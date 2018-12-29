Dustin Ronyack
by 12/29/2018on
Excellent service with test drive of Mazda CX-9.
Forgotten about after 6 months.
by 02/07/2019on
I really don't even know where to start. We leased a CX5 back in August and were very happy with the whole experience. The salesperson we dealt with was an absolute pleasure to work with and I usually can't stand car salesman. They all sound fake and phony to me but this experience was totally different and I actually enjoyed the experience, until today. The salesperson set up our first oil change and service for us so that we wouldn't forget. Well, after the 1st of the year my wife called to schedule the 1st service and she was told "Oh, you already have an appointment for Feb. 7th at 3:30". Well it would have been nice to have been told when we were scheduled because there's no way we could have had the car there by that time on that day! When my wife called today to try and change the time. she was told the appointment was for today, the 6th, and not tomorrow. When I called, i was told the appointment was for the 7th at 3:15. So apparently the service department can't get their facts straight. So I called the salesperson we dealt with and brought all this to her attention she told me they had switched to an "APP" to contact customers. Well,again, it would have been nice if they would have told us. Is it that hard to make a phone call? What ever happened to personal service? Does it cost that much to have a person who makes the appointments call with a reminder? What ever happened to developing a relationship and caring about your customers? Is it better to save a few bucks now to lose more later? I liked dealing with Young Mazda because at first it felt like they cared but they really let me down. If they can't get the simple things right, how can I trust them to work on a car that my wife and child are in every day? I have absolutely zero faith in the Young's service department. If I could rate them lower, I would.
Oil change
by 01/14/2016on
All of the employees there have been great, but I love when I get Randy to handle my service. He is on point with everything he does. He's friendly, upfront, and never keeps me waiting longer than what he states. Today, he was even able to sqeeze in an oil change last second during the only time I had available. He gives quality service every time and I look forward to working with him again. Thanks Randy!!
Great service
by 10/15/2015on
Service was great. I was too early for the shuttle but Bob (who works in service) took me to work and picked me up when my car was complete. They didn't have to but they went out of their way. Good job Bob and Randy!
Remote start added
by 05/03/2015on
Just bought a 2016 Mazda 6 from Young. Service was able to install remote start before my pick up time. Very prompt and professional.
My first Mazda purchase and Young Mazda visit
by 04/29/2015on
We had as pleasant an experience you could have purchasing our first Mazda at Young's. Mike G was our salesperson. He was pleasant, knowledgeable and easy to work with. I positively despise the whole car buying "battle" but was unexpectedly pleased with every step of my "journey". I made use of their repair facility for a brake & rotor repair while exploring my trade options and was pleased with that experience also. This was our 3rd auto purchase in the last 4 months...very refreshing to walk away (or drive away) with a smile.
Great Service
by 04/22/2015on
Scheduled an appointment online and was helped right away when I pulled the car in. I brought my 3 year old daughter and she had a great time in the play area and enjoyed a hot chocolate. The service was done in a timely manner and my car was washed. Young Mazda makes car maintenance less of an inconvenience and into an enjoyable experience.
New Car
by 04/01/2015on
My wife always wanted a New Beetle but circumstances didn't allow a small car. Things changed so we went to Young's to see what they had. They didn't have what she wanted but they found her one the next day and made us a very fair deal. The whole experience was very pleasant.
Great experience
by 03/29/2015on
Knowledgeable sales staff. Very helpful team. Dealership is very well laid out and welcoming. Honored trucar pricing without issue. A great experience in buying a car. Never thought I would say that.
Quality work
by 03/06/2015on
Thanks again to Young Mazda. This time my car was in the body shop for a lot of front end work and repair. The high quality service was completed on time. My many questions were answered in a professional and helpful manner. I would highly recommend this dealership for sales and service.
Very Satisfied
by 02/05/2015on
I've been dealing with Mazda service for several years now and I wouldn't go anywhere else for service with my Mazda.
Miata
by 01/03/2015on
Every thing worked out great. Good people here I will use there services again
Excellent Dealership
by 12/12/2014on
Salesman Pat was great!! He answered all our questions and never pressured us into buying something. Everybody was very helpful at dealership. A definitely unstressful experience at this dealership. The deal we got also blew any other dealerships away. We will be going there first when it's time for a new vehicle.
CX7 Transmission
by 11/07/2014on
My 2010 CX 7 transmission failed at 68500 miles. I was very disappointed at this due to the fact that I've owned several Mazda's and bought all new, and never had such a significant malfunction. The service at Young was good and I was pleased by their politeness. The transmission was replaced, however I'm now uncertain whether I will remain a Mazda customer. This was a very unsettling event and almost left me stranded on a major interstate at 4PM on a Friday afternoon. That is not something I want to repeat again.
Happy
by 10/31/2014on
We were very happy with the overall experience. The process of picking the car up was a little long as they tried to sell the extra's. They also had to bring the car from another location so it took a couple of extra days. We did appreciate that they didn't hound us, especially since we shopped elsewhere and made the choice to come back and buy.
Great Customer Service
by 10/22/2014on
I am always satisfied when I have work done at Young. Yesterday I had to drop my car off a day early due to scheduling issues, and I was surprised when I received a phone call the same day stating my car was ready a day early. They are fair and efficient. I am a satisfied loyal customer.
Part should not have broken
by 09/12/2014on
Dealer and service are great. Upset that extended warranty would not cover the seat belt clip that broke. Seat belts should last longer than the car. Would have given 5 stars if not for having to pay $168 repair cost. 2010 Mazda CX-9.
Consistently good
by 09/06/2014on
Great job as always. Your service managers are friendly, professional and easy to work with. They always explain what's going on and make it a positive experience. We enjoy coming there and will continue to make it our go to destination for sales and service.
Purchasing A New Vehicle
by 08/18/2014on
This is a great dealership to do business with. The staff is highly professional, friendly and curteous. They made our experience a totally awseome one. They are ethical in their business dealings, and truly wanted to match our family's needs with the proper vehicle. We are truly pleased with the end result of the Mazda we purchased. "ZOOM ZOOM"
Last minute inspection
by 07/30/2014on
My car was overdue for inspection because it took me some time to resolve the CEL code. I called 7/29 not realizing it was the end of the month and service would be jammed. Brad (Mazda service) said there were no appts available until at least a week later but when I mentioned that it was overdue and I could wait a little longer he said leave the car and he'd try to get it done the next day. On 7/30 I was surprised to get his call before 2PM saying that the car was okay except for one tire. I had a couple of mounted tires and asked if they could be swapped. I brought the tires and they were put on and I was out quickly. I really appreciate Brad and the service guys going the extra mile because this is my daily driver and besides commuting I pick up my son from his work every night and that's just the time I'd likely be stopped because it's in a lightly traveled area and then I'd end up with a ticket. I've been a customer since 2004 and had numerous instances between my and my wife's car needing repairs/service quickly and Young has always come through. They fix what needs to be fixed and always keep me informed of progress and options if appropriate. Usually it's done in a day. The cars come back clean and no surprises like things that weren't wrong before now aren't working. It's a neat clean pro shop too. While I was at the service counter today another customer came in and asked if someone could have a look at a leak in his car that he was concerned with. In a few minutes a mechanic had that car in the shop. That kind of service is really appreciated. I'd also like to say that we've dealt with the sales end twice and the staff and experience was pleasant and professional. It's a business to sell cars but we never felt like we were being "sold" with pushy or deceptive tactics. Thanks guys!
Returning customer
by 06/28/2014on
I put a deposit on a Subaru stopped to look at a new cx-5 I was in the area if Patrick F didnt approach me when I was looking at the new Mazda 3 I would be driving a Subaru now he was knowledgeable about the Mazda just took it for a test drive I was sold but the wife wasn't Patrick was patent with the sale no pressure witch was outstanding and he even worked the sale with me on a Sunday on his personal time when I finally convinced the wife that Mazda will work for us so thank you Patrick for your dedication to Mazda and great customer service