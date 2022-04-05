Skip to main content
Awarded 2020, 2022

BMW Of Devon

Awarded 2020, 2022
20 Lancaster Ave, Devon, PA 19333
Today 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of BMW Of Devon

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(208)
Recommend: Yes (77) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best buying experience

by Michael on 05/04/2022

I love working with Kerry, he was on top of everything and got the car and price I wanted. He made the process quick and very easy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

208 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great buying process!

by John on 04/27/2022

My sales guy John Walden was great, and really had a nice way of discussing the options and presenting the cars. I really appreciated his guidance.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

BMW of Devon

by Patterson on 04/27/2022

I liked the ease of scheduling, the efficiency of the drop off and loaner car pickup service, as well as the friendliness of the staff. I also appreciated being provided the video of my car, related to the service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service Always know I can trust them. Best place to go for service

by Mary on 04/22/2022

Always everyone is helpful, and Jeff is the best. Would not think of going any place else. Highly recommend for excellent service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Bennett on 04/20/2022

Service advisor, Jeff Martin was courteous and helpful. Car was ready when promised by the advisor. Loaner car was also furnished.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Service

by Rysheen on 04/20/2022

Worked with Darryl Tate of BMW Devon, PA he was awesome and because of him we bought 2 new BMWs. Great customer service, will to go the extra mile to ensure service. Previously came from Driving Lexus and Mercedes (new) and because of Darryl I will also be a future BMW driver and look forward to working with him in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

BMW Service/ Dealership

by Joan on 04/14/2022

Jeff Martin, my Service Advisor is very knowledgeable and professional. Only tough part is waiting for an appointment! Luckily, Jeff makes it worth the wait;) The overall environment is welcoming, and they also have a nice spacious seating area.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service

by K on 04/14/2022

Anthony went above and beyond while helping us with the car buying process. Before we drove in from out of town, he made sure we had as much info about the car as possible, so we felt comfortable before we even got to the dealership. We never felt rushed or pressured.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car buying experience

by D on 04/08/2022

Great salesman, low key, no pressure, ample time to test drive several cars, both sales and finance worked to get a deal we could work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A wonderful experience

by Craig on 04/04/2022

JT was an amazing salesman, kept me up to date while I patiently awaited delivery of my new car. It was also awesome that I got to pick my own options. Love my new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great car buying experience

by Irwin on 03/29/2022

My salesman was Kerry, and he was referred to me from another customer. He was friendly, personable, and straightforward in his presentation of the car. I had checked inventory in advance through Edmonds. Although buying a car takes time, he worked through the details of the transaction with me in advance so I knew what to expect and could consider the options. He contacted me later to see if everything was ok. He is a great representative for BMW.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great dealership service experience

by Jeremy on 03/05/2022

Excellent service visit and experience. From the friendly and efficient check in process, through all interaction with the service advisor, up to the pick up - everyone was friendly, knowledgeable, and professional. Even comments made by the mechanic on the invoice were very detailed - I felt reassured that the car was tested and repaired the right way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best Customer Service Experience in the area

by Roger on 03/04/2022

Immediate (same-day) response to service request. Friendly, and always competent service. I have been a customer of Devon BMW for 3 decades...I will never go anywhere else to buy or service my cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best of the Best!

by Antman on 02/25/2022

JT and the Finance Manager were very easy to work with. They both were very efficient in their process. JT was not pushy or super salesy, which I very much appreciated. He was very responsive to my text messages and I knew what was happening behind the scenes every step of the way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Devon BMW

by Vincent on 02/22/2022

Everything. Everyone was very professional and kept me informed through the whole process after ordering the car Would definitely come back and order my next car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Emergency repair

by Brant on 02/20/2022

Everything was great and fixed in a timely fashion. Recall was handled as well. Damage all thanks to Pennsylvania’s crappy roads!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastic Buying Experience

by Mark on 01/18/2022

Anthony Phiri was extremely professional, well prepared for our appointment and did not waste time in putting together a mutually acceptable deal. It was a please to work with him and your finance department. Everything was prepared and went very smooth. I felt like it was a team, not just a transaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very clean facility. Knowledgeable & helpful staff. Quick & clean service.

by John on 01/07/2022

Family atmosphere. Friendly service. Would refer to a family member or friend. Would certainly buy another car here. Best car I have ever owned.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great buying experience

by Corinne on 01/07/2022

Relaxed experience. Sales was not pushy. Felt like we were respected and given a very fair deal. Drew was great salesman for us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

BMW service at Devon PA

by Stephen on 12/07/2021

Unable to schedule online but called my advisor - Eric - and he said bring it in and I am sure we can do something. He got back to me on a timely basis, called me to try and get an answer to expedite ordering parts and kept me informed as to status

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing Sales Consultant

by Steven on 12/04/2021

Our sales consultant Andrew Krier was amazing. I met him over the Summer and he stayed in touch notifying me of cars I might be interested in. I am a high level auto enthusiast and car collector who really appreciated Andrew's knowledge and passion for cars. He was very respectful and a true asset to the Sloane Organization. I will definitely buy more cars from Andrew in the future. I hope the organization acknowledges his great work! Thank you Purchased a 2022 BMW X3M Competition. An amazing daily driver for a true enthusiast!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
about our dealership

With the power of the Sloane Automotive Group we will be able to deliver all of the services and amenities that you would expect from a premium BMW Dealership in Devon, PA. Whether you are a new customer or someone who has been to this location before, we are looking forward to having an opportunity to WOW you with premier customer service and professionalism.

The all new BMW of Devon is located at 20 Lancaster Avenue in Devon, PA right near the Devon Horse Show. We are open for service Monday through Friday 8am-5pm and Saturdays 9am-5pm. We will be expanding our fleet of BMW Service Loaner vehicles as well as providing shuttle services to nearby venues.

Please visit Sloane Automotive Group's All-New BMW of Devon in person. We think that you will be impressed and we are excited for the opportunity to serve Devon, Malvern, Norristown, King of Prussia, Berwyn & Wayne.

If you're in the market for a new or used car, you've come to the right place.

