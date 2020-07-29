Skip to main content
Young Volkswagen

191 Commerce Park Dr, Easton, PA 18045
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Young Volkswagen

4.9
Overall Rating
4.9 out of 5 stars(201)
Recommend: Yes (49) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2020 Toguan

by Christina on 07/29/2020

Went in for an oil change came out with a new Tiguan . O finance. James was my salesman . Also have my cars serviced by Young . Everyone in service and sales are nice.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
201 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Consistent excellent service

by Consistent excellent service on 04/21/2022

I have been having a series of Volkswagon vehicles at Young for over 20 years and they never disappoint.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Wonderful service

by Jcascioli on 02/26/2022

Great service department

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service at Young Volkswagen

by Don on 02/24/2022

Its my opinion that the service department at Young Volkswagen in Easton is of the highest level of service. I've have experienced honesty, integrity, & polite considerate service advisers.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service!

by AnthonyVig on 02/13/2022

My service appointment was excellent! The manager and technicians were courteous and knowledgeable. I received a video of what was done to my car. Great job!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Drew Hirsch on 02/03/2022

Young VW service is great. Had issues at Trend Motors and changed over to young. Very happy with Young. Will use them moving foward

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Young's Service

by Bob on 01/07/2022

I trusted Young for their 40,000 mile service on our Tiguan. Staff were pleasant and friendly. They performed their checkup in a professional manner and in the time frame they had estimated. I waited for the car for about 2 hours. They also answered questions I had.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

by Charlie Cifarelli on 12/24/2021

Great team at Young Volkswagen & Mazda!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Informative video about my vehicle

by New tires and oil change on 12/01/2021

The technician sent a video to me while I was waiting. In the video, he explained and reviewed my brakes and undercarriage. The video was of my actual vehicle in live time. This was a welcome surprise and very informative.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Robert on 11/28/2021

Excellent service and job completed earlier than expected! Love the video too!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quality

by Chuck zovko on 09/29/2021

Took forever to get an appointment. Car was not delivered when promised but the quality of work was outstanding. Very honest repair service.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change and inspection

by Jtturtzo on 09/07/2021

My car was inspected and had the oil changed in a timely fashion. The staff fixed my car bc the check engine light was in because the oil was low. You guys did a great job.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oldies neededs their car fixed.

by Matt on 08/31/2021

It was well done, however, it would have been nice if we had been offered a loaner car while our car was being fixed.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Exceptional

by leonard Wallace on 08/05/2021

Omir This young man has exceptional people skills.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by David Becker on 08/05/2021

Young’s VW Service Department is very thorough and reliable! Their work is always excellent!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service

by Kayla Lina on 07/26/2021

Excellent customer service! I need to wait for my car to complete service as I live almost an hour away. The team always make sure I have a quiet, discreet place to take calls for work if I can't take them in the waiting area. Always friendly, courteous, and service done right! As mentioned above, I live an hour away and STILL drive to Young for my service. That's how much I trust them. :)

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding Service Continues

by Dennis on 07/18/2021

Leaking sunroof, leaking break line: two unexpected issues requiring a accurate fix. Service's diagnostic was spot-on and repairs we timely.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Friendly & efficient service

by Michelle on 07/17/2021

Scheduling an appointment was easy. Everything was explained to me.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service work / heater core replacement

by Mark on 02/18/2021

I contacted Tony the service manager about my issue / concern. Tony promptly scheduled my visit and the work was completed on schedule and my problem was resolved. I personally would like to thank the Young Dealership for having a team that is very pleasant to deal with. Excellent work folks. Mark

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Got there nearly 1 hour early and Omar got me in and out within 1hour

by Bob Grinaway on 02/05/2021

Great service!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Amazing service

by Katie Parenti on 01/29/2021

Young VW service department and sales department is the best I have ever felt with! They are always so helpful and cheerful, always smiling faces around there.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Passat Service

by JSamp on 01/13/2021

I had to have a battery replacement. I called in the morning and had no problem getting the car in that same day. They were even able to perform my 70,000 mile service on the same day.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
