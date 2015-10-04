5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

03/03/2015 I presented a vehicle to Victory Dodge located Delmont PA, that I was desperate to trade in my Chevy Cruze due to a very bad deal by a local Chevrolet dealership (Day Chevrolet) were I was severely bogged down with a extreme interest rate. After approximately 19 monthly payments of the Chevy my principal on the loan was going nowhere and the bank was making a ton of money from interest on the loan. I met with Victory Dodge Jeff Pepper who had worked extremely hard for days to use his extensive experience and knowledge to try get me out of the Chevy and into a lease vehicle that would work better for me and my family. Victory Dodge Owner Victor Olive had worked for days with his staff to do what he could to get me out of a very bad situation. With Victor's experience and dedication to his customers along with his his ability to completely focus on his customers is remarkable. Victor's professionalism and courtesy toward my family, as well as, the complete determination to help me was more than I could ever ask for. I have purchased many vehicles from dealers through the years and I have never had a more dedicated knowledgeable team such as Victory Dodge Delmont PA ever. This is my second purchase from Victory Dodge in the last 90 days and I will never look anywhere else or even consider going to another Dealership again. I want to commend Victory Dodge Jeff Pepper for his outstanding patients and utmost experience in getting me out of a bad situation with a horrible Chevy dealership. I truly want to thank Victory Dodge Owner Mr. Victor Olive for his dedication and relentless pursuit in assisting my family to get out of a bad situation. I met with the General Sales Manager from (Day Chevrolet) that got me into the bad deal to begin with and I informed them on 03/02/2015 that I would never buy or do business with them ever again because there customer service does not or never will exceed what you receive at Victory Dodge located in Delmont PA. Once Again, Many thanks for an outstanding job as my family thanks you so very much as we will never forget the amount of effort you put into helping us as we will always be your number one customer. Whomever may read this, I highly suggest that you see Victory Dodge in Delmont PA before you ever go to Day Chevrolet or any other dealership especially if you want to be treated with respect and as a genuine true customer. Thank you Read more