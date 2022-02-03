5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had an excellent experience purchasing a used Lexus from Twin Pine Ford and highly recommend Bill Boerstler, my salesperson. Bill communicated with me promptly and honestly, had the car I was interested in buying right next to the office door and I was on my test drive within minutes of arrival. Their process is fairly transparent; they are a volume dealer with a huge inventory and they had the lowest price on a clean Carfax used Lexus GS within 200 miles of my location in central PA. However, you don't feel like you're being herded through the cattle corral, there is some personal interaction which is still nice to see. I got a fair value on my trade, you may get a better trade number somewhere else but you won't beat the net price. There was a minimal amount of add-on up sell, I don't buy extended warranties ever so I said no and we moved on. Total time spent on site was 2-2.5 hours and I was driving home in my car. Will do business with these folks again. Read more