by 12/16/2016on
We had a very helpful sales person. I appreciated Becky alot for all the help she gave us
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Service!
by 07/15/2016on
My husband has been looking around for a small car, Chevy Cruze to be exact with low miles and easy on gas because of him traveling for a job. He found one on Keystone's Ford website and we decided to give them a try. The salesman was very nice and stayed by our side the whole time. The manager we worked with was also very friendly. Since we are almost 2 years out of bankruptcy we had our doubts they would be able to do anything for us but we were wrong. They got us approved and got us a payment we could afford after explaining our finances. I couldn't be more happier with our 2014 Chevy Cruze and the experience we had there. We are looking to trade our Chevy Tahoe in in about a year and planning on going back to them to purchase our next vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Keystone Ford Hit a Homerun Again
by 04/11/2016on
Frank Blood was very helpful in getting the cost where it needed to be. Described in detail all of the advantages of this vehicle. I knew I was interested in a Fusion but his help helped me to make up my mind. This is the 5th. vehicle I've purchased from Frank Blood I guess that kind of say's it all. When the cost looked like it might be out of reach Casey jumped in and made the numbers work. Mike Carey Satisfied Customer
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015edge
by 04/06/2016on
WE were very pleased with our salesman Russ he was very helpful and patient with us .So I would like to thank him and the staff for all their help
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Fusion
by 03/25/2016on
I loved my 2012 Fusion which is why I bought a 2016. Same car just newer.I am a repeat customer and have all my service done at Keystone Ford. I think that says how I feel about my experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Loving the new car
by 02/22/2016on
I purchased a 2016 Ford Escape. I felt the service was excellent and very helpful in putting me in a vehicle I could afford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 02/21/2016on
Frank Blood our salesperson was very accommodating with the purchase of our 2013 Ford Escape.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A good experience
by 02/08/2016on
I enjoyed a very nice time with Clint picking my f-150.He was very helpful and knowledgeable about the options on the trucks.I think he and Keystone provided me with the truck I wanted at a very good price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Transit Purchase
by 02/01/2016on
Ford Transit XL 12 passenger, the service was great. I was satisfied with the ability to pick and choose options to order this van. Open and friendly sales and sales manager. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service, Great Deal and, Great Merchandise!!!
by 01/11/2016on
I purchased a 2014 Ford Focus, the vehicle was very clean and, it runs nice. Becky Taylor was my salesperson and, I feel that she got me, the best deal possible, she was very professional, prompt, very courteous and, she made me feel very comfortable, you would've thought, we knew one another, prior to my visit. I came in on Wednesday, chose my car and, signed my paperwork on Saturday. There was cigarette scent, from the previous owner. Ford sent my car, to be deep conditioned, it's been in my possession, since last Wednesday and, I've been enjoying it, every since. Thank you guys, for getting me into something fast and, very nice...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service!
by 12/29/2015on
Excellent service! The staff treated me like a queen and were able to get the exact Ford Explorer that I wanted! Great people at Keystone Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership
by 12/13/2015on
Keystone has excellent customer service. Very reasonably priced. Salesmen are knowledgeable and accommodating. My entire family has purchased a vehicle from Keystone and will continue to do so. Randy is the salesman you want to ask for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Found our special F 150
by 12/01/2015on
Keystone Ford worked very hard to locate a special 2015 F150 to meet our needs. Service and financing was fast and smooth. We will be back again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
happy
by 10/25/2015on
This is the second vehicle I bought from Keystone Ford I told the salesman exactly what I was looking for and he show me what when it I would recommend Keystone Ford to someone looking for a car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 09/15/2015on
We had very wonderful experience. We were walked through each step of the process in order to obtain a vehicle that would fit our family needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rating Review
by 09/11/2015on
Russ was a great salesperson. I know he has been doing this for some time, however, he was willing to go the "extra mile" with me. On a personal note, he was good with my child and I know how 5 yr olds can be....
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 08/26/2015on
Love my Ford Edge !!!! Great friendly atmosphere. Facility is spotless. Would recommend anyone to buy here
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love our new cars!
by 08/06/2015on
My husband and I purchased a Ford focus and explorer. Our salesperson, Jimmy was very helpful, friendly and patient during our whole experience. I would highly recommend anyone to Keystone Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Staff - Great Car - Easy Purchase
by 08/03/2015on
This was my first time purchasing a car. Rick and Casey were really helpful in explaining each step of the process. I was able to drive the car for 2 days before making a decision. Even at the end of the 2 days, they really left the decision up to myself and never once tried pressuring me into buying the car. I love my focus and recommend Keystone Ford and Rick and Casey in particular to anyone in the area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasant experience
by 07/06/2015on
I traded in my Volvo station wagon for a 2011 Ford Fusion at Keystone Ford and the experience couldn't have been better. My salesman Jim Ridenour was very patient and helpful. I never felt pressured to buy and he answered all of my questions. I had originally come in to look at an awd Ford Taurus but it had already been sold so I test drove a Ford Fusion and a Chevrolet Impala instead. I really liked the Fusion but I wasn't ready to buy it until I could get the car looked over by my mechanic. Keystone Ford didn't have a problem with that and let me take the car for a day. My mechanic found the car to be in great shape so I went ahead and bought it. Keystone Ford has a large selection of both new and used cars. From what I saw on the lot the cars are in great shape and the prices are reasonable. I would definitely recommend Keystone Ford if you are looking for a friendly no pressure car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasant Experience
by 07/05/2015on
Purchasing my new 2015 Fusion at Keystone Ford was a pleasant experience. I never felt pressured into making this purchase. My sales advisor was extremely helpful with answering my questions. I am totally satisfied with everything Keystone Ford did to help me purchase my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes