Local Car Dealership Lives Up to Sleezy Stereotype Local Ford dealership in moon township only cares about saying whatever they need to get the sale. They seem to forget to tell the customer all the important information of their products and services. Once they get the sale, they do not care about the customer anymore and if you need help, just forget about it. In this particular instance we are focusing on extended warranties. As everyone who has bought a used car, certified car, or new car and has kept it past the factory warranty has experienced when buying a warranty, they can be used anywhere that has a certified mechanic to perform the work. However, in this case, Moon Ford does not tell you if you don’t bring it back to them for service and decide to take your car to another establishment within 45 miles of Moon Ford, the warranty is not honored. The reality is that they have the power to override this at their discretion and just chose not to. They chose not to help the customer out. They do not care what the cost to you is, that you may have to pay to have your vehicle towed again, you may be paying another location for work they’ve already started, such as finding the issue or giving you a loaner vehicle. No matter the case, it is the worst news hearing after your car broke down and was towed to the nearest dealership, or the establishment of your choice, that the car is unable to be fixed unless you pay out of pocket when the item is covered by a warranty that you spent thousands of dollars on. The fact that a dealership feels the need to hold this control over their customers to ensure they get paid when we live in a free country and are entitled to making our own choices and choosing where we want to have the vehicle that we own serviced, just goes to show you how unethical they are. The reality is that not all car dealerships are sleezy, and there are several dealerships that are great and will help you as much as they can, but Moon Ford is not one of them. You can see this is not the first time there has been an issue with a customer as their online public reviews and ratings prove that. The BBB (Better Business Bureau), which Moon Ford is not accredited on and does not even hold a business profile with manages to have 3 registered complaints. On Yelp they have a 2-star rating and 9 negative reviews, with only 4 positive reviews. Their Facebook rating is 3.4 out of 5 with several negative reviews highlighting horrible customer service, overcharging customers, terrible management, pushy salesmen, etc. On Google they hold a 3.7-star rating with all the same negative reviews by customers. Lastly, Dealer Rater has them at a 2.5-star rating where there are 12 out of 13 all negative reviews. We urge everyone looking to buy their next car to do as much research as they can, and to look at all the customer reviews. Read more