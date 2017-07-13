Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Lehigh Valley Honda

Lehigh Valley Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
675 State Ave, Emmaus, PA 18049
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Lehigh Valley Honda

3 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Over one year owner

by Vintagelover on 07/13/2017

Bought my first Honda in March 2016. Into only am I impressed with the car, the dealership has been great. Had a good purchase experience and the express service is good too. I have but a lot of miles on my van and have been there many times. Can get crowded at times but yesterday I went mid day and 45 min for oil change.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying my first Honda

by c_clark3 on 09/07/2016

I would recommend this dealership to anyone who would consider buying a Honda. I thought everyone I dealt with was professional and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good Experience

by PatRichard on 02/22/2013

Went to Lehigh Valley Honda today and purchased a 2013 CR-V. Our salesman was Thomas C. He was very professional and informative. Tom made sure we were well informed about our vehicle before we left. He really has a flare for customer service and is a credit to the Lehigh Valley Honda Team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
8 cars in stock
0 new0 used8 certified pre-owned
Honda Civic
Honda Civic
0 new|0 used|
6 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Civic
Honda Civic
0 new|0 used|
6 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for