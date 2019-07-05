1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Had a 2014 Accord that I loved, but was getting up in miles, did not hesitate to trade in for a 2018 Accord Touring. Navigation system stopped working on a 450 mile (one way) trip, next trip got Safety Brake Mitigation needs service (STILL WAITING TO GET THIS LOOKED AT, OVER A MONTH). Lots of features but they are not well tested. Sign recognition for speed limit repeatedly gives wrong speeds (100, 90 mph, 55 in a 25), told that is reference only - turned it off. Auto high beam, failed to dim to on coming cars several times, go around a curve and goes to high, come out of curve and now shining in car in fronts rear window. Turned it off. Auto lock, locks the doors when trying to pump gas (supposed to be 5') turned it off. Still issues with the Nav system. Multiple times have gotten approaching objects warnings while stopped and nothing around me moving. Operator manual states Nav system shows speed limits, asked service on 3 visits where the setting was to turn it on in mine, no answer. FINALLY told that the manual is wrong, because of the sign recognition it is not there. Question if that is the case or just an easy answer. Got the car in December and as of Feb was in the shop for 32 days. Still waiting to hear what they are going to do about my brake mitigation issue. Asked that it be fixed before my next long trip with the car, that was four weeks ago. Now trip is 1 week away and going to HOPE that the safety mitigation is not a major problem. If you get a 2018 Accord hope you have better luck than me. Wish I could afford to trade this one in today. Read more