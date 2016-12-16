5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My husband has been looking around for a small car, Chevy Cruze to be exact with low miles and easy on gas because of him traveling for a job. He found one on Keystone's Ford website and we decided to give them a try. The salesman was very nice and stayed by our side the whole time. The manager we worked with was also very friendly. Since we are almost 2 years out of bankruptcy we had our doubts they would be able to do anything for us but we were wrong. They got us approved and got us a payment we could afford after explaining our finances. I couldn't be more happier with our 2014 Chevy Cruze and the experience we had there. We are looking to trade our Chevy Tahoe in in about a year and planning on going back to them to purchase our next vehicle. Read more