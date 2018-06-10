One of the best, every step handled, done, and incredible deals ever at D'Ambrosio's. We've purchased an endless number of new cars, and this was not only one of the easiest, but quickest and simplest transactions, moving from a Chevy lease with payments left to the awesome new Jeep. Huge thanks to Joe, Anthony and the rest of the team, and could not have asked for a better experience. Love the new Jeep, and the exemplary customer service. Direct answers? Real pricing? Best scenario, without fluff, and the right vehicle from a huge inventory to match? Go here!
I had an idea of the vehicle make, model and specific color that I wanted to buy. The salesman was not at all aggressive and worked hard to accommodate what I wanted to buy. He seemed to have my interest in mind when working with me. A credit to D'Ambrosio Dealership. If I was to buy another car I would definitely try to work with Ismael Ramos.
My wife and I had a very pleasant experience working with Stefan to make a selection on our new VW Jetta car. I recommend Stefan to anyone because of his honesty and willingness to do all he can to earn your business.
When we made the decision to have our 4th child, we knew that we would need to purchase a mini-van. LIke any major purchase, we did a lot of research to find the best option for us. There were several dealership that had the Chrysler Pacifica we were seeking, however, Dan Kirby and the staff were the reason we decided to make the purchase at Jeff D's. Dan understood the needs of our family and helped guide us to a perfect fit. We couldn't be more thrilled with our purchase and we have Dan to thank for it.
I originally reached out to Joe at Jeff D'Ambrosio Auto Group under Jeep/Fiat Sales. He was able to build my factory order 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Recon to my specifications. Joe also passed me along to his sales manager Tiffany, who was very knowledgeable and she was able to accurately, timely, and friendly respond to questions I would have before going to the dealer in person. Once I arrived at Jeff D'Ambrosio Auto Group in Downingtown, PA, I was introduced by Tiffany to the best salesman I have dealt with thus far in the car buying experience, Mark D'Ambrosio. Mark was very friendly, knowledgeable, and respectful of everything, especially my time. I had a car evaluated for trade in and Mark built/specialized a new car for me and we reached an agreement on price within 60-90 minutes of arriving and I was out the door. We didn't play games in negotiations and I will be a lifetime customer of Mark's going forward with all future car purchases of mine. I would highly recommend Mark D'Ambrosio and the Jeff D'Ambrosio Auto Group when buying cars. I was extremely pleased with my purchase for both the trade in value I received and the purchase price of the new car I bought. I am looking forward to picking up my new Jeep Wrangler when it is ready and I will be sure to tell everyone, who I bought it from, the best Jeep dealer...Jeff D'Ambrosio Auto Group!
I don't know how Eric does it, but we come in with complicated requirements, and he makes things turn out better than expected, and a price that works! He's gotten us out from under bad deals from other dealers, and he over-delivered for us again this weekend! Even my husband was happy with our deal! We'll see you in 2 years when our son starts driving! Thanks again, Eric!
My family has purchased several cars from Jeff D'Ambrosio Dodge and Eric Huggins has been instrumental in making each deal affordable. He has overcome some unfortunate credit problems, dealt with a trade-in that was 'under water' and gotten us the right car every time.
My brother commented, "I guess you really like Dodge cars." I replied, "No, I really like dealing with Jeff D'Ambrosio and Eric Huggins!"
We'll be back! Maybe one day I can drive away with the Hellcat!
Teresa Berry
I explained my situation to Anthony and discussed how much money I had and what I wanted. A 2012 Dodge Challenger SRT8/392. He brought the car around, let it warm up and put a set of dealer tags on it. He copied my license and told my wife and I to be careful. I asked him if he was going with us and he said NO!
We came back and sat down with Anthony and Jack ! We wrote up the deal and I gave a $1000.00 deposit with the understanding that an inheritance check had to clear. I made several calls to Anthony and they were answered promptly and professionally.
When my wife and I came to pick up the car; it was washed, full of gas and all paperwork for the sale was ready.
I have found a new salesman that I trust and can talk to! What a wonderful young man! Your dealership should be proud to have Anthony as an employee!
It's been a bit more than a year since the purchase of my Jeep. always get courtesy emails and follow ups. when the vehicle had a sensor problem, they fixed with warranty without question in very professional manner. had to leave the car in the lot for a week which they made an arrangement for us so conveniently. everything was perfectly documented so even I could do it myself if the problem occurs again in the future. Price of the vehicle was more reasonable than many other places. They are fast and next vehicle purchase will be again definitely from here.
My previous car buying experiences elsewhere had been a nightmare. I came to Jeff D'Ambrosiso expecting more of the same. Instead, I left with the car I wanted at the price I wanted, and the desire to come back soon to work with Greg again, and get my kids into a safe, reliable car that I can afford. Thank you Greg, you are two for two and it was such a pleasure working with you both times! I will send all of my friends and family to you to get their next cars!
My wife and I bought our first Jeep Wrangler from Dan on Jan. 26, 2017. What a great experience. Dan went out of his way to make sure we were well taken care of during the entire process. Dan even made sure to apply the discount I was entitled to, through my employer, that I wasn't even aware I was eligible for. We had such a great experience with Dan (and Tiffany) that we will work with Dan/Tiffany/this dealership again when it's time to replace our second vehicle....We were even impressed to see Jeff D'Ambrosio himself in the showroom checking in on us and other customers throughout the process.
About two weeks ago I was in an accident and they totaled my car out that I purchased less than 2 years ago. I was in a panic because I thought I was going to be upside down. When I called to see what can be done (my mind was still in that what an I going to do mode) Rich Fagley from Finance knew exactly who I was and said "you know I made sure you had Gap coverage". You have no idea how relieved it was to hear those words. I spoke with him for a few min hung up the phone and within 5 min Richy from sales called and asked how I was doing and again knew who I was and that Rich from accounting said he had to give me a call. Needless to say within 2 days I am in a new vehicle. I have had nothing but great service and satisfaction with them. Richy went out of his way to make sure I was completely satisfied his personality makes you feel like you are a person. This is my second time dealing with them and I will continue to go back. Thank you Rich and Richy for going the extra mile to make sure everything went smoothly.
We recently returned a lease vehicle. After having it inspected and getting a sign off that everything was all set, we received a bill in the mail for apparent damage!! What a crock!! These people are the biggest [non-permissible content removed] I've ever come across in thee car business. Just walk into the dealership and enjoy entering the shark tank!! We bought the vehicle there as well and that was a miserable experience as well. Buyer beware, they will beat you!!
Doug Ditmer and Lenny Condi were very helpful. They are knowledgeable and great at what they do. They know how to take care of their customers. Doug went out of his way to follow up before and after the sale to make sure everything was right. The dealership is big and busy. You can tell that it's popular and people are coming back to it. I was thinking of buying one car but ended up buying and trading in two cars. Overall the experience was excellent.
I came to Jeff D'Ambrosio in Downingtown to get a car for my daughter who is starting college soon. We wanted a reliable car at a resonable price. Jake Jewell helped us, he was very accommodating, professional and got us a great deal. Everything went very smoothly and it was one of the most pleasant and easy car buying experiences I have ever had. I recommend going there and asking for Jake Jewell. We got a new Jetta, the vehicle make drop down below does not have VW as an option.
The product knowledge and professionalism displayed by Bob and company at Jeff D'Ambrosio made for a fantastic trip. With an extensive lineup of new vehicles and the courtesy displayed by every passing employee, shopping at Jeffs was comparable to a relaxing weekend trip to the local grocery store. We love our brand new cars and we love Jeff D'Ambrosio Auto Group!
We visited 3 dealerships before being recommended to Jeff D'Ambrosio Chrysler Jeep. I've bought A LOT of vehicles in my life. Every staff member was genuine, friendly, welcoming & knowledgable. Each of them bent over backwards for us, this even includes the finance guy! We got the best price, best interest rate and we didn't have to negotiate anything! I've bought Cadillac & BMW's and I honestly never experienced buying a vehicle like this! Makes me want to buy another one tomorrow from them!! The whole group are just the nicest people. You leave there so happy, not second guessing anything! I've never had that happen before!! Best price, best service, best people!! Worth the drive!! I won't buy another vehicle anywhere else ever again!
We had an awesome buying experience. Janet was polite, knowledgeable, and made sure all of our questions/concerns were answered. She was a pleasure to work with. We left in a vehicle that exactly matched what wanted.
I bought a 2013 Ford F-150 on 5/14/2015, working with Jim Balch and Alfie, however, over 10 months later, no one at Dambrosio has been able to help. After a while everyone just began to ignore my calls, emails, and text messages.
Basically, my father and I arrived around 7:30 pm to sign the papers when it was light, and left around 9 pm when it was dark. Due to the darkness, we did not see the large dent and damage caused by someone backing into the truck on the dealer lot when we were leaving. This damage was not there when we arrived as we inspected the truck again, and Jim did not see the damage when he installed the license plate while we were signing the papers. Therefore, we deduced that someone on the lot backed into the truck after Jim installed the license plate and before I left, as I drove straight home without incident. We then noticed the damage the following morning.
Alfie was going to look at the security footage, but his search came up empty because my truck happened to be in the one spot on the lot that the cameras did not cover, and he never allowed us to see the footage.
He quoted me around $700 to fix the damage, which we were going to negotiate the price. However, I found the correct part for $180 online. Alfie told me to buy that part and he was going to pay half. After multiple trips to the body shop in Frazer, the damage has finally been fixed; which I am only grateful to Ray (manager of the body shop). Ray has been the only person throughout the ordeal who has been true to his word, helpful, and actually communicated with me.
It was a nightmare trying to communicate with Alfie, and he has yet to reimburse me the $90 for the part I bought and ordered, over 10 months ago. This was the deal that my father agreed to with Alfie that we would split the cost of the part.
The truck was the second vehicle my family purchased from Dambrosio. If my first car buying experience was a good one, we would have been customers for a long time. Now every time someone mentions Dambrosio, we tell them how awful the experience was and to go somewhere else.
You know what they say about car salesman Jim and Alfie is where that saying came from!!! They treat you like royalty until you buy, and then you are scum!!!
Dave Baldwin goes above and beyond the call of duty! Dave helped make two somewhat complicated car leasing experiences easy and painless. Dave is patient and knowledgeable and definitely has the best interests of his customers in mind. When my daughter had a car accident three months before graduating from college, we were forced to get her a car to replace the one that was totaled in the accident. We had a limited budget, but after several hours with Dave and multiple test drives, she walked away with a VW Jetta lease. Three years later, Dave got her into a Jeep Cherokee with some very interesting logistical challenges.
