Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Murrays Honda

Murrays Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
3269 Blinker pkwy, Du Bois, PA 15801
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Murrays Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(7)
Recommend: Yes (6) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Chelsea Byrd

by christina on 02/09/2022

she was wonderful! she had explained everything to us and I told her about my situation and she said no problem let's give it a try. so I did and I got approved! sale was so easy and I definitely would come back in the future!. thank you Chelsea!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
7 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recent service

by REJ on 03/23/2022

Always helpful. Always informative. Responsive to questions and service always done with customer in mind

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent review

by Michelle Freeburg on 03/04/2022

Very friendly staff!! They always greet people upon entering!! Always thanks customers for coming in for the service on their vehicles! Would recommend! Excellent people all around!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Chelsea Byrd

by christina on 02/09/2022

she was wonderful! she had explained everything to us and I told her about my situation and she said no problem let's give it a try. so I did and I got approved! sale was so easy and I definitely would come back in the future!. thank you Chelsea!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast, Friendly, Personal

by Jeff on 02/05/2022

First, Honda is a great product. I couldn't be happier with my CR-V. Both sales and service is friendly and personal. With my 1st service, the oil change, inspection and tire rotation......free.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

John Stine of Spitzer Honda

by Charlie on 01/25/2022

Spitzer Honda serviced my vehicle and the service was excellent. John Stine got me in right away and took great care of my car’s needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best service around

by Bauer on 12/30/2021

John Stine was very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Murray Honda in Dubois, Pa, great dealer

by molly090406 on 07/08/2012

Had a great buying experience along with the folks at Murray's Honda showing me all the gadgets and new items in my 2012 CRV-EX-L. 2nd time I bought from them, previous car was a 2007 Civic EX. I came back to buy, didn't I???

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
4 cars in stock
0 new0 used4 certified pre-owned
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Insight
Honda Insight
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Passport
Honda Passport
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes