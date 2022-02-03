Skip to main content
Twin Pine Ford

Customer Reviews of Twin Pine Ford

4.3
Overall Rating
4.33 out of 5 stars(11)
Recommend: Yes (5) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Twin Pine is a 10 out of 10!

by Carl and Jenna on 03/02/2022

We worked with Seth and Wyatt to purchase our Lincoln MKX. We did our research prior to our visit but once we walked through the doors Seth’s professionalism and knowledge of our vehicle was very impressive. They have a no pressure vibe and they listen patiently to your questions. Seth’s vehicle and sales knowledge is impressive, and Wyatt’s professionalism and patience in thoroughly explaining everything that we signed was truly appreciated. They were amazing to work with and we are thrilled with our purchase. We recommended this dealership to all of our family and coworkers. Have no doubts prior to going, Twin Pine is a class act.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
11 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

friendly atmosphere

by russ clark on 02/28/2022

I worked with Ryan and Angie and both were outstanding to deal with. The whole process was very easy and professional. The only thing that I have any reservations about was the amount given for my trade-in after researching the pricing for that vehicle it was worth more than I was offered

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

GRIGRIG

by GRIGRIG on 04/30/2021

Searched for my vehicle for a long time and finally tracked it down at twin pine ford and dan helped me out getting me on the road.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exemplary

by Lisa on 02/05/2021

Staff was exemplary!! They over exceeded my expectations! Thank you Adam and Jolziah for making this a wonderful experience!! #1 in customer service! Highly recommended!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

High recommend!

by Greg on 02/04/2021

Low-pressure dealership with high-quality cars, great customer service and excellent prices!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Seth B- False Advertisement

by Sam Minor on 12/07/2020

Online vehicle descriptions are not accurate depictions of the vehicles being sold. Seth B sold me a truck that was supposed to have a backup camera but it did not. He is now not responding.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Twin Pine Ford - highly recommended

by Twin Pine Ford on 01/10/2020

My wife and I stopped in at Twin Pine Ford looking for a mid sized suv for her. We were greeted by a very courteous young sales rep Shane Hyman . An hour and a half later after test driving 6 different SUV’s , we found what we wanted . Excellent job Shane ! The price was right too ! We highly recommend you and your company.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Nick on 01/04/2020

Had a great experience at twin pine ford with Spyro Tsoflias the Alfa Romeo was perfect and the total experience here was awesome

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by john lennon on 12/30/2019

It was great. We where greeted with a smile on the greeter face and our first sales person was great. He was so nice and polite. Then we met our sales person Shane, he to was very nice and great to work with. Plan on coming back for the next vehicle. I can’t stop saying so many nice things about everyone here at Twin Pine. Thank you to all staff for such a wonderful experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by MCover on 03/18/2019

I had an excellent experience purchasing a used Lexus from Twin Pine Ford and highly recommend Bill Boerstler, my salesperson. Bill communicated with me promptly and honestly, had the car I was interested in buying right next to the office door and I was on my test drive within minutes of arrival. Their process is fairly transparent; they are a volume dealer with a huge inventory and they had the lowest price on a clean Carfax used Lexus GS within 200 miles of my location in central PA. However, you don't feel like you're being herded through the cattle corral, there is some personal interaction which is still nice to see. I got a fair value on my trade, you may get a better trade number somewhere else but you won't beat the net price. There was a minimal amount of add-on up sell, I don't buy extended warranties ever so I said no and we moved on. Total time spent on site was 2-2.5 hours and I was driving home in my car. Will do business with these folks again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Kieron300 on 03/16/2018

Best place to buy a car best prices and best staff would like to thank jeff for being patient with me and helping me every step of the way going above and beyond to help me find the perfect fit and i like the fact that they allow u to test drive the car by yourself not alot of dealers do that its shows that they trust and respect their buyers they treat you like guest not customer's I would recommend twin pine to anyone thats is looking for great price and A great experience thanks again

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for