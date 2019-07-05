Conicelli Honda
Customer Reviews of Conicelli Honda
Great experience
by 05/07/2019on
I went to conicelli, with my dad in tow, to check out a car that I had seen online. We were greeted at the front desk by Nicole, who was warm and welcoming, and had also been very helpful on the phone prior to our arrival. Our salesperson was Bruno, and he was very nice and very easy to talk to. I had had a much less pleasant experience at a different dealership earlier that day, and this was a breath of fresh air. Bruno allowed me to test drive the car for as long as I needed, and was incredibly helpful during the negotiating process. We were there way past closing time doing the final paperwork, and everyone involved was more than gracious about that fact. I left feeling good about the deal I got on the vehicle, and I hope Bruno and the rest of the team had a pleasant experience in dealing with us as well. Thank you!!!
Review!
by 07/03/2018on
Lauren Potchak did an amazing job finding my car I will definitely recommend her to family and friends..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ashley McKeever
by 06/29/2018on
I recently bought a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe from Conicelli Honda Used dealership. I worked with Ron Horne, he was a great salesman. He was very polite and answered all questions I had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Becky Coburn
by 06/27/2018on
I wanted to specifically thank this kind young lady in helping me find exactly what I needed. She was easy to talk to and just very down to earth. I'll be coming back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
So glad I chose Conicelli Honda, Conshohocken!
by 06/21/2018on
Best car buying experience ever! So thankful to my Salesman, Ron Horne, for helping me to find my soulmate in vehicle form. From start to finish my experience at Conicelli Honda had me feeling welcomed, valued, and in good hands by ALL members of the Team there. To say Ron was a pleasure to do business with would be an understatement. He found me the vehicle that I was looking for, with all the features that I wanted, and made the buying process smooth, quick, and stress-free. Next time I am in the market for a vehicle, I will absolutely be returning here, and will be asking for Ron!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Shiesha
by 06/20/2018on
I purchased a honda accord and the sales consultant name Ron Horne was awesome. He was very helpful and funny. Ron made me feel very comfortable about my purchase. I love my new car.
Listened to me and worked with me.
by 06/13/2018on
I was ready to buy another car at another dealership, but I wanted to take one last shot at buying a slightly better class of vehicle, so I looked at Certified used Hondas. Ron Horne was knowledgeable about the vehicles (including subtle differences between model years, etc.). The car I chose (2013 Accord Coupe) was super-clean, low miles, clean CarFax, etc, so the car was an easy choice. The important part is that Ron and the staff worked with me on the price of the car, the value of my trade, and the various finance options. I didn't feel overly pressured, but it was clear that they were listening to the challenges that I brought to the process, and they worked with me at every turn. In the end, I have a better car than I was planning to buy, and I'm really thrilled to be driving it. I will be happy to recommend Conicelli overall, but I am especially eager to recommend Ron to my friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Salesmanship and Professionalism
by 06/09/2018on
Upon arrival at Conicelli Mr.Horne gave the utmost attention and assistance with my needs and issues,as I am a Disabled veteran.He expedited all my paperwork and sold me a vehicle that I am more than please with,my searching is over.I will keep Me. Horse's contact information and share it with other Veterans and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales experience end to end
by 05/31/2018on
We had a great sales experience wirh the aid of Ron Horne. We first visited with Ron, seeking a used Accord and he educated us on all the options between the vehicles, which helped us refine our search criteria. He did not have the vehicle we wanted on the lot, but assured us he would locate it for us. He did that and we were able to get the perfect car for us within less than a week. Further, he helped ensure the buying process was as smooth as possible through delivery. His GM Mark Hammond was helpful as well when it came to some details we needed to hammer out. Thanks team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
AMAZING!!!!
by 05/31/2018on
I STRONGLY suggest to anyone and everyone to purchase your next automobile at Conecelli Honda. When you get there, you MUST ask for RON HORNE. Ron was the sales associate that helped me. He is a phenomenally warm, courteous, knowledgeable and all great human being. You'll feel like you're with family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales experience at conicelli
by 05/24/2018on
I came in last weekend in search of a certified pre-owned Honda CRV. I was greeted and well-served by Ron Horne. He was a true pleasure to work with! He was professional, courteous, knowledgeable, patient, and if he didnt know the answer to a question, he ensured he provided the answer before I left. I brought my new pre-owned car back today to fix some minor scratches and Ron ensured he had his best technician to do the job. It came out beautifully! While I was waiting, the manager provided soft pretzels, Water, a paper plates and napkins. Three other people offered to serve me while I was there and Ron provided periodic progress updates. I would recommend Ron and Conicelli to friends and family
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Purchase Experience with Ron Horne
by 05/17/2018on
Ron Horne has went out of his way to help me. He presented me with a really great, first-time car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great sales team
by 05/15/2018on
Ron Horne helped me pick out a Jeep at a great price. He also helped me set up my Bluetooth to use my hone which was very helpful because I don’t know if I could have done it so quickly. He was very helpful when I realized I left my license in a different purse and all around made this @ pleasant experience. Thanks Ron!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great car at a great price with a great sales person
by 05/14/2018on
Becky Coburn did a fantastic job with me. She took care of me from start to finish and i left with a great car. It was a win win situation. I would highly recommend her if you are looking for a new car. She is down to earth and listens to what the customers want
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best sales man
by 05/13/2018on
Ron Horn is the best I just traded in my van Nd purchased my 2nd van from him.Hes honest and goes out of his way thank you Ron
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Amazing service!
by 05/10/2018on
My husband and I came in for a pre owned car earlier this week and were lucky enough to have had Ron Horne be our salesman! He showed us a range of different vehicles until we found our best fit! He was patient, kind, and informative along with the rest of the staff! I couldn’t be happier with my new Honda! Thank you!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
A Pleasure Doing Business
by 05/08/2018on
Ron Horne was extremely knowledgeable, efficient and very helpful. I really appreciated how Ron took the time to explain and show me all of my options. Most importantly, he was considerate to my concerns about price and never pressured me into purchasing a vehicle. Ron really assisted me in selecting a vehicle that I both love and can afford. He even took the time to make sure I knew how to operate different features in the vehicle such as connecting my cell-phone with Blue-tooth. I had a great overall experience with Conicelli. I highly recommend Ron Horne to anyone in the market looking for a used or new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Pleasure Doing Business
by 05/08/2018on
Ron Horne was extremely knowledgeable, efficient and very helpful. I really appreciated how Ron took the time to explain and show me all of my options. Most importantly, he was considerate to my concerns about price and never pressured me into purchasing a vehicle. Ron really assisted me in selecting a vehicle that I both love and can afford. He even took the time to make sure I knew how to operate different features in the vehicle such as connecting my cell-phone with Blue-tooth. I had a great overall experience with Conicelli. I highly recommend Ron Horne to anyone in the market looking for a used or new vehicle.
Nothing but intermittent problems with 2018 Accord
by 04/19/2018on
Had a 2014 Accord that I loved, but was getting up in miles, did not hesitate to trade in for a 2018 Accord Touring. Navigation system stopped working on a 450 mile (one way) trip, next trip got Safety Brake Mitigation needs service (STILL WAITING TO GET THIS LOOKED AT, OVER A MONTH). Lots of features but they are not well tested. Sign recognition for speed limit repeatedly gives wrong speeds (100, 90 mph, 55 in a 25), told that is reference only - turned it off. Auto high beam, failed to dim to on coming cars several times, go around a curve and goes to high, come out of curve and now shining in car in fronts rear window. Turned it off. Auto lock, locks the doors when trying to pump gas (supposed to be 5') turned it off. Still issues with the Nav system. Multiple times have gotten approaching objects warnings while stopped and nothing around me moving. Operator manual states Nav system shows speed limits, asked service on 3 visits where the setting was to turn it on in mine, no answer. FINALLY told that the manual is wrong, because of the sign recognition it is not there. Question if that is the case or just an easy answer. Got the car in December and as of Feb was in the shop for 32 days. Still waiting to hear what they are going to do about my brake mitigation issue. Asked that it be fixed before my next long trip with the car, that was four weeks ago. Now trip is 1 week away and going to HOPE that the safety mitigation is not a major problem. If you get a 2018 Accord hope you have better luck than me. Wish I could afford to trade this one in today.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Lauren Potchak ROX
by 04/03/2018on
Came to Conicelli on a whim and a prayer with a car I did not enjoy driving. Lauren, the fantastic sales rep at Honda, hooked me up with an amazing Accord I total love driving at a rate I wasn't able to get at any other dealer for a low down payment. GO HERE NOW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 09/28/2017on
My cousin swears by this dealership and brought me to get a new car. I can't express how nervous I was but Lauren too great care of me. I got a really nice car for way less than I thought I would. What made it so much better is that it took less time as well. They were very quick and straight forward.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
