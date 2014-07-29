Honda Cars at Street Track'N Trail
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Honda Cars at Street Track'N Trail
1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Top Grade Sales
by 07/29/2014on
I bought my 07 Electra Glide from STnT. The staff was very helpful and transparent with everything they did for me. I got a great deal on a great machine with no worries. My salesman knew about the product and was interested in my needs and concerns. The finance process was easy and fair with all my options explained fully. They contacted me after the sale to ensure I was happy with everything and enjoying my new ride. There seems to be a lot changes being made there and all of them are for the better.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership