not there. So sad that after spending thousands of dollars there over a 10 year period, that they could not take care of a supposed valued customer as they claim and they have thieves working for them. Do not go to this establishment!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Worst Buying Experience Ever
04/03/2021
The worst buying experience I have ever had. I decided to go with Bianchi as a local dealer even though they didn't have my truck in stock. Big Mistake. The Lies, We'll have it in 2 days (Nope), Maybe 10(Nope), Oh! it will be here between the 24th and 28th(Nope), After 5 1/2 weeks-- "We have no idea when it will be here" (finally some truth). When I stopped to get an update today 4/3, " This is Honda's fault, they don't tell us anything and it makes us look bad". I said, I hope I get a set of floor mats out this or something. The sales manager response, in front of subordinates no less, " Call Honda if you want floor mats" What a Massive leadership fail on accepting responsibility, customer service and setting an example for the team to follow. Still no truck, no date and no confidence.
Sold Itself
01/19/2021
Found truck on Edmunds and emailed dealer. Repeated over three days with no response. Told them I would be purchasing vehicle in next two days. Day four, finally set up test drive for vehicle. THREE HOURS to do paperwork seems extreme. SMOKIN DEAL on a GREAT truck. But beyond price, dealership did nothing - not even a cup of coffee
Love my pilot
04/11/2019
Traded in a CRV. I love the Pilots, just wish the towing package was standard on the 2019. Settled for a 2018 and love it. Very clean and I feel I got a great deal.
Poor Customer Service - Deceptive Practices
09/02/2018
STAY AWAY FROM THIS PLACE!!!! We drove 120 miles to buy a car that the salesperson said was certified and pristine. When we got there the seats were covered with some unknown substance. They pulled around two other cars with worse filth than the first. When asked if that was their quality, the Resale Manager Mike said I guess they dont check and clean the inside of the cars anymore! The salesperson (Dave) and the Resale Manager (Mike) were rude and showed significant lack of caring. I would NEVER recommend this place. They have 2 stars on Yelp. No wonder. Honda needs to look into this place for their inability to meet any quality standards. The overall quality and customer service was horrible. Dont waste your time!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent service
08/20/2015
I was in to have a recall done with the whole airbag fiasco. They were able to get me in and out very quickly. They even offered to buy back my vehicle with extra trade in cash if it made me feel safer. I was very pleased with the dealership and how they helped me out.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
True help from a pressure free dealership
04/23/2015
I recently purchased a 2015 Honda Pilot through Bianchi Honda using the Edmunds pure price program. The discount amount given was pretty good. Then a rep from the dealership emailed me giving me an even greater discount on top of the Edmunds discount. I have been looking everywhere for a deal on a new Pilot and Bianchi Honda knocked it out of the park. No other dealer could match there price. Thank you very much.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Department Just as Awesome as the Rest of the Team!
08/21/2011
I took my 09 Civic in awhile back for problems with the battery going dead. It turned out it was because of a faulty Alternator. They did not inflate the issue-just to make money-They replaced it with no questions asked saying it was still covered under warranty. Didn't have to spend a penny. Perfect running car afterwards. They were very courteous & friendly as always. They even washed my car for free afterwards to boot! I was in/out in no time at all. I get the same winning service everytime I take it in for just a simple oil change. I have yet to have one negative trip to this dealership. Keep up the awesome job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Another Stress-Free Sale
08/21/2011
This is my second lease purchase from Bianchi Honda of Erie, Pa. I traded in my 2009 Civic Sedan for a 2011 Accord LX-P. I originally was thinking of a Honda Fit Sport but, Jason was able to make me a lease deal on the new Accord I couldn't possible turn down. I'm so glad he did. They are both super cars, but the Accord LX-P just drives like an absolute dream. There was absolutely No sales pressure once again and it has always been a very relaxed atmosphere-every time I have been there. That's why I came back for another Honda. Everyone I have ever dealt with there has been friendly & very courteous. From the sales staff, on thru to the service departmrnt. Awesome Team! The old days of getting stressful headaches from other dealerships are thankfully over! There is a reason this dealership keeps getting High Ratings. Because it's all true!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Another satisfying experience
07/17/2010
The process starts with your desire to get a Honda. Once you've decided that, I strongly recommend Bianchi. This was my third new Honda I've bought from Bianchi along with a used Accura for my daughter. The process was straight forward, friendly, and low pressure. None of the gut-wrenching that you can experience at other dealers. When my brother was looking to buy his first Honda I sent him to Bianchi (there's another Honda dealer closer to where we live.) He settled on a car in short order. There's many cars on the lot, great efficient service, and a comfortable waiting area (with wi-fi.) I believe if you visit Bianchi you'll come away satisfied.
Great Experience
07/15/2010
Bought a new 2010 Accord. Checked other dealers who had hardly any inventory. Bianchi's had different models and trim levels and colors to choose from. We weren't looking forward to the experience as past experiences with other dealers/moco's were not comfortable. Surprise surprise. Purchasing this vehicle was actually enjoyable. No pushy sales people. Vinnie was knowledgeable and pleasant. He worked with us to get us in the vehicle we wanted and had it delivered quickly. The finance papers went through quickly as they were set up with our credit union. No fuss. No silly games. Took our new car home and we're enjoying it. Would recommend Bianchi's to friends.
WoW!
05/14/2009
These guys just blew me away at how fast they got my inspection and oil change done. The prices were way better than I thought they would be and were even cheaper than Monro with the special they had. The shuttle service was a nice bonus.
Perfect all around
05/14/2009
I was in the market for a new civic last fall and worked with a nice guy named Jason at Bianchi Honda to find the car I wanted. He wasn't too pushy on the phone and he set up a time to test drive the car way late in the day since I work late usually. I had never been in their showroom before that and I thought it was really nice and everything looked new. Everyone I met was very friendly and didn't come across as the standard salesman that jumps at you. Jason helped me figure out the car I needed. There was a lot to choose from! They are not in an area I go to often (past I90 on peach street) but now I make a point to go there all the time since they have a free car wash for life service. Definetely worth checking out. I have always loved hondas and this was just icing on the cake.
