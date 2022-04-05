5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My salesman was Kerry, and he was referred to me from another customer. He was friendly, personable, and straightforward in his presentation of the car. I had checked inventory in advance through Edmonds. Although buying a car takes time, he worked through the details of the transaction with me in advance so I knew what to expect and could consider the options. He contacted me later to see if everything was ok. He is a great representative for BMW. Read more