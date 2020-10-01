Twin Pine Ford - highly recommended
by 01/10/2020on
My wife and I stopped in at Twin Pine Ford looking for a mid sized suv for her. We were greeted by a very courteous young sales rep Shane Hyman . An hour and a half later after test driving 6 different SUV’s , we found what we wanted . Excellent job Shane ! The price was right too ! We highly recommend you and your company.
Great experience
by 01/04/2020on
Had a great experience at twin pine ford with Spyro Tsoflias the Alfa Romeo was perfect and the total experience here was awesome
Great experience
by 12/30/2019on
It was great. We where greeted with a smile on the greeter face and our first sales person was great. He was so nice and polite. Then we met our sales person Shane, he to was very nice and great to work with. Plan on coming back for the next vehicle. I can’t stop saying so many nice things about everyone here at Twin Pine. Thank you to all staff for such a wonderful experience
Great Experience
by 03/18/2019on
I had an excellent experience purchasing a used Lexus from Twin Pine Ford and highly recommend Bill Boerstler, my salesperson. Bill communicated with me promptly and honestly, had the car I was interested in buying right next to the office door and I was on my test drive within minutes of arrival. Their process is fairly transparent; they are a volume dealer with a huge inventory and they had the lowest price on a clean Carfax used Lexus GS within 200 miles of my location in central PA. However, you don't feel like you're being herded through the cattle corral, there is some personal interaction which is still nice to see. I got a fair value on my trade, you may get a better trade number somewhere else but you won't beat the net price. There was a minimal amount of add-on up sell, I don't buy extended warranties ever so I said no and we moved on. Total time spent on site was 2-2.5 hours and I was driving home in my car. Will do business with these folks again.
Great experience
by 03/16/2018on
Best place to buy a car best prices and best staff would like to thank jeff for being patient with me and helping me every step of the way going above and beyond to help me find the perfect fit and i like the fact that they allow u to test drive the car by yourself not alot of dealers do that its shows that they trust and respect their buyers they treat you like guest not customer's I would recommend twin pine to anyone thats is looking for great price and A great experience thanks again