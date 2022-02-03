Twin Pine Ford
Customer Reviews of Twin Pine Ford
Twin Pine is a 10 out of 10!
by 03/02/2022on
We worked with Seth and Wyatt to purchase our Lincoln MKX. We did our research prior to our visit but once we walked through the doors Seth’s professionalism and knowledge of our vehicle was very impressive. They have a no pressure vibe and they listen patiently to your questions. Seth’s vehicle and sales knowledge is impressive, and Wyatt’s professionalism and patience in thoroughly explaining everything that we signed was truly appreciated. They were amazing to work with and we are thrilled with our purchase. We recommended this dealership to all of our family and coworkers. Have no doubts prior to going, Twin Pine is a class act.
friendly atmosphere
by 02/28/2022on
I worked with Ryan and Angie and both were outstanding to deal with. The whole process was very easy and professional. The only thing that I have any reservations about was the amount given for my trade-in after researching the pricing for that vehicle it was worth more than I was offered
GRIGRIG
by 04/30/2021on
Searched for my vehicle for a long time and finally tracked it down at twin pine ford and dan helped me out getting me on the road.
Exemplary
by 02/05/2021on
Staff was exemplary!! They over exceeded my expectations! Thank you Adam and Jolziah for making this a wonderful experience!! #1 in customer service! Highly recommended!
High recommend!
by 02/04/2021on
Low-pressure dealership with high-quality cars, great customer service and excellent prices!
Seth B- False Advertisement
by 12/07/2020on
Online vehicle descriptions are not accurate depictions of the vehicles being sold. Seth B sold me a truck that was supposed to have a backup camera but it did not. He is now not responding.
Twin Pine Ford - highly recommended
by 01/10/2020on
My wife and I stopped in at Twin Pine Ford looking for a mid sized suv for her. We were greeted by a very courteous young sales rep Shane Hyman . An hour and a half later after test driving 6 different SUV’s , we found what we wanted . Excellent job Shane ! The price was right too ! We highly recommend you and your company.
Great experience
by 01/04/2020on
Had a great experience at twin pine ford with Spyro Tsoflias the Alfa Romeo was perfect and the total experience here was awesome
Great experience
by 12/30/2019on
It was great. We where greeted with a smile on the greeter face and our first sales person was great. He was so nice and polite. Then we met our sales person Shane, he to was very nice and great to work with. Plan on coming back for the next vehicle. I can’t stop saying so many nice things about everyone here at Twin Pine. Thank you to all staff for such a wonderful experience
Great Experience
by 03/18/2019on
I had an excellent experience purchasing a used Lexus from Twin Pine Ford and highly recommend Bill Boerstler, my salesperson. Bill communicated with me promptly and honestly, had the car I was interested in buying right next to the office door and I was on my test drive within minutes of arrival. Their process is fairly transparent; they are a volume dealer with a huge inventory and they had the lowest price on a clean Carfax used Lexus GS within 200 miles of my location in central PA. However, you don't feel like you're being herded through the cattle corral, there is some personal interaction which is still nice to see. I got a fair value on my trade, you may get a better trade number somewhere else but you won't beat the net price. There was a minimal amount of add-on up sell, I don't buy extended warranties ever so I said no and we moved on. Total time spent on site was 2-2.5 hours and I was driving home in my car. Will do business with these folks again.
Great experience
by 03/16/2018on
Best place to buy a car best prices and best staff would like to thank jeff for being patient with me and helping me every step of the way going above and beyond to help me find the perfect fit and i like the fact that they allow u to test drive the car by yourself not alot of dealers do that its shows that they trust and respect their buyers they treat you like guest not customer's I would recommend twin pine to anyone thats is looking for great price and A great experience thanks again
