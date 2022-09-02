Murrays Honda
Customer Reviews of Murrays Honda
Chelsea Byrd
by 02/09/2022on
she was wonderful! she had explained everything to us and I told her about my situation and she said no problem let's give it a try. so I did and I got approved! sale was so easy and I definitely would come back in the future!. thank you Chelsea!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recent service
by 03/23/2022on
Always helpful. Always informative. Responsive to questions and service always done with customer in mind
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent review
by 03/04/2022on
Very friendly staff!! They always greet people upon entering!! Always thanks customers for coming in for the service on their vehicles! Would recommend! Excellent people all around!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast, Friendly, Personal
by 02/05/2022on
First, Honda is a great product. I couldn't be happier with my CR-V. Both sales and service is friendly and personal. With my 1st service, the oil change, inspection and tire rotation......free.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
John Stine of Spitzer Honda
by 01/25/2022on
Spitzer Honda serviced my vehicle and the service was excellent. John Stine got me in right away and took great care of my car’s needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best service around
by 12/30/2021on
John Stine was very helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Murray Honda in Dubois, Pa, great dealer
by 07/08/2012on
Had a great buying experience along with the folks at Murray's Honda showing me all the gadgets and new items in my 2012 CRV-EX-L. 2nd time I bought from them, previous car was a 2007 Civic EX. I came back to buy, didn't I???
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes