Young Volkswagen

Visit dealer’s website 
191 Commerce Park Dr, Easton, PA 18045
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Young Volkswagen

4.9
Overall Rating
(75)
Recommend: Yes (73) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

2020 Toguan

by Christina on 07/29/2020

Went in for an oil change came out with a new Tiguan . O finance. James was my salesman . Also have my cars serviced by Young . Everyone in service and sales are nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
171 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Excellent Service

by Excellent Service on 08/31/2020

Prompt, Professional service and car fixed with no hassle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Trouble with refund

by Robin on 08/28/2020

No one returning my calls about my refund for downpayment. Deal fell through because sales person reneged on agree upon price and finance guy didn't offer best rate first.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Exceptional

by Ed on 08/27/2020

The service team is outstanding, friendly and courteous. The best item for this service visit was the follow up text message with a video from the technician showing my vehicle and his findings. This is using technology for customer service and satisfaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Exceptional Service

by Kati on 08/15/2020

Bought a certified Jetta from Young's in June. It's been having battery issues. The service department replaced it, no questions asked, even though a battery is normally not covered by warranty. The service staff communicated with me every step of the way. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

100K service

by Warren Gosdin on 07/31/2020

Good job on time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2020 Toguan

by Christina on 07/29/2020

Went in for an oil change came out with a new Tiguan . O finance. James was my salesman . Also have my cars serviced by Young . Everyone in service and sales are nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Nothing wrong with my 5 yr old Volkswagen

by Leo Wotkiewicz on 07/28/2020

There was no charge for the check-up of the vehicle.....

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great job

by Cynthia on 07/26/2020

Great quality work and service. Nice staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

The best

by Kt on 07/22/2020

The service team (Tony and John) are amazing! They are friendly and helpful. They always do their best to do everything you need in a timely manner. They are the best I wouldn’t go anywhere else!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Quality Service

by VintageVW on 07/13/2020

I am very pleased with the service that was done to my car. I brought in my car to have an oil change and I asked them to check and see if my rear brake pads need to be replaced. The oil change went perfectly and they checked my rear brakes. They told me that the pads do not need to be replaced and they probably will last me for a couple more oil changes, but now it is in their system so they will keep their eye on them. They specifically said that they do not want to replace pads unless they feel they are needed because they feel I would be only wasting money by replacing them while they still have a lot more use. Knowing that they are willing to do what is right and not just willing to replace everything to make a few more dollars is the type of service is what will keep bringing me back as a customer. They also helped me over the phone to determine if a fuse I had was in the proper location. I feel that they went above and beyond to assist me in this matter and it is another reason why they will gain my trust as a repeat customer. I highly recommend them for anyone who needs Volkswagen or Mazda service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service

by Tim Carbonaro on 07/12/2020

They performed all work well and have you out on time. Great dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

On Time

by Steve on 07/01/2020

They fit me in and got me out on my schedule as I was in the area and needed the service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

State inspection

by chuck on 07/01/2020

fast with state inspection, car was washed

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Yearly

by GTIguy on 06/18/2020

Scheduled service for the one plus year (COVID-19 related closure) and had a Great experience with staff. Everything was done on time and to my satisfaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Always exceptional

by CVWallace on 06/14/2020

I have brought my two VWs to Young fore some time now. When I book service I ask for an approximate time and cost. They respond quickly and, in the end, more than accurately.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Terrific Service!!

by Me on 06/14/2020

Professional service and workmanship!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Nice work

by joe on 06/11/2020

Had VW serviced in timely manner, car presented back to me cleaner than I had bought it in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Amazing and quick service!! Thanks!

by schlo on 05/21/2020

Thanks for taking my car in without an appointment. I really appreciated you going the extra mile.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

INSPECTION EMISSIONS AND OIL CHANGE

by IN AND OUT QUICKLY AND THE CAR on 05/16/2020

Car was back as promised on time with a free wash job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Fantastic Service

by Jenn Hill on 05/09/2020

My customer service experience is always great when I go there. Tony is always friendly and smiling. I had an issue with something and even though I was only scheduled for an oil change, they were sure to look at the issue for me. They even ran my car through the car wash!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Jetta Recall

by Charles Hempel on 05/02/2020

Swift and efficient and friendly service. Distance to travel satisfied with friendly service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
137 cars in stock
0 new137 used0 certified pre-owned
Volkswagen Jetta
Volkswagen Jetta
0 new|22 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Mazda CX-5
Mazda CX-5
0 new|15 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
0 new|12 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes