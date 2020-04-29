1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I needed to turn in my lease by 4/30. I called the Ford Motor Company 4 weeks ago to confirm that I could return it to Murphy Ford (different location from where I leased). I said I was relocating half way across the country and this location would make my life easier. I was told yes. I could return it to Murphy. I called Murphy today to confirm and was told it would be much easier for them if I took it back to the original dealership. I expressed how much easier it would be for me to drop it off there because I’m immediately getting on the highway (they are right off 95) driving my UHaul 1500 miles away immediately following. Jon Miller, who wouldn’t even speak to me on the phone, related to the sales person “no”. They had absolutely no interest in helping me, after leaving me on hold for 30 minutes. I was also told they couldn’t take lease returns because they were on lockdown. However, when I first started the conversation, it was completely fine to return it when they thought the original lease was through them. So that was a lie. I was told there’s paperwork involved in returning a lease to a different dealership. My main complaint is how Jon Miller wouldn’t even get on the phone to speak with me. So many want to do the bare minimum. Couldn’t do just a little paperwork to help. This horrendous customer service is a big reason for my relocating. Mainly because they knew I was not going to be picking up a new lease. They were very eager to help until then. I was to be leasing another Ford next week, this will not be happening now. It’s a shame an entire organization has to suffer and lose a very long time customer for one inept, lazy person. Read more