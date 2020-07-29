Young Volkswagen
Customer Reviews of Young Volkswagen
2020 Toguan
by 07/29/2020on
Went in for an oil change came out with a new Tiguan . O finance. James was my salesman . Also have my cars serviced by Young . Everyone in service and sales are nice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Consistent excellent service
by 04/21/2022on
I have been having a series of Volkswagon vehicles at Young for over 20 years and they never disappoint.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful service
by 02/26/2022on
Great service department
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service at Young Volkswagen
by 02/24/2022on
Its my opinion that the service department at Young Volkswagen in Easton is of the highest level of service. I've have experienced honesty, integrity, & polite considerate service advisers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service!
by 02/13/2022on
My service appointment was excellent! The manager and technicians were courteous and knowledgeable. I received a video of what was done to my car. Great job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 02/03/2022on
Young VW service is great. Had issues at Trend Motors and changed over to young. Very happy with Young. Will use them moving foward
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Young's Service
by 01/07/2022on
I trusted Young for their 40,000 mile service on our Tiguan. Staff were pleasant and friendly. They performed their checkup in a professional manner and in the time frame they had estimated. I waited for the car for about 2 hours. They also answered questions I had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
by 12/24/2021on
Great team at Young Volkswagen & Mazda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Informative video about my vehicle
by 12/01/2021on
The technician sent a video to me while I was waiting. In the video, he explained and reviewed my brakes and undercarriage. The video was of my actual vehicle in live time. This was a welcome surprise and very informative.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 11/28/2021on
Excellent service and job completed earlier than expected! Love the video too!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quality
by 09/29/2021on
Took forever to get an appointment. Car was not delivered when promised but the quality of work was outstanding. Very honest repair service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change and inspection
by 09/07/2021on
My car was inspected and had the oil changed in a timely fashion. The staff fixed my car bc the check engine light was in because the oil was low. You guys did a great job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oldies neededs their car fixed.
by 08/31/2021on
It was well done, however, it would have been nice if we had been offered a loaner car while our car was being fixed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional
by 08/05/2021on
Omir This young man has exceptional people skills.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 08/05/2021on
Young’s VW Service Department is very thorough and reliable! Their work is always excellent!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 07/26/2021on
Excellent customer service! I need to wait for my car to complete service as I live almost an hour away. The team always make sure I have a quiet, discreet place to take calls for work if I can't take them in the waiting area. Always friendly, courteous, and service done right! As mentioned above, I live an hour away and STILL drive to Young for my service. That's how much I trust them. :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Service Continues
by 07/18/2021on
Leaking sunroof, leaking break line: two unexpected issues requiring a accurate fix. Service's diagnostic was spot-on and repairs we timely.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly & efficient service
by 07/17/2021on
Scheduling an appointment was easy. Everything was explained to me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service work / heater core replacement
by 02/18/2021on
I contacted Tony the service manager about my issue / concern. Tony promptly scheduled my visit and the work was completed on schedule and my problem was resolved. I personally would like to thank the Young Dealership for having a team that is very pleasant to deal with. Excellent work folks. Mark
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Got there nearly 1 hour early and Omar got me in and out within 1hour
by 02/05/2021on
Great service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing service
by 01/29/2021on
Young VW service department and sales department is the best I have ever felt with! They are always so helpful and cheerful, always smiling faces around there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Passat Service
by 01/13/2021on
I had to have a battery replacement. I called in the morning and had no problem getting the car in that same day. They were even able to perform my 70,000 mile service on the same day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes