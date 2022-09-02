Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Murrays Honda

Murrays Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
3269 Blinker pkwy, Du Bois, PA 15801
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Murrays Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(7)
Recommend: Yes (6) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Chelsea Byrd

by christina on 02/09/2022

she was wonderful! she had explained everything to us and I told her about my situation and she said no problem let's give it a try. so I did and I got approved! sale was so easy and I definitely would come back in the future!. thank you Chelsea!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
7 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recent service

by REJ on 03/23/2022

Always helpful. Always informative. Responsive to questions and service always done with customer in mind

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent review

by Michelle Freeburg on 03/04/2022

Very friendly staff!! They always greet people upon entering!! Always thanks customers for coming in for the service on their vehicles! Would recommend! Excellent people all around!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Chelsea Byrd

by christina on 02/09/2022

she was wonderful! she had explained everything to us and I told her about my situation and she said no problem let's give it a try. so I did and I got approved! sale was so easy and I definitely would come back in the future!. thank you Chelsea!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast, Friendly, Personal

by Jeff on 02/05/2022

First, Honda is a great product. I couldn't be happier with my CR-V. Both sales and service is friendly and personal. With my 1st service, the oil change, inspection and tire rotation......free.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

John Stine of Spitzer Honda

by Charlie on 01/25/2022

Spitzer Honda serviced my vehicle and the service was excellent. John Stine got me in right away and took great care of my car’s needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best service around

by Bauer on 12/30/2021

John Stine was very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Murray Honda in Dubois, Pa, great dealer

by molly090406 on 07/08/2012

Had a great buying experience along with the folks at Murray's Honda showing me all the gadgets and new items in my 2012 CRV-EX-L. 2nd time I bought from them, previous car was a 2007 Civic EX. I came back to buy, didn't I???

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
5 cars in stock
0 new0 used5 certified pre-owned
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Passport
Honda Passport
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for