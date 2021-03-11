Skip to main content
Amazing service and people!

by Gene and Tina Beachy on 11/03/2021

We are very happy with our truck purchase, M-E and Jeff were great. E-M kept us informed and made sure truck was delivered as soon as possible. Very nice and friendly we definitely recommend and will go back in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service at Enterprise

by Enterprise Car Sales review on 12/17/2020

Enterprise car sales of Lancaster is a great place to go to if you want to buy a well maintained used car. This is my second car purchase that I’ve gotten from them and I am very satisfied with its performance. Stefan Huffman helped my husband and I to get a very good car. We did not have much financial backing or great credit but Stefan was honest with us and worked with us to find us the best car our budget could allow. We loved his service because he was very thorough and patient, never over bearing or pushy... but rather patient , kind and very cordial. He had compassion and he was also very amiable and down to earth with us. He also gave us sound advice. We felt at ease and that we were getting professional and honest help. We wish Stefan abd his family the best! Also Steve, the manager was very helpful to us spending a long time on the phone with the Bank and doing all he can to get us the best rate that we could afford for car payments and giving sound advice. Enterprise Car Sales on Main Street is a great place to get a car. I highly recommend if you are looking to get a good running used car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy and Painless

by Aiden on 11/05/2019

When I arrived at Enterprise Car Sales I was greeted by Andrew Funk who made the process of buying a car very easy and was able to find me a car that met all my needs and at a very reasonable price. I didn’t feel rushed or hassled at all and was very pleased with the whole experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
