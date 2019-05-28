sales Rating

Our salesman, Kolbe, was awesome! I never thought I'd ever say that about a car salesman! I dislike the whole car buying process, but he made it very pleasant and stress-free. He was not pushy at all, very friendly and upfront. He was very knowledgable, and the one tiny item on the car that none of us could identify, he researched it overnight and answered it the next day, even though it was not an important item at all. I highly recommend Brown-Daub, and especially Kolbe. I would go so far as to request Kolbe if you ever do business there. Thank you, Kolbe with an "L"! Read more