4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We came here from about 45-60 min away due to the ability to see the inventory online and they had a few Cmax Energis to choose from, despite the fact that these cars were unavailable at closer dealers. The sales staff were friendly, they walked us around the lot to see the models we were interested in, and we were able to take test drives in three different models with no problem. We were primarily interested in plug-in hybrids, and while they had both the Cmax and the Chevy Volt, they do not keep the cars plugged in, so we could not test drive in all-electric mode. We did decide to purchase one of the Cmax's, and the process was very simple since we weren't financing. We wanted to put the entire amount of the car purchase on a credit card (to get card rewards) but Twin Pine didn't let us do that. We did not trade in our old car (donated it instead), so I can't speak to that. We did have to replace the tires within a few months of purchasing the car, as it had energy saving tires at the time of purchase and we weren't sure how to evaluate the tread. Turns out they were at the end of their life, this was disappointing. Also, the battery capacity is more diminished than we would have liked, but again we couldn't evaluate that at the time of purchase since they don't keep them plugged in. The capacity doesn't seem to be an outlier compared to word of mouth from other owners, but is at the low end of the typical range. I would come here again as the prices seemed good, the selection was good, and the staff were friendly. However, I would suggest calling ahead to have the car charged before you visit if you are interested in an electric vehicle. Read more