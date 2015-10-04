Victory Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Victory Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Best Car Buying Experience Yet
by 04/10/2015on
We just purchased a 2015 Dodge Caravan. We were able to negotiate price and make a deal BEFORE we made it to the dealership. As promised, they had all the financing paperwork ready when we walked in the door and we were in and out before our 20 month old son got fussy. Even though it is an hour drive for us (and there are several Dodge dealerships much closer) we would go there again to purchase a vehicle because the service and staff is worth the drive.
Victory Dodge Outstanding Dealership
by 03/03/2015on
03/03/2015 I presented a vehicle to Victory Dodge located Delmont PA, that I was desperate to trade in my Chevy Cruze due to a very bad deal by a local Chevrolet dealership (Day Chevrolet) were I was severely bogged down with a extreme interest rate. After approximately 19 monthly payments of the Chevy my principal on the loan was going nowhere and the bank was making a ton of money from interest on the loan. I met with Victory Dodge Jeff Pepper who had worked extremely hard for days to use his extensive experience and knowledge to try get me out of the Chevy and into a lease vehicle that would work better for me and my family. Victory Dodge Owner Victor Olive had worked for days with his staff to do what he could to get me out of a very bad situation. With Victor's experience and dedication to his customers along with his his ability to completely focus on his customers is remarkable. Victor's professionalism and courtesy toward my family, as well as, the complete determination to help me was more than I could ever ask for. I have purchased many vehicles from dealers through the years and I have never had a more dedicated knowledgeable team such as Victory Dodge Delmont PA ever. This is my second purchase from Victory Dodge in the last 90 days and I will never look anywhere else or even consider going to another Dealership again. I want to commend Victory Dodge Jeff Pepper for his outstanding patients and utmost experience in getting me out of a bad situation with a horrible Chevy dealership. I truly want to thank Victory Dodge Owner Mr. Victor Olive for his dedication and relentless pursuit in assisting my family to get out of a bad situation. I met with the General Sales Manager from (Day Chevrolet) that got me into the bad deal to begin with and I informed them on 03/02/2015 that I would never buy or do business with them ever again because there customer service does not or never will exceed what you receive at Victory Dodge located in Delmont PA. Once Again, Many thanks for an outstanding job as my family thanks you so very much as we will never forget the amount of effort you put into helping us as we will always be your number one customer. Whomever may read this, I highly suggest that you see Victory Dodge in Delmont PA before you ever go to Day Chevrolet or any other dealership especially if you want to be treated with respect and as a genuine true customer. Thank you
Disappointed
by 02/19/2015on
We purchased a used audi, the salesman promised to take care of the squeaky belt issue. Victory had the car inspected and determined the timing belt needed replaced. We had a friend that was a retired Audi mechanic and since victory does not have a qualified mechanic, he agreed to do the work and saved victory approximately $400. When the work was complete I dropped off the invoice at the dealership. Some time later after a few phone calls, they mailed a check, but only for a portion of the bill. We were told this was their mistake and an additional check had been mailed For the difference. Weeks later we call and are told sorry about your luck, we are not paying the balance of the bill owed. We will never buy here again, buyer beware. Comets unprofessionalism and over a few hundred dollars. Shame on them.
Above and beyond service
by 02/04/2015on
As a first time car buyer, I did not know much about the process of trading in my current lease and purchasing a new vehicle. Jeff Pepper went above and beyond to make the transition as seamless as possible for me. His friendly and honest service is what sold me on the dealership and made me not want to look anywhere else for a vehicle. I will continue to purchase my future vehicles from Victory and would be thrilled to work with Jeff Pepper again in the future. If you need a car, used or new, ask for Jeff.
Great Experience
by 01/28/2015on
I just leased a 2015 Dodge Dart today and it was the most painless experience I've ever had! The sales people (Corey) at Victory Dealership in Greensburg were friendly, helpful, and quick!I will recommend them to everyone I know! Thanks!
OUTSTANDING PEOPLE BEST SERVICE AROUND
by 01/06/2015on
I recently purchased my 2015 Dodge Journey. Let me just say everything about my buying experience was Fantastic. Victor Olive will make your every need possible. My salesman Corey Wier did an excellent job with everything especially getting me where I wanted my payment to be. Finance Manager Rick Duggal had my paperwork ready and was very thorough explaining everything I needed to know. My advice to everyone reading this. Go buy a car from Victory you will not be disappointed! Remember You always win at Victory!! Great Job Guys!!
Finally! A Dealership that cares about their customers
by 11/22/2014on
My wife and I leased 2 new cars in 5 days from Victory. The first was a new Ram 1500. Never in my 20 years of leasing or buying cars did I have such an easy and amazing experience. My salesman Ryan Flora, did an excellent job getting me the best possible deal. I was in and out with a new truck in 2 hours. My wife leased a new Dodge Dart. Her experience was the same with her salesman. Lucas Ellex was awesome working with her also. Explaining every detail of the car to every detail of the leasing program. Him and the sales manager,finance manager and the lot support personnel stayed over after closing on a Friday night to get my wife into her new car. After settling on what we thought was an awesome deal, the finance manager Rick Duggal made calls and worked for another hour to get us an even better deal. We did not expect that and was a surprise to go in to sign the paper work and find out that your monthly payment went down another $50 a month. Surprising to say the least. Gotta say this dealership will be around a long time if they continue to hire people that actually care about helping people and not their bottom line. I can ramble on about our awesome experience but you have to go and find out yourself. Oh buy the way the owner, Victor Olive will come out and meet you,welcome you,offer you snacks and drinks before you even buy a car. First owner of a dealership I met in 20+ years. To everyone at VICTOR DODGE, I wish you excellent future sales and my wife and I will see you in 3 years. Thanks again, Paul and Tiff E.
Fantastic Buying Experience!
by 11/04/2014on
I bought a 2015 Dodge from this dealership and had a fantastic experience. They found a car and sales deal that fit my needs. I found the car and bought it all in one day! All of the staff was extremely helpful and friendly and the paperwork was completed in 10 minutes. Would definitely recommend the dealership and buy here again.
Best place to purchase a vehicle
by 11/01/2014on
Just brought home a 2011 Nissan Altima and I couldn't be happier. The entire experience was an absolute pleasure. We were treated like family by everyone we came in contact with. Corey Wier was very helpful and so friendly. I think we've found our new car place! I would highly recommend checking out Victory.
Purchased my first Dodge Durango
by 10/29/2014on
Great experience. Corey Wier was a great salesman. Corey was great showing me all the options and different models. The dealership had to travel 204 miles to get my car but it is exactly what I wanted.
Best Experience Ever
by 10/25/2014on
We just got a 2010 Jeep Liberty Limited from VICTORY, Delmont Pa …Best Experience we have ever had in buying a vehicle. I have never met more friendly sales people in my lifetime. And it wasn’t all about just making a sale. They made us feel very comfortable and treated us like we were part of their family. Sam went above and beyond to find me what I was looking for and that fit in our price range. Victor, Cory, Art everyone was so helpful and friendly. Thank you again we will be back !!!!! You Guys all Rock!!!!!!
EXCELLENT SERVICE
by 10/21/2014on
I just got a new 2014 Dodge Charger at VICTORY. They went above and beyond to get me the best financial deal available and one that really works for me. The friendly service from the owner on down was the best, made you feel like you were family.I truly recommend them to anyone looking for a new or used vehicle.
Victory worth the trip
by 10/16/2014on
We recently got a new 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab from Victory. In all our years and experiences of purchasing vehicles this was BY FAR THE BEST EXPERIENCE WE EVER HAD! We have 2 dodge dealers within 15 miles of our home and after visiting both and being very disappointed we drove to Victory to see what they had. From the friendly greeting we received to the huge selection on the lot...they had us from "Hello"! They made us the most fair and best offer for our trade, gave us a beautiful truck with all the extras and towing package we needed, Victor and Scott threw in some extras and made us feel like part of the family. Corey was a great salesman and had the paperwork done when we were ready to sign. Victory is worth the drive and has gained our business for life! Make the drive and you will agree!
Best experience ever
by 09/06/2014on
I've bought several new and used cars in my life and my experience at Victory is by far the best I've ever had. The staff was accommodating and courteous, and were more than willing to work within my budget. Also, and this was huge for me, the closing paperwork took less than 5 minutes. It was a fast and efficient transaction, as I expected from such a professional organization. Victory has my business for life.
Well worth
by 08/07/2014on
I recently bought a 2014 Durango from Victory Dodge. Even though I live in Gibsonia Pa, and have a Dodge dealership 5 minutes away, I found a much better deal and experience at Victory. Victor O was Great!! They gave me a much better trade in value on my 2013 Chevy Traverse. And a unbelievable price on the Durango! Thanks again to everyone at Victory. I'll be back!!!!! Jim
Car purchase
by 07/27/2014on
Victory Automotive in Delmont PA is a great dealership to buy a used car. I told Victor what I was looking for for the price I wanted. He was able to fill both of my requests. I bought a 2011 Subaru and I love it. Everyone was courteous and kind and no pressure was felt on my end at all. We were able to start the paperwork before we got there and it was a seamless process. Thanks for the awesome car and service.
New Vehicle Purchase
by 07/10/2014on
My wife and I recently bought a new dodge ram 1500 from Victory automotive group in Delmont, PA and we have to say they will go the extra mile to earn your trust and your business. Our salesman Denny S searched high and low for a vehicle that was in our price range for over 2 weeks till he found not 1 but 3 different models to choose from. We stopped in to look at the vehicles and the owner Victor came out and promptly greeted us and told us whatever it took to earn our business and our trust he would do it. Well needless to say when the numbers came down on paper they didn't work out. That's when our salesman got Victor involved and he wanted to know what it would take to get the deal done and we explained our issues. Victor promptly said no problem and even threw in a few extras on the vehicle along with service discounts to make the deal happen. For a dealership to go the extra mile to earn your business and trust means a lot to us and definitely repeat business. The people at Victory automotive group in Delmont is a no pressure and no hassle dealership that makes you feel like part of the Victory family and they want to earn your business and your trust any way they can.
Excellent Service
by 07/09/2014on
I had just purchased a 2014 Dodge Ram from Victory and I have to say that this was the best service from a dealership I have ever had. The moment I walked in the door, the staff was very friendly, professional and I did not feel pressured at anytime. Most importantly, they are very honest with the price, trade-in and work with you to get the best deal. They are very upfront with everything. I have bought many cars in the past 25 years and I have to say this dealership was very impressive. I highly recommend them and I will be purchasing all of my future cars from Victory.
Best Experience
by 07/09/2014on
I have bought 8 cars from Victor and his team over the last 8 years. They are the best. I have referred several friends who have had similar awesome experiences. Give these guys a chance to earn your business. You will not be disappointed.