worst car experience ever
by 11/05/2018on
bought a used 2005 Kia Sportage from Lehigh Vally Acura and 1-1/2 days after I drove it of the lot a check engine light came on for the catalytic converter ( a very expensive repair) I brought it back they cleared the code and 5 minutes later sent me on my way saying everything was fine.. the light has since come back on more and more frequently and nothing was done about it (just cleared code each time).. on top of that I had to replace the radiator after 1 month.. then the water pump 2 weeks after that.. then all the spark plugs and wires.. (very expensive car so far) but wait it gets worse.. so now I need a new fuel filter and fuel pump (another expensive repair) and on top of that after the check engine light started coming on every week I had them look at it again and now that it has been a year they say I need a new catalytic converter and it will cost me $1200.. didn't need it when I first bought car but need it now that its been a year.. I'm a single father with 2 young kids and needed an affordable dependable car.. the salesman said this car was checked from top to bottom and everything checked out.. then the shop manager just told me it was my fault because I bought a 13 year old car and should have expected to have to make repairs and if I had just bought a brand new car none of this would be happening.. so a car that was recommended to me by these guys all of a sudden is a money pit and I should have known better is what I am told.. never again will I spend a cent at this place.. can't stand a company that does not stand behind a product they sell.. Thank god for Star Auto Mall not only did they pay off this piece of junk that Lehigh Valley Acura sold me they got me into a 2017 with 12,00 miles for almost the same payment.. will never consider Lehigh Valley Acura again .. very dishonest
Certified TL Purchase
by 07/28/2013on
After searching for several months for the perfect certified used car I found it at Lehigh Valley Acura. From the minute I walked into the dealership I felt like I was being treated like the only customer that mattered. I worked with Bill C. who went over the vehicle in detail. Bill understood the car, the technology, and had a great knowledge about the brand and its history. He was able to answer all the questions including what Acura had done to make the model I was looking at better than the last one. Bill not only communicated his passion for the brand but he made me feel like it was truly genuine and not just for sales. After a few days of talking and negotiating we were able to reach a deal. The experience was stress-free and fun (which is impressive for a purchase this big). Thank you for the help and assistance. I love the car!
service at lehigh valley acura
by 07/24/2007on
I am a former resident of Pa that now lives in NC. When I visit friends and family in PA I make sure it is when my car needs to be serviced. I own an acura tsx. The service is outstanding and the service manager and advisors are very friendly and helpful. They do not try to sell service that is not needed.