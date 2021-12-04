Walker Bros Buick Chevrolet
Walker Brothers body shop repair of my Chevy Bolt
by 04/12/2021on
These guys were great, did great work, were very accommodative and a pleasure to business with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Waste of my time
by 06/14/2018on
I called to look at a truck. After they told me it was available I let them know I was driving 1.5 hours to get there. Once I arrive they tell me that the truck isn't available but I can look at it. That's why I drove that far. To look at a truck I cannot purchase. Car salesman are truly the scum of the earth.
Positive Purchase Experience
by 04/19/2014on
Walker Brothers sales personnel were straight forward and honest in negotiating a final sale price for the vehicle I sought to purchase. Edmunds helped me know what the vehicle was worth, so I could negotiate fairly with the Dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
