service Rating

I am very pleased with the service that was done to my car. I brought in my car to have an oil change and I asked them to check and see if my rear brake pads need to be replaced. The oil change went perfectly and they checked my rear brakes. They told me that the pads do not need to be replaced and they probably will last me for a couple more oil changes, but now it is in their system so they will keep their eye on them. They specifically said that they do not want to replace pads unless they feel they are needed because they feel I would be only wasting money by replacing them while they still have a lot more use. Knowing that they are willing to do what is right and not just willing to replace everything to make a few more dollars is the type of service is what will keep bringing me back as a customer. They also helped me over the phone to determine if a fuse I had was in the proper location. I feel that they went above and beyond to assist me in this matter and it is another reason why they will gain my trust as a repeat customer. I highly recommend them for anyone who needs Volkswagen or Mazda service! Read more