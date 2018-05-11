service Rating

bought a used 2005 Kia Sportage from Lehigh Vally Acura and 1-1/2 days after I drove it of the lot a check engine light came on for the catalytic converter ( a very expensive repair) I brought it back they cleared the code and 5 minutes later sent me on my way saying everything was fine.. the light has since come back on more and more frequently and nothing was done about it (just cleared code each time).. on top of that I had to replace the radiator after 1 month.. then the water pump 2 weeks after that.. then all the spark plugs and wires.. (very expensive car so far) but wait it gets worse.. so now I need a new fuel filter and fuel pump (another expensive repair) and on top of that after the check engine light started coming on every week I had them look at it again and now that it has been a year they say I need a new catalytic converter and it will cost me $1200.. didn't need it when I first bought car but need it now that its been a year.. I'm a single father with 2 young kids and needed an affordable dependable car.. the salesman said this car was checked from top to bottom and everything checked out.. then the shop manager just told me it was my fault because I bought a 13 year old car and should have expected to have to make repairs and if I had just bought a brand new car none of this would be happening.. so a car that was recommended to me by these guys all of a sudden is a money pit and I should have known better is what I am told.. never again will I spend a cent at this place.. can't stand a company that does not stand behind a product they sell.. Thank god for Star Auto Mall not only did they pay off this piece of junk that Lehigh Valley Acura sold me they got me into a 2017 with 12,00 miles for almost the same payment.. will never consider Lehigh Valley Acura again .. very dishonest Read more