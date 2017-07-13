Lehigh Valley Honda
Customer Reviews of Lehigh Valley Honda
Over one year owner
by 07/13/2017on
Bought my first Honda in March 2016. Into only am I impressed with the car, the dealership has been great. Had a good purchase experience and the express service is good too. I have but a lot of miles on my van and have been there many times. Can get crowded at times but yesterday I went mid day and 45 min for oil change.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Buying my first Honda
by 09/07/2016on
I would recommend this dealership to anyone who would consider buying a Honda. I thought everyone I dealt with was professional and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Good Experience
by 02/22/2013on
Went to Lehigh Valley Honda today and purchased a 2013 CR-V. Our salesman was Thomas C. He was very professional and informative. Tom made sure we were well informed about our vehicle before we left. He really has a flare for customer service and is a credit to the Lehigh Valley Honda Team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes