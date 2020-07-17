Buying a car for some is a very stressful endeavor. The staff at Keenan made the process simple and easy. I bought a 2020 Pilot yesterday from Keenan. Mitch was yet again a pleasure to work with. This is the second Honda Mitch has sold our family and is part of the reason we now have 3 Honda’s at our house, all from Keenan. Mitch is super low pressure, detailed and pleasure to work with. His experience and knowledge of the brand is top notch. If you get the chance, give Mitch a visit.
Rob and Kyle were the easiest sales managers I have ever dealt with. They took a personal role in my deal. They were honest and worked with me to get exactly what I wanted. They were extremely fair with my trade in and made it all happen on paper. Steve in finance made the paperwork a breeze.
I couldn’t be happier with my deal and the team that I worked with at Keenan. They made it easy for me. No pressure, No stress. Be sure to go see them. Ask for Mitch, he will take great care of you.
From the moment I started dealing with Pat he was professional, helpful and very knowledgeable.
I was painless and actually pleasurable dealing with the entire team, they went above and beyond in helping me surprise my wife with her new CRV.
I'll definitely recommend Keenan Honda to my friends and family and will be back when it's time to replace my Accord.
My wife and I purchased another CRV at Keenan Honda yesterday, and once again, it was a pleasure to deal with professionals who take their work seriously and aim to please. Our salesperson, Pat Regan, is extremely knowledgeable, and knows how to deal with people making such a large purchase. Pat answered all of our questions, but more importantly, anticipated our questions, and provided important information before being asked.
Sales manager, Mark Lenny, as he has done before, offered us a sale price that was excellent. We had done our research, as most people do today, and we knew this was a good deal.
Finance officer, Steve Kern, handled the final paperwork in a friendly and efficient manner, and was completely respectful.
Thank you all for this excellent buying experience. You are all complete professionals. We know we are going to enjoy our new Honda, and look forward to many happy years of ownership.
I had a very bad experience when trying to buy a certified used vehicle from this dealership.
I was very much looking forward to getting a newer vehicle for my family and was very disappointed that I wasted a full day in this dealership.
The issues are almost too many to name, but I will give the top two.
1.
I asked several times if they would match the interest rate quoted to me by my credit union.
The sales man repeatedly said yes.
Despite being unhappy with my the whole experience that day, I ask them to run the numbers.
Well, I know how to run an amortization table and guess what - somehow their payment is higher than it should be. They were unable to match my interest rate and were hoping I would not notice!
The sales man promised me a specific interest rate and then DID NOT tell me that their credit union doesn't go as low as mine.
They just hoped I would not notice....really?
2.
This was the last straw after I was ignored all day, despite me arranging to come in, I was literally ignored for hours.
No one took the time to show me the vehicle I was interested in or any others.
I was given the keys and told to go get ice cream.
I spent 5 hours at the dealership and literally had someone available to answer questions about the car for 5 minutes.
To top it all off, when I expressed my disappointment in an email to the sales person instead of an apology I got a defensive reply about them willing to deduct the difference in finance charges from the vehicle price and that despite me emailing, calling AND texting him about my arrival at his dealership we had not set up a specific time.
Sent a price quote request to internet sales and received an auto-reply that email had been received and that someone would contact me soon.
A week goes by and no response, so I wrote a personal email to internet sales manager asking for a price quote for a 2014 Odyssey with specific options.
Still no response a second week later.
OK.
So I go to dealership ad sit down with an actual sales rep.
Tells me that they are willing to negotiate on 2013 models they have on the lot, but they will not sell 2014 model below MSRP... despite the fact I had already visited 2 other dealerships who were willing to negotiate far below MSRP.
Ended up buying the Odyssey at J.L. Freed.
Cindy Carr(the Internet Sales Consultant) tells me she mistyped the price after 7 emails of confirmation. I drove more than 50 miles to their dealership just because I saw a very good google review of this dealership. She called to inform me the 'mistake' at 9:47am while my appointment is at 10:00am. Please never play this kind of trick to get your customer there.
I have 3 hondas and love the car. This dealer's service has consistently gone downhill in the last 5 years. Service reps try to yuk it up with customers while forgetting to actually resolve the issues..the iudea is to be so friendly you dont object when they actually fail to do what they promise and require you to pay anyway. Multiple repeat visits on badly done brake job, long wait times, and a clown-show in losing keys and requiring us to return multiple times till they found them. This isn't Honda's normal standard, and somethings not right in the way the service is managed. We've changed dealers and are satisfied with the alternate choice so far.
this was a certified preowned vehicle.
there was an accident on the vehicle, that honda lied about.
a mechanic friend pointed out that the hood looked damaged, the paint was thatched, and he suggested that i contact honda, as the car was still covered under warranty.
i called, and was told that they would be happy to paint only the hood of the car, but that i'd have to pay half.
i was not able to afford half, so i let it go.
keenan sold me the car, with an autostarter installed.
the autostarter shorted out the vehicle.
when i brought it back to keenan, they removed the starter, saying that it voided the warranty.
these are only two of many problems that i had with the car.
to add insult to injury, keenan contaced me constantly after i bought the car.
after all of the negative experiences, i asked them to stop contacting me.
i had to ask them several times before finally threatening them with legal action.
oddly enough, i stopped receiving letters, emails, aaaand phone calls.
do not buy from keenan.
i'm shocked that they're still in business.
they care nothing for their customers, and they'll cheat you every step of the way.
Bought an extended warranty with zero deductable .they turn around and send it to Honda for a cheaper warranty that cost $100 deductable. They said it "was an honest mistake" and They refuse to switch me back to the zero deductable one I paid for and at same time refuse to refund my money or even give me credit in the in term of oil change for example, they are very nice over the phone but try them after they get your money ,they do not even return my phone call and messages I left knowing that they have to refund money back to a customer they ripped off....STAY AWAY FROM Keenan Honda
took my Pilot that i bought from them for oil change, tire rotation and balance, when i got home i noticed there were no tire weights on all of the 4 tires, when i called them next day they blamed the mechanic for doing this, i said give me back my money they refused and instead issued me a credit for another oil change, when i said that i have paid more than the oil change, the service advisor replied that i shaould be thanful that i got a FREE oil change, that is when i said to them you guys are really bad and this oil change i paid for it not you.when i sent an Email reply to the service manager automatic Survey Email explaing what happened he never replied to me and ignored me completly, later on i discoved that they never reply to emails period.
My daughter bought her used Nissan at Keenan Honda. Last summer, she was told she had an antifreeze leak. She brought it to Keenan for service, and they replaced her water pump - at a cost of over $800. Months later, when she brought it in to a local place for an oil change, they told her the antifreeze was again empty. A few weeks after these people filled it, she found it was empty again. She has lost all faith in Keenan Honda's ability to correctly diagnose problems and refuses to bring her car to them again. It has been more than 6 months, so the chances of Keenan accepting responsibility and (even if they could this time correctly diagnose the problem) fixing this correctly without charging her is unlikely.
After experiencing a unpleasant experience with another dealer we had an easy experience with Keenan. They gave me a good price as compared to other dealers. Handled the Clunker program with ease and stood behind what they said they would. The staff was friendly without acting like they were my best friend.
I bought a new car and would buy from them again.
Hope this is helpful,
I bought Honda there, Were friendly, etc. Routine service was good. They didnt want to replace tire that leaked and I tried to have repaired previously. Said they could "fix it'. They tried I would up replacing tire.
Took car in for 30,000 mile check up. Everything was fine till then. After checkup car shimmied when stopping. They said rotors were worn and brakes needed replaced. After doing so brakes squeal. Iwont drive car and they will not return calls. Going elsewhere, hope to find a mechanic.
the people who are the service advisors have a bad attitud to take care customers, I went to this dealership 4 times and I really had a bad experiences, first the adviser doesn't have knowlege of what's going on. Once I went and because the advisor couldn't find my information he just told me to come back, that's is crazy. I will never come back to this dealership.
I purchased 2 cars from this dealership, the first one the dealer didn't give me the carfax until the deal was done, and I find out that the car I purchased was in an accident and the salesman told me that was nothing, later on I find out that the accident was in fact serious.
the second time they were trying to sell me a car that was certified, but when I inspected the vehicle I found water in the trunk of the car, which it showed a serious rear collition and the salesman just said that it was nothing. Come on Keenan honda stop trying to take advantage from people and sale decent cars not garbage.
In the finance dept be aware that this people will try to take every penny you have, I have a gook credit history and they told me that my credit score wasn't good enough to get a decent interest rate and they play the trick telling me that I have to wait for a bank to approve my loan so I got screw big time, so if anyone is planning to get a car from this dealership make sure to have your interest rate the same day and not to wait for a few days like they told me and get screw like I did.
SHAME ON YOU KEENAN HONDA ALWAYS TRYING TO USE ANY DIRTY TACTICS TO SCREW PEOPLE OFF WITH DIRTY GAMES.
if you planning to purchase a car from this place make sure to get a car fax right on the spot and inspect the car totally before you sit down to do business since some of their cars are garbage.
