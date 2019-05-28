2019 Jeep Compadd
by 05/28/2019on
Working with Dominic was a pleasant experience. He makes you feel at home and knows his product well. I will definitely work with again and will tell my friends and family about my experience with him and Brown Daub Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.
Jeep Compass Lease
by 05/28/2019on
We went to Brown Daub to look into leasing a new Jeep Compass. Our salesman was Dominic Nardella. He went out of his way to not only get us the vehicle we wanted but price too. He was very personable and I would highly recommend him to friends and family. We hope to be able to use him for future leases and or purchases.
Kolbe is the best!
by 05/24/2019on
Our salesman, Kolbe, was awesome! I never thought I'd ever say that about a car salesman! I dislike the whole car buying process, but he made it very pleasant and stress-free. He was not pushy at all, very friendly and upfront. He was very knowledgable, and the one tiny item on the car that none of us could identify, he researched it overnight and answered it the next day, even though it was not an important item at all. I highly recommend Brown-Daub, and especially Kolbe. I would go so far as to request Kolbe if you ever do business there. Thank you, Kolbe with an "L"!
Best car buying experience ever!
by 05/07/2019on
Absolutely the easiest car buying experience ever! They don't try to nickel and dime you. Everything is presented up front. Always gives the best price available from the beginning! We have bought our last 5 of 6 cars from Rock Walker. Only reason he's not 6 for 6 is because he was out of the country! I have always, and will continue to, refer everyone to him.
Great Service
by 04/16/2019on
I had a great experience buying my car. I worked with Scott Geary and he answered all of my questions honestly. Scott clearly explained everything to me from the moment I walked into the door to the minute I pulled out in my new Cherokee. I had a very pleasant experience at Brown Daub and would highly recommend to my family and friends. Thank you to Scott and everyone at Brown Daub for making my car buying experience a pleasure. I would look forward to my next car purchase with Brown Daub!
Honesty. No hassles, very fair deal
by 04/10/2019on
The sales person Victoria was great. Fair price, no idiotic negotiation games. Took my offer, mades my life easy, fees were reasonable. I try again them again next year when I replace the family Caravan....Hopefully it will be that simple again.
Vehicle purchase
by 04/06/2019on
Victoria made our car buying process smooth and stress free. Victoria and Andy really worked with our budget to make sure we got what we came in for. Great service and friendly, personable staff !
18 Jeep almost new
by 04/02/2019on
Purchased a certified used 2018 wrangler unlimited. Great experience. Salesman, Domenic, was easy to work with and knew the Jeep models well; especially when comparing the 2018 vs 2019 models.
Excellent Service
by 03/19/2019on
The team at Brown Daud Chysler Jeep Ram was excellent from start to finish. Ask for Scott in sales, you will not regret it!!
A Pleasure
by 03/14/2019on
This was my first lease at Brown Daub, 2nd with Scott Geary and won't be my last. The dealership staff was pleasant and accommodating. More so than the 1st store I leased my Cherokee from Scott. Mr Geary is a true professional in sense of the word. Noted he's a Jeep Expert as well. The entire experience from greeting, "Hello nice to see you again" to end, "Enjoy the ride" was top notch!
Felt like we were lifetime friends
by 03/10/2019on
Couldn't be happier about my shopping experience. Had no plans to buy today and drove out in a new car. Scott was professional and comfortable to talk to. Felt like I've known him forever.
Salesman Mr.Scott Geary, 5 Stars
by 02/13/2019on
Scott made purchasing a car with our daughter one of the most pleasant car purchasing experiences we have had to date. Mr. Scott Geary was very professional and informative explaining the process of the transaction especially to our daughter and was. very informative as to the details of the vehicle she was purchasing that met her needs. We would definitely recommend him and your dealership and seek him out again ourselves when it is time to purchase a vehicle from Brown Daub. Scott is definitely a stress free asset to your team.
Overall great experience!
by 02/12/2019on
Scott G. was extremely patient, knowledgeable and made the whole buying experience very enjoyable. Would absolutely recommend to a friend or visit him at Brown Daub again!
Thank You
by 02/05/2019on
From the second I walked in the store, I felt at home, treated with care and concern like no other dealership has ever treated me before. Scott was professional, friendly and informative. Me and my family will be buying our next vehicle from Scott and the gang at Brown Daub. Loved the experience!
New Lease Jeep Compass
by 01/03/2019on
Friendly and willing to work with you to get the best deal. Go above and beyond to assist you.
Will my Saleman
by 12/24/2018on
I received a great deal from this dealer ship on my new Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland. Went it with no expectation and walked out with a card. Great deal with Will.
New Jeep
by 12/13/2018on
Will S. did a nice job of helping us pick a vehicle we liked . He also made the buying process easy and was helpful.
No Bull at Brown Daub
by 11/27/2018on
Friendly and knowledgeable. They actually listen to what you want and get it for you with no hype.
Sales Experience
by 11/09/2018on
Sales person (Will) was very helpful and got us what we needed and wanted. Great Dealership as they helped us out when we lost a vehicle due to an accident. We have bought five vehicles from Brown Daub Chrysler Jeep now.
Great Dealership
by 09/04/2018on
Roc made the process of buying a new car fast, easy, and fun. Everyone we met at BrownDaub was friendly and courteous.
Brown Daub Hecktown is amazing
by 05/11/2018on
I have been using this dealership since 2007. They are great. Roc was a huge help to me. He was patient and and understanding. He found the perfect vehicle to fit my budget and specific needs. I highly recommend him.
