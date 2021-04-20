Moon Township Ford
Customer Reviews of Moon Township Ford
Local Car Dealership Lives Up to Sleezy Stereotype
by 04/20/2021on
Local Car Dealership Lives Up to Sleezy Stereotype Local Ford dealership in moon township only cares about saying whatever they need to get the sale. They seem to forget to tell the customer all the important information of their products and services. Once they get the sale, they do not care about the customer anymore and if you need help, just forget about it. In this particular instance we are focusing on extended warranties. As everyone who has bought a used car, certified car, or new car and has kept it past the factory warranty has experienced when buying a warranty, they can be used anywhere that has a certified mechanic to perform the work. However, in this case, Moon Ford does not tell you if you don’t bring it back to them for service and decide to take your car to another establishment within 45 miles of Moon Ford, the warranty is not honored. The reality is that they have the power to override this at their discretion and just chose not to. They chose not to help the customer out. They do not care what the cost to you is, that you may have to pay to have your vehicle towed again, you may be paying another location for work they’ve already started, such as finding the issue or giving you a loaner vehicle. No matter the case, it is the worst news hearing after your car broke down and was towed to the nearest dealership, or the establishment of your choice, that the car is unable to be fixed unless you pay out of pocket when the item is covered by a warranty that you spent thousands of dollars on. The fact that a dealership feels the need to hold this control over their customers to ensure they get paid when we live in a free country and are entitled to making our own choices and choosing where we want to have the vehicle that we own serviced, just goes to show you how unethical they are. The reality is that not all car dealerships are sleezy, and there are several dealerships that are great and will help you as much as they can, but Moon Ford is not one of them. You can see this is not the first time there has been an issue with a customer as their online public reviews and ratings prove that. The BBB (Better Business Bureau), which Moon Ford is not accredited on and does not even hold a business profile with manages to have 3 registered complaints. On Yelp they have a 2-star rating and 9 negative reviews, with only 4 positive reviews. Their Facebook rating is 3.4 out of 5 with several negative reviews highlighting horrible customer service, overcharging customers, terrible management, pushy salesmen, etc. On Google they hold a 3.7-star rating with all the same negative reviews by customers. Lastly, Dealer Rater has them at a 2.5-star rating where there are 12 out of 13 all negative reviews. We urge everyone looking to buy their next car to do as much research as they can, and to look at all the customer reviews.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Rustproofing and undercoating
by 07/05/2017on
I bought a new 2017 mustang from moon twp ford. Since i live in this area and don't have a garage i purchased rustproofing and undercoating A few days after getting my car back i decided to check out their work. I crawled under it first to check the undercoating. There was absolutely ZERO undercoat applied under the car, NOTHING. Thet were kind enough to spray inside of at least 1 wheel well. I know this because they painted my lower fender with it. About the size of a dollar bill. They must not have seen this giant spot so they gave it back this way. The rustproofing was a little better? They sprayed it under my hood to the top of the fenders. Right over top of everything in there. What a mess, you couldn't put your hands down without being covered with goo. The only other place they rustproofed was the door hinges? Really? That was it for rustproofing. Nowhere else on the car was done. NOWHERE ELSE. As i slowly steamed about what they tried to get away with i looked the car over and found a paint chip above the back wheel.The moulding around the quarter window was all scuffed up alond with the plastic moulding holding the mirror on the door. There was also paint chipped/missing on the inner door lip. It looked like they pried the door panel off with a screwdriver. Why? They didn't spray anything in there. If you or anyone you know bought a car here you need to see if you got what you paid for. I doubt i'm the only one this happened to
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Oil change and inspection
by 05/24/2017on
I was notified on the day before and the car was complete and in tact when I picked it up. The manager in the show room always treats me good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Annual inspection
by 04/27/2017on
Inspection, oil change and tire rotation was quick. I was in and out in no time. The waiting area was very confortable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 04/17/2017on
The service was fast and the service tech was courteous. The only thing that went wrong was they were supposed to do a full synthetic oil change and I got a semi synthetic one instead which is fine I guess because I understand that full synthetic oil change is not necessary with such low miles
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
My 2005 Ford 4.0 V6 4x4 XLT Ranger
by 04/03/2017on
I have been having all of my service work done on my Ranger at your service department since I bought it from Moon Ford in 2005. Rob has always taken very good care of me!! In the 12 years that I've owned my Ranger, your shop has done more than $15,000 in repairs to it to keep it running in perfect condition. I now have over 385,000 miles on my 2005 Ranger, and plan to drive it for several more years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer relations!
by 03/26/2017on
After what seemed like a grueling 2 month shopping spree where my daughter and I dealt with at least 6 different dealerships, horrible salesman, and bad service, we made the decision to travel further from home (almost and hour) and visit Moon Twp. Ford. What a relief! My daughter was a first-time buyer and was very discouraged at times, but when we walked thru the door at Moon we found a wonderful salesman who treated us like dear friends. He looked us in the eyes, offered truthful figures, and did everything he could to get my daughter the car she wanted. She came in there wanting to buy a specific car, which had left the lot just an hour or so prior to our arrival... to be taken to auction... to make room on their lot for newer vehicles. Wow, she was so disappointed. But this salesman told her he would see about getting it back for her. AMAZING! And he did it. He saved her 2016 Ford Focus from the auction, and she was able to purchase the car she had her heart set on! Neither of us had experienced such a helpful, caring, and truthful salesman like him in all of our shopping experience. After the purchase he agreed to be in photos with her, he sat for a long time in the vehicle to explain how every feature worked, answered her questions, and made sure she was comfortable with all aspects of the car before sending her on her way. He made the entire experience a joy for my daughter and I can't say enough about the salesman's ability to build a great relationship with his customers right from the start. So if you are looking to buy and you want a fantastic experience, visit Moon twp ford and ask for Chris! He really cares about what you care about. Thank you Chris!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Super dealership
by 12/16/2016on
A super dealership staffed with wonderful people who go out of their way to accommodate and resolve an issue.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service.
by 10/10/2016on
I had no problems getting the work done on my vehicle. I knew it would take some time to get repaired so the wait wasn't a problem. I was very happy with the service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Go To Moon Ford To be Happy
by 08/22/2016on
I have always been pleased with service at Moon Ford. Caroline Carroll is always my go-to person and she makes sure my needs and concerns are taken care of.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast Service With An Engine Warning Situation
by 08/19/2016on
Had an issue with warning light/engine heat. Needed attention immediately. Brought the Escape in without appt and had my car back the next morning, only because some parts were needed. That was fast and most appreciated. That's why my Escape is only serviced at Moon Twp Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and clean neat service area.
by 08/05/2016on
Very prompt and courteous service, as always. Service scheduling staff is very helpful and informative.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rotor repair
by 08/04/2016on
My F-150 truck was in for front rotor repair. The service was good. The staff was very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 08/02/2016on
Everybody is smart, knowledgeable and helpful. I was in and out in a hurry. Ill be a life long customer
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Shelby GT 500 KR
by 07/28/2016on
The service was completed quickly and as with all of my other service visits I was treated courteously and professionally. Anytime I need to get service on any of my FORD vehicles I truly enjoy coming to Moon Twp. Ford where I feel like I am visiting family!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great service
by 07/16/2016on
The service staff is so helpful. Anytime I need repairs I just call and they pick my car up from my work and bring it back when it's done. They will answer any questions I have. Keep up the good job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mountaineers
by 07/15/2016on
outstanding service as they allways do got me in and quickly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Driver's side airbag recall.
by 07/13/2016on
I took my 2009 Ford Mustang in to replacement of the driver's side airbag replacement as part of the recall. The appointment was made very easily and quickly. Service staff was welcoming, polite, helpful, and friendly. I have absolutely no complaints.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Moon Ford is the BEST!
by 07/01/2016on
Great customer service. Vehicle was in, serviced, and out before lunch!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service! Quick and Complete
by 06/27/2016on
My car was in and out of the service department in a matter of hours. The malfunction was found and fixed before lunch. Great customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor customer service
by 05/20/2016on
This dealership refuses to do trades. Ok, however they also refuse to return phone calls. This is the worst customer service I have experienced. At least have the decency to return a phone call and decline the trade. This shows how unimportant their customers truly are to them.