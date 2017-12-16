Twin Pine Auto Group
Customer Reviews of Twin Pine Auto Group
Acadia
by 12/16/2017on
We had a pleasant experience. The staff is very friendly and informative. Katherine was our sales associate. She was very personable and didnt pressure us to make the purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car buying made easy!
by 11/04/2017on
I contacted Twin Pines and spoke with Wyatt when I was researching to purchase a new/used vehicle. He was happy to spend time with me, answering questions, informing me of their no haggle pricing and giving me options. I spent days researching and contacting other dealers and went back to Twin Pines and purchased my vehicle at below KBB value. Great staff, great experience, next time I will save myself the time spent researching and stressing!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Seth is friendly and professional
by 11/01/2017on
I recommend shopping at Twin Pine for your next car and ask for Seth. Its been a great experience, like always! I have bought 3 cars here over the last 15 years..... theyre that dependable!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 08/17/2017on
Five Star ; I am a very difficult person to deal with and the type to be suspicious of sales people of any kind ... but I'm giving high praise to my sales contact, my buddy o' pal, Fred Loud. Mr. Loud went above & beyond. He was outstanding. No slick sales gimmicks, no pressure, no attempts at manipulative ploys. No hassles. Just civil, relaxed negotiations. Just great, superb accomodating service that fit my budget. I left in a 2014 Nissan completely at ease! You're the BEST. Ever. Like, E V E R. 💜
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander sport
by 05/15/2017on
The process was easy and smooth. Wyatt was helpful and nice and explained things. I felt comfortable and the place was nice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A smooth transaction
by 04/05/2017on
After some back and fourth with them, we were able to come to a suitable resolution on this. Bottom line is the vehicle that I purchased was a nice truck at a good price and in the end Twin Pine did what it took to make me happy and change my mind about purchasing another vehicle from them again in the future.
I wouldn't shop for a car anywhere else
by 02/18/2017on
We just bought our third vehicle in five months from Twin Pine Auto. Even though it is a 1.5 hour drive away, I would not even consider buying a used vehicle from anywhere else. They have a huge selection and every vehicle I have ever looked at there has been in immaculate condition. The salesmen are the epitome of professionalism, as well as being quite personable. The finance people answer every question you may have, and walk you through the process in a seamless fashion. We now own a 2013 Civic, 2014 Escape and 2016 Town and Country. We have been completely satisfied with each one of them and all were prepped to the highest level. The buying process is as smooth as can be. You, as a customer, are made to feel welcomed and valued. There is no pressure to buy, and if you want to examine, and drive, multiple vehicles, they are all more than happy to assist you. Thank you Twin Pine for yet another great vehicle. I will be sending all of my friends and family to you for their future vehicle purchases.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worth the drive
by 12/19/2016on
Wyatt was very helpful and kind. We knew what we were looking for and drove off the lot with the perfect car. And I love that there is never any pressure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2013 Ford Cmax Energi
by 10/29/2016on
We came here from about 45-60 min away due to the ability to see the inventory online and they had a few Cmax Energis to choose from, despite the fact that these cars were unavailable at closer dealers. The sales staff were friendly, they walked us around the lot to see the models we were interested in, and we were able to take test drives in three different models with no problem. We were primarily interested in plug-in hybrids, and while they had both the Cmax and the Chevy Volt, they do not keep the cars plugged in, so we could not test drive in all-electric mode. We did decide to purchase one of the Cmax's, and the process was very simple since we weren't financing. We wanted to put the entire amount of the car purchase on a credit card (to get card rewards) but Twin Pine didn't let us do that. We did not trade in our old car (donated it instead), so I can't speak to that. We did have to replace the tires within a few months of purchasing the car, as it had energy saving tires at the time of purchase and we weren't sure how to evaluate the tread. Turns out they were at the end of their life, this was disappointing. Also, the battery capacity is more diminished than we would have liked, but again we couldn't evaluate that at the time of purchase since they don't keep them plugged in. The capacity doesn't seem to be an outlier compared to word of mouth from other owners, but is at the low end of the typical range. I would come here again as the prices seemed good, the selection was good, and the staff were friendly. However, I would suggest calling ahead to have the car charged before you visit if you are interested in an electric vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great experience at Twin Pine!
by 10/26/2016on
Just purchased a 2014 Ford Escape at Twin Pine Auto. Overall, the experience was enjoyable, relaxed and no pressure. Jolziah Oxley was great to work with, very friendly and down to earth, yet knowledgeable about the vehicles. Got a good rate on the financing too! I have been wanting to get an SUV for some time now and Twin Pine made it possible. I got a good car for a very fair price.
Unexpectedly Good Service
by 09/28/2016on
My Wife and I needed to get a new car, We both had a particular Model brand and cost in mind. We looked online and found the Exact car with the exact options we wanted. We applied online and where able to get the Car for a price with warranties and extra that was very easy to manage. We Appreciate the no haggle pricing and where in and out of the Dealership within 2 hours of arriving, But with a new car. Our Sales Man Brock was very helpful and let us take a Test drive. We never felt like we were pressured to Buy. Then we had a great experience with Steven the Business Manager who went over all financing options and our Warranty Options and went into great depth explain the features of the Car. It was the easiest process ever. It was worth the Hour and a Half drive from Hanover to Lititz just to deal with Twin Pine Sales Team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
LOVE LOVE LOVE THESE GUYS!!!
by 09/25/2016on
Just purchased my new car (09-24-2016) and I am so very happy that I went to Twin Pines. John Lapp is a great consultant. Thanks to John Lapp and Steve Gockley (and the rest of the staff) I was able to secured a great loan and a great car. Thank you again for a comfortable experience with Twin Pines.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 09/07/2016on
The entire experience was wonderful. My wife and I drove about 1hr after finding a vehicle on their website. Joshua Yoder, our sales consultant, was helpful from the first email to when we took the keys. There was no pressure and we got a great deal, and we know that because we did extensive research before making our decision. I would recommend Twin Pines to anyone looking for a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hey Baby it's worth it!!!
by 08/23/2016on
In researching over the past few months for my particular vehicle I came across the Twin Pine Auto Group on the Car Gurus website. Upon opening the Twin Pine Auto Group website I was very delighted to discover this is clearly not your average used car lot but a very well organized beautifully displayed auto market with an exceptional inventory . The website was very easy to navigate noting specific information on each vehicle including price, photos and Auto Check reports. In over fifty years of driving and owing vehicles this would be the first used car I would purchase. I gained confidence in purchasing a preowned car while communicating with Josh Yoder who reassured me of the fine long time reputation of the Twin Pine Auto Group. Josh was very informative in regards to answering my questions and concerns regarding the 2014 Ford Focus SE Hatchback I was interesting in buying and returning my phone calls promptly. I had a friend who lived close by stop and check the Focus over as I live over 200 miles away and did not want to make a wasted trip. "You will be very impressed", my friend relayed, "I know this place". As a result of his visit and how he was congenially treated by the sales staff I relayed to Josh that I was very interested in purchasing the Focus. Upon arriving at the Twin Pine Auto Group location in Ephrata, Pa., the Focus was parked right by the customer parking area for us to see and we were quickly greeted by a sales staff member who informed Josh we had arrived. Josh again was very prompt, courteous, patient and helpful in going over all of our questions and details concerning the Focus. The purchase was confirmed and we awaited our turn to have all the necessary paperwork processed in a very beautiful , comfortable waiting room complete with TV, kitchen, beverages, snacks and sandwiches. It was a great place to relax after our long trip. Angie Dropiny introduced herself and relayed everything was ready for the completion of the sale and financing arrangements with the best possible interest rate. Again, Angie was informative, very pleasant and answered all of our questions without hesitation. The processing was quick and efficient. Will I recommend the Twin Pine Auto Group to friends and relatives? Absolutely! We felt welcome and made comfortable by all the courteous sales staff. And the long 200 mile trip to Ephrata..Hey Baby,,It was worth it!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Experience
by 07/20/2016on
I have been searching for months for a car and every time I went online Twin Pines would come up with a few car that I really liked. When I arrived at the dealership Josh greeted me and went over exactly what this dealership stood for and how they like to work. After I found the exact car I was looking for right down to the color, everyone was so helpful in getting my payments where I was comfortable. (Oh speaking of comfortable, they have a extremely nice waiting area down stairs too!) I will definitely be recommending them to all my friends!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best prices with great customer service
by 07/03/2016on
We had a great experience purchasing our Lexus SUV at the Twin Pine Auto group. Everyone was very friendly and there was no pressure to buy anything. Our sales consultant, Derek, was very knowledgeable with great customer service skills. We researched comparable listings in the market area to find Twin Pine had the best prices. We were thrilled to find the newer model and color we were looking for in great condition at the best price! We will definitely recommend this dealership to our friends and family.
They keep their word and take care of you
by 07/02/2016on
My wife and I recently bought a car with Twin Pine. A Scion IQ. We got home and a small little plastic piece of the under body of the car had been broken off. We got it fixed and even though Twin Pine didn't have to they sent us a check for the garage bill. They care about the customer experience and it shows. In the future if I were to buy a car i'd go back to Twin Pine which says a lot because we drove two hours just to get there. Also, the car buying process was smooth and hassle free. The staff were professional. There was no pressure to buy.
Smooth Process
by 06/26/2016on
I had been looking at a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited on Twin Pine's website that had not yet had pictures posted. My husband went to the dealer and asked to see it. Although it was not detailed yet they were nice enough to let his see it. Then I went to see it, liked it and decided I wanted it. The process was smooth. No pressure from them. They were patient with me while I was waiting on my downpayment to come in the mail. They had the car ready for me very quickly. I would definitely buy from them again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No Hassle Car Buying
by 06/12/2016on
I had an amazing car buying experience at Twin Pine. I had been searching for a Prius and was amazed to find a newer model for such a great price at Twin Pine. I absolutely love their No Hassle business model. There is no negotiating because they give you the best price they can up front, which is exactly what I wanted. I found the car I wanted for a great price, test drove it, then bought it. Twin Pine made the process extremely smooth and hassle free. The staff was so friendly and helpful and made my car buying experience very enjoyable. Highly recommended!
Great experience
by 06/12/2016on
I was looking for a car to handle my new commute. Twin Pine Auto Group provided an opportunity to try several hybrids all with the best price. Seth was very knowledgable on each vehicle and very easy to work with. I returned with my husband on a Saturday which was busy but Wyatt took the time to review the Prius and started the buying process. He suggested a great place for lunch and by the time we got back we wrapped up the process and still had our afternoon left. Wyatt even helped me set up the hands free phone feature in the car which was much appreciated. Overall great buying experience with a knowledgable, friendly and caring staff. I would recommend this dealership to anyone looking for a great deal on their next vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best dealer- Best deal
by 05/19/2016on
Our experience buying my daughter's late-model VW Tiguan was really a pleasure. TwinPine had four similar vehicles to chose from (none of the VW dealers had more than two), and the pricing was truly the best we could find. Jolziah was patient and professional- no pressure whatsoever. I would absolutely recommend TwinPine to friends and family based on the experience and value they provided.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes