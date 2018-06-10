1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I bought a 2013 Ford F-150 on 5/14/2015, working with Jim Balch and Alfie, however, over 10 months later, no one at Dambrosio has been able to help. After a while everyone just began to ignore my calls, emails, and text messages. Basically, my father and I arrived around 7:30 pm to sign the papers when it was light, and left around 9 pm when it was dark. Due to the darkness, we did not see the large dent and damage caused by someone backing into the truck on the dealer lot when we were leaving. This damage was not there when we arrived as we inspected the truck again, and Jim did not see the damage when he installed the license plate while we were signing the papers. Therefore, we deduced that someone on the lot backed into the truck after Jim installed the license plate and before I left, as I drove straight home without incident. We then noticed the damage the following morning. Alfie was going to look at the security footage, but his search came up empty because my truck happened to be in the one spot on the lot that the cameras did not cover, and he never allowed us to see the footage. He quoted me around $700 to fix the damage, which we were going to negotiate the price. However, I found the correct part for $180 online. Alfie told me to buy that part and he was going to pay half. After multiple trips to the body shop in Frazer, the damage has finally been fixed; which I am only grateful to Ray (manager of the body shop). Ray has been the only person throughout the ordeal who has been true to his word, helpful, and actually communicated with me. It was a nightmare trying to communicate with Alfie, and he has yet to reimburse me the $90 for the part I bought and ordered, over 10 months ago. This was the deal that my father agreed to with Alfie that we would split the cost of the part. The truck was the second vehicle my family purchased from Dambrosio. If my first car buying experience was a good one, we would have been customers for a long time. Now every time someone mentions Dambrosio, we tell them how awful the experience was and to go somewhere else. You know what they say about car salesman Jim and Alfie is where that saying came from!!! They treat you like royalty until you buy, and then you are scum!!! Read more