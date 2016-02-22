Customer Reviews of Fred Beans Volkswagen
Great Costumer Care & Service
by 02/22/2016on
The Fred Beans sales team made me feel safe and comfortable when I was making my new car purchase decision. They were also helpful in finding me a vehicle that catered to my life style. However what impressed me the most is that they didn't push costly additional features down my throat and simply pointed out additional benefits letting me make my own decisions. Fred Beans VW dealership was highly professional and helpful. I would strongly recommend them!.
Car Buying Made Easy
by 02/22/2016on
This dealership made my shopping process so easy. I bought a pre-owned TDI wagon and they got me a great deal, not once did I feel pressured to buy. Oh they also play really good music to make the experience pleasant.
Consistantly Undervalued Trade-ins
by 07/01/2015on
This dealer is only two miles away, and I bought two cars from them in the past. No more; they consistently low-balled my trade-ins and played waiting games. I ended up buying my latest car from a VW dealer fifteen minutes away who gave me the list value of my trade without hesitation, not the 50% Fred Beans was insisting it was really worth.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Never do business here. Flat out [non-permissible content removed]
by 04/08/2015on
I turned in my lease here and they agreed to PURCHASE my vehicle and relieve me of the remainder of the lease payments and any turn in fees. 9 months later after I returned from being out of the country I found that they had simply taken the car back as a lease turn in and didn't payoff VW credit like they agreed to. Of course the manager that I spoke with at the time is no longer working there. I spoke about the situation with the current sales manager when I came to realize what had happened, and neither him or a representative from the Fred Beans Group would right the situation. I should have kept paperwork for sure. However, the bottom line is that these guys agreed to a purchase and then turned the car in as a lease turn in because they realized they weren't going to make any money on it turning around and selling it. I would never walk into this place again.
Great car-leasing experience!
by 04/27/2014on
At Fred Beans VW, my wife and I had our smoothest and most pleasant car-buying (well, leasing in this instance) experience to date. Anthony and Joe were helpful, not pushy, and a joy to deal with. It was our first leasing, so the jargon can be quite confusing. Fortunately, Anthony and Joe were very transparent and forthcoming with the terminology and the numbers, so we knew exactly what we were in for. Chris, the business manager, made the paper-signing process a breeze and patiently answered all our last-minute questions. In conclusion, we highly recommend this dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best first car buying experience
by 12/10/2013on
This was our first time buying a new car, and Fred Beans VW made it so easy. We worked with their Internet sales department which was very responsive to our emails and they directly answered all our questions without pressuring us to come into the dealership to find out more. When we went in to pick up our car it was a no pressure environment. They were well organized and everyone we met was pleasant and friendly. Anthony Law, our sales rep, was so down to earth and pleasant to work with and Joseph L, the sales manager, walked us through all the paper work, taking the time to clearly explain everything. We would definitely recommend this dealership to others and would gladly come back in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Horrible Experience
by 09/03/2011on
The sales person tried to sell me an older car for more a higher price than their agreed to AAA price--he tried to sell me a 2011 for more than the negotiated price for a 2012. The "Business Manager" is an overbearing and intimidating man who berates customers. He jumped in my face telling me what my experience was. He constantly interrupted and didn't listen. His approach is to GIVE you YOUR opinion when he wants it. He then tried to deceive me when we were discussing financing options, switching both the percentage rate and the amount at the last minute. The overall experience was horrible. It took too long and was unpleasant for much of the time. After 3+ hours I left disturbed and unhappy, though thankfully without a car.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Welcome to Fred Beans Volkswagen of Devon! From our humble beginnings in the 1950s as a service station, Fred Beans Family of Dealerships has grown to Pennsylvania's largest privately held automotive group, offering 19 top brands.
Fred Beans Volkswagen of Devon strives to offer the best vehicles at the fairest prices. Our commitment to excellence is second to none and customer service is our top priority. We offer customers a unique and exclusive Auto Rewards program on almost all of our vehicles. We are not your typical car dealership. Let us have the opportunity to earn your business. Come see us today!
"Come see why it's Better at Beans"