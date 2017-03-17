Customer Reviews of Fred Beans Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Super happy customer!!
by 03/17/2017on
Nick Cordenner made buying my son a car so quick and easy. And he loves the car so much. So proud of my son for earning it, me for doing it and Nick for making Fred Beans the only dealership I will ever deal with again.
They will get you in the end
by 08/13/2016on
Typical low quality dealership, with a lack luster staff, that tries to find every way to rip you off. All started well at the dealer until we went to sign the papers. Yanni printed out the lease contract and it was $20 more a month than what was agreed upon. He tried to breeze over it but luckily I caught it. He somehow was able to fix it in 30 seconds, made some excuse in the process, and the price was back to what was agreed upon. Strike 1. Over a month later, the dealer reached out to me and stated that paperwork was missing and the lease company didn't fund the deal. I faxed back the info in 40 mins... still had nothing from the lease company 2 months after purchasing the car. Call Yanni and emailed him twice, no response. Strike 2. Then in the end of June, 3 months after we leased the car, the dealer called and said the deal was short funded from the lease company I owed them money. If I didn't pay they were going to turn me into a collection agency. Strike 3. Stay away from this place as they will get you in the end.
Overall Great Experience
by 04/20/2016on
Upon arriving at Fred Beans I was greeted by Shawn Ullom and I was immediately impressed by his welcoming and unobtrusive demeanor. He made by car searching experience enjoyable and knowledgable. He was informative, pleasant, patient and personable. Although I was unable to make a deal because of my budget limits and the SUVs (Jeep Renegade,Patriot) that I was interested in, I still left there with a positive attitude that if there is a way a deal can be made Shawn is the man that will find a way. I will definitely recommend Fred Beans to my friends and family and will confidently recommend Shawn. Thanks again Shawn and I hope someday I will be purchasing my Jeep from you! Thanks Karen Elliott
Great experience
by 01/19/2016on
I have never had a better car buying experience, I usually dread buying a new car. William Kolar put me at ease, he was extremely polite and courteous and I never felt pressured to make a deal. I feel like I finally found a salesman and a dealership I can put my trust into. I highly recommend William Kolar and the rest of the sales and service team at Fred Beans.
Buy anywhere but here
by 01/09/2016on
Short and simple. Purchased aused 2004 Ford Explorer in 2015. Fred Beans inspected it and serviced it. Front brakes and rotors shot after 2000 miles. Three quarts more oil in it than should had been. Timing chain blew after 8000 moles destroying the engine. Sold for parts for $800.00.
NEVER BUY A CAR FROM FRED BEANS
by 06/08/2015on
I wish I could give this dealership negative stars, the dealership says "we never pressure our customers into buying the vehicle" when I was pressured to put a deposit down when another potential buyer was already approved at the Fred beans ford down the street for the car I was looking at. Why even go further with looking at this car when someone else was already approved and looking at the vehicle? I don't even know myself I was stupid and fell into the salesman scam just to make his commission instead of caring about me and my needs for a better car I had traded in. I've had nothing but bad luck with the 08 bmw 335xi I bought from here. The warranty they give you is a joke it doesn't cover anything when I was told it covered most things...bmw says the warranty is a joke I will NEVER set foot in a Fred beans dealership ever again in my life.
