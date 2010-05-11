1.3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I expected to be driving a new Nissan this week, but.... My recent experience with this dealer was not a good one. I negotiated a trade in good faith and thought we had a deal on Monday. Not only did they not call back to confirm the terms we agreed to on the telephone (after I spent two hours in the dealership a few days before), when I called them on Friday to see what had happened, they made it most clear that they just were not interested in my business. They were not in any way motivated to try to find the car I wanted in the color I wanted. And they were not intending to provide me with any explanation of why they did not call back to explain. I read today that Nissan had extraordinary profit for this past quarter. Perhaps that gives them the luxury of ignoring potential sales that they have negotiated??? I contrast this with a friend who was looking for the same type of vehicle. Subaru brought in the car they wanted in the color they wanted to see - last Saturday. They drove the car off the lot this past Monday. Read more