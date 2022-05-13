Murphy Ford
Customer Reviews of Murphy Ford
Amazing Experience
by 05/13/2022on
Amazing experience. My sales person, J'mar, was a true rockstar. He got my deal done and even picked me up from Baltimore as my wife didn't want to drive 90 minutes in the rain. His follow-up was perfect. Highly recommend!!
Amazing Experience
by 05/13/2022on
Amazing experience. My sales person, J'mar, was a true rockstar. He got my deal done and even picked me up from Baltimore as my wife didn't want to drive 90 minutes in the rain. His follow-up was perfect. Highly recommend!!
Terrible customer service
by 04/29/2020on
I needed to turn in my lease by 4/30. I called the Ford Motor Company 4 weeks ago to confirm that I could return it to Murphy Ford (different location from where I leased). I said I was relocating half way across the country and this location would make my life easier. I was told yes. I could return it to Murphy. I called Murphy today to confirm and was told it would be much easier for them if I took it back to the original dealership. I expressed how much easier it would be for me to drop it off there because I’m immediately getting on the highway (they are right off 95) driving my UHaul 1500 miles away immediately following. Jon Miller, who wouldn’t even speak to me on the phone, related to the sales person “no”. They had absolutely no interest in helping me, after leaving me on hold for 30 minutes. I was also told they couldn’t take lease returns because they were on lockdown. However, when I first started the conversation, it was completely fine to return it when they thought the original lease was through them. So that was a lie. I was told there’s paperwork involved in returning a lease to a different dealership. My main complaint is how Jon Miller wouldn’t even get on the phone to speak with me. So many want to do the bare minimum. Couldn’t do just a little paperwork to help. This horrendous customer service is a big reason for my relocating. Mainly because they knew I was not going to be picking up a new lease. They were very eager to help until then. I was to be leasing another Ford next week, this will not be happening now. It’s a shame an entire organization has to suffer and lose a very long time customer for one inept, lazy person.
State inspection
by 06/26/2018on
Murphy Ford as usual has done an incredible job with my vehicle. The scheduled the service quickly, worked on the car in a timely fashion, and did only the work necessary. What more can you ask for?
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2010 f150 service
by 06/24/2018on
everything went according to plan
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
state inspection
by 04/28/2018on
Walked in without an appointment. They got me out in 3 hrs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mr.Clarke
by 02/19/2018on
I enjoy doing business there the people there are very courteous and vey helpful this is my 4 th purchase there and I hope to continue doing business there thanks again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My first new car!
by 02/05/2018on
I had an excellent experience, my sales person really gave great customer service and went above and beyond to help me. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Murphy ford
by 10/31/2017on
It was a great buying experience at Murphy Ford. I walked in never felt pressure to buy right away. Vince was more then willing to spend time with me showing me everything from the time I walked into the lot until I pulled out. I couldn't of been more happy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied customer
by 09/11/2017on
Great service and I am forever satisfied! The service department is always on point with getting your vehicle in and out in a timely manner!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Customer Service
by 08/29/2017on
Everyone at the dealership was so welcoming and helpful! Each person we interacted with made the purchasing process so easy. A true customer focused dealership. I would highly recommend!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 03/18/2017on
Everything was done correctly and on time. This is the kind of service that I have always received from MURPHY Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
They don't care about the safely of their customers
by 03/04/2017on
Poor services at this ford dealership. I had a tire issue with the same tire within 3 months of buying my new 2017 ford. The service office didn't document all 2 times when I came in, and they enter only the first time and claim all my tires was good. Today, the 3rd time for the same tire issue, they told me a lie saying I ran over plastic but didn't show me the plastic. [non-permissible content removed] They don't honor the warrantees of their cars. Ford wont get my business again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Opportunities for improvement
by 12/13/2016on
Everything was great in the service dept. My only complaint is the wait area and the bathrooms need to be remodeled. Those areas are not up to Ford standard.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review of Murphy Ford
by 11/21/2016on
Don Dekay was an excellent sales person very attentive and made sure I was completely satisfied. Keith (sales manager) also played a part in making sure the transition of paperwork from one vehicle to the next went smoothly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Made car buying a breeze!
by 07/28/2016on
Don was great to work with on our trip to the dealership. We had a previous car that was totaled by a falling tree. We were not in the market for a new car, but Don made the experience as painless as possible! Everyone at Murphy Ford was great to work with and I will definitely be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 07/21/2016on
Wonderful service, flexible hours and kind mechanics. I appreciate your speed and professionalism and thank you for noticing that my tire pressure was low and filling it up for me!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Used car purchase
by 07/14/2016on
I purchased a 2010 Ford Flex. Everything was fine except that I questioned that I only received 1 key to the car- after I had signed the papers of course, the salesman stated that it only had one. I asked for a second key and also what the door code was to access the car via code and was told he would look into it and get back to me. That was one month ago and no follow up.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
The Bald Man
by 06/29/2016on
I had a great experience at Murphy Ford and I love my new Ford Focus! My first stop was Team Toyota Glen Mills. I literally got treated like a second class citizen because my credit score wasn't perfect. They made me do all this running around. I said to the sales manager, "I never had to work so hard on my own to try to get in a car". He shrugged me off and they ultimately didn't help me get in a car. Murphy Ford did. They treated me the same as someone coming in with cash to buy a car and I really appreciate it. Don "the bald guy", my salesman, and his 30 years experience, served me so well and I would recommend people go to him at Murphy Ford in a heartbeat, if they are searching for a new or used car. Don't even waste your time elsewhere. Thank You! Ford Focus owner Ryan Hughes.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Have a warranty
by 06/26/2016on
They helped me when my car needed an update and they listen to my concerns.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
murphy ford chester pa.
by 06/21/2016on
everyone was courteous and helpful.explanation of vehicle was excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Truly happy customer
by 06/20/2016on
I had body work done which was very good. I also had an oil change recently which was quick. I am quite satisfied
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes