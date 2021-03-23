1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a 2017 Chevy Malibu from Freedom Ford in Ebensburg on January 26, 2021. We had an issue with the vents, they looked bad and discolored. The sale man and sale manager told me they would clean those up before we picked up the car. There was a delay in us getting to the dealership due to weather and I told the dealership it would be a couple days until we could come and sign the paperwork. The sales person said he could have the car delivered to us and we could sign the paperwork in our home. When the car arrived the driver brought in the forms to sign. After signing and the weather clearing, we went outside to inspect the car. We noticed the vents hadn't been touched. I called the dealership and asked about his, I was told "they forgot"... A few days after we got the car I was getting the paperwork together to file, and I noticed the odometer paperwork stated the car had 24,000ish miles on it, I went outside to look at the car and it had over 28,500 miles on it. This gave me great concern because if they cannot prepare simple documents correctly how can they take care of the car itself. I called the dealership but never got a call back. On March 17, 2021 I realized I never got the registration from the dealership. I called them and was told the finance department had my paperwork since February 17th and they were waiting for me to come sign a document. I never received a call from the dealership that I needed to sign anything. I left a message for the finance department to call me. I received a call on March 18th but I couldn't get the phone as it was ringing, I figured I would get the message during my break and give them a call back. They never left a message and they never called me back to follow up. On March 22nd I called the dealership and asked to speak with a member of their staff, I was forwarded to a person's extension and left a message for them the to return my call. No call was ever returned. I called today, March 23rd and finally spoke to a person who just said, "Sorry, that isn't how we should be doing business." If I were Mr. Luther (owner of this dealership) I would be embarrassed at the lack of customer service this dealerships' leadership and staff treat their customers. I am available to discuss with whomever would like to talk to me about my experience.