I really don't even know where to start. We leased a CX5 back in August and were very happy with the whole experience. The salesperson we dealt with was an absolute pleasure to work with and I usually can't stand car salesman. They all sound fake and phony to me but this experience was totally different and I actually enjoyed the experience, until today. The salesperson set up our first oil change and service for us so that we wouldn't forget. Well, after the 1st of the year my wife called to schedule the 1st service and she was told "Oh, you already have an appointment for Feb. 7th at 3:30". Well it would have been nice to have been told when we were scheduled because there's no way we could have had the car there by that time on that day! When my wife called today to try and change the time. she was told the appointment was for today, the 6th, and not tomorrow. When I called, i was told the appointment was for the 7th at 3:15. So apparently the service department can't get their facts straight. So I called the salesperson we dealt with and brought all this to her attention she told me they had switched to an "APP" to contact customers. Well,again, it would have been nice if they would have told us. Is it that hard to make a phone call? What ever happened to personal service? Does it cost that much to have a person who makes the appointments call with a reminder? What ever happened to developing a relationship and caring about your customers? Is it better to save a few bucks now to lose more later? I liked dealing with Young Mazda because at first it felt like they cared but they really let me down. If they can't get the simple things right, how can I trust them to work on a car that my wife and child are in every day? I have absolutely zero faith in the Young's service department. If I could rate them lower, I would.