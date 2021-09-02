1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Waited 6+ weeks for a car. I got a call from the dealership that the car was in and I had to make an appointment to pick it up. They also told me that they wanted to reevaluate my trade in. When I got there I went to look at the car. The car was hit and nobody at the dealership noticed it. There was White paint and a scratch on a red car. When I brought it to the sales managers attention he sent a detail person to address it. They were able to remove the white paint but not the scratch. The sales manager told me that they can wet sand it and it would be fine. I told him no because that will compromise the integrity of the clearcoat. Then I was told take the car then I can make an appointment with their body shop for repairs and bring the car back. I was not doing that. I understand that car dealerships frequently do these types of repairs. My issue was that they tried to hide it from me. If I had seen this after I left I am pretty sure that they would have told me it was fine when it left here. After getting loud in the show room they agreed to get me another car. Never got, sorry this happened, sorry for your inconvenience, NOTHING. The red cx30 vin number ending 36723 was put on the website for sale immediately I doubt that it was probably repaired. As time went on I had lost my trust in the dealership and requested my deposit refunded. No one returned my emails or phone messages. I went to the dealership to get my deposit back. I am still waiting for them to process it. I will most likely have to start a credit card dispute with my credit card company to get my deposit back. Had the dealership contacted me prior to my arrival and told me the car was damaged and that they would make it right to my satisfaction and stuck to the original sales agreement this review would not be posted. This transaction shows a total lack of integrity of the dealership and the sales manager. Read more