5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I bought my 07 Electra Glide from STnT. The staff was very helpful and transparent with everything they did for me. I got a great deal on a great machine with no worries. My salesman knew about the product and was interested in my needs and concerns. The finance process was easy and fair with all my options explained fully. They contacted me after the sale to ensure I was happy with everything and enjoying my new ride. There seems to be a lot changes being made there and all of them are for the better. Read more