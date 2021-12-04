Skip to main content
Walker Bros Buick Chevrolet

700 Erie St, Edinboro, PA 16412
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Walker Bros Buick Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(3)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Walker Brothers body shop repair of my Chevy Bolt

by deacman on 04/12/2021

These guys were great, did great work, were very accommodative and a pleasure to business with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Waste of my time

by Jason on 06/14/2018

I called to look at a truck. After they told me it was available I let them know I was driving 1.5 hours to get there. Once I arrive they tell me that the truck isn't available but I can look at it. That's why I drove that far. To look at a truck I cannot purchase. Car salesman are truly the scum of the earth.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Positive Purchase Experience

by scottb14 on 04/19/2014

Walker Brothers sales personnel were straight forward and honest in negotiating a final sale price for the vehicle I sought to purchase. Edmunds helped me know what the vehicle was worth, so I could negotiate fairly with the Dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
86 cars in stock
13 new73 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2 new|11 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
2 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Buick Encore
Buick Encore
2 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
