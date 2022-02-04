Fitzgerald Toyota
Customer Reviews of Fitzgerald Toyota
Sales Experience
by 04/02/2022on
I recently dealt with Fitzgeralds and salesmen Edgar Scott in Chambersburg, PA. for the purchase of a used truck. Ed was very professional and easy going and a delight to talk to and deal with. He even came in on his day off to accommodate my work schedule. In the end we made a deal and I drove away with my "new to me" truck. My overall experience with Ed and this dealership was fantastic.
Sales Experience
by 04/02/2022on
I recently dealt with Fitzgeralds and salesmen Edgar Scott in Chambersburg, PA. for the purchase of a used truck. Ed was very professional and easy going and a delight to talk to and deal with. He even came in on his day off to accommodate my work schedule. In the end we made a deal and I drove away with my "new to me" truck. My overall experience with Ed and this dealership was fantastic.
service after the sale?
by 03/21/2017on
Before commenting about the service, or lack of, I have to say that the salesman did go above and beyond to try to keep us satisfied. The Dealership could have cared less. The vehicle, a 2014 traverse, was dirty on test drive, and dirty on delivery, My wife returned it the same day and had them clean it. After getting it home we could see that it still was dirty. Crackers and pretzels broken in the seat tracks and under seat. The right front tire was leaking air and the remote for the DVD player was missing. After complaining they agreed to fix the tire and clean it for the THIRD time. I can't believe they would put a car like that on the lot that wasn't in pristine condition. As far as the remote, the dealership had no intention of making it right. The salesman had to purchase one out of his own pocket to correct the issue. My recommendation to anyone purchasing a car there is to go over it with a fine tooth comb before making the deal because if you find something wrong after the sale it will be like pulling teeth to have them make it right. I will never set foot on a Fitzgerald Dealership for the purpose of purchasing a car again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Purchase
by 02/25/2017on
Excellent staff. I want to give a special Thanks to Mr. Eric Anderson for going far above and beyond the call of duty to get me into a great Suv! I know I drove him a Lil crazy, but he was patient and understanding with me and in the end, I drove away in a wonderful vehicle! Looking for a great car? Fitzgerald all the way!
Simply amazing!
by 07/19/2016on
I purchased a 2008 liberty from Fitzgerald. It dod need some things that I was not aware of. Not only did they start the repair process prior to my oicking yp the vehicle, they did it at no cost to me. Ed and Jay in service have been amazing and Terreck my salesman was honest and very knowledgeable. I would recommend Fitzgerald to anyone for sales and service. Even if you haven't bought tour vehicle from them
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Location :FTN Deal: 131084
by 02/15/2016on
Nicholas Costopoulo sold me my Nissan Sentra car. He was very easy to talk to. He helped me through the whole process. He was great ! I would highly recommend him,as a salesperson, to anyone who wants to buy a car !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stan
by 11/26/2015on
I was very happy with Jermery Brown the salesman. I am very unhappy the way Financing and the people the detail the car. The car has such a bad smell that it gave my wife a bad headache. The man in Financing didn't listen to me but the Financing in my wife name and not in mind. So now I am going to refinance it to get the interest I want. So needless to say will not go back. Still have not got the smell out of the cat very unhappy. The car is great put can't drive it because of the smell.
New Sienna
by 10/20/2015on
Fantastic customer service from Josh McCoy and his team at Fitzgerald......even delivered the car to me nearly 70 miles away.....If you want straight forward pricing without the games......Fitzgerald is the place to go.....
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Be Very Wary
by 09/17/2014on
Traded in used vehicle for new one. They advised price of the trade-in was reflective of an accident the vehicle was in. The used vehicle is currently listed on the site minus any accident reports.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
didn't follow through
by 06/17/2014on
Truck I bought had remote start that the dealer disconnected. After repeated request and promises that they would reconnect, nothing happened. After a service call for an oil change I was also billed for and "overall dealer inspection" something I had not requested.My wife had taken the truck in for the oil change, I wonder if they would have done unrequested work had I?
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Parts Department Good Job Wes!
by 05/29/2014on
I recently ordered seat belt extenders and was able to handle the entire order process online because of the prompt response of Wes H. I had dealt with him on another parts/installation issue and had a good experience so I thought I'd go back to him on this one. Same great response to my email and getting the correct extender ordered. I will deal with Fitzgerald for all our future Toyota needs (we have two Corollas). Wes displayed great customer service, professionalism, and courtesy to his customer. What more can you ask for?
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great staff and service!
by 03/04/2014on
I have had my vehicles serviced by Fitzgerald Auto Mall in Chambersburg for the last couple of years. They have always treated me with respect and have taken great care of my cars. I feel they are fair and have always either had a minimal wait or was provided a loaner car. It is a great place to do business with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great staff and service!
by 03/03/2014on
I have had my vehicles serviced by Fitzgerald Auto Mall in Chambersburg for the last couple of years. They have always treated me with respect and have taken great care of my cars. I feel they are fair and have always either had a minimal wait or was provided a loaner car. It is a great place to do business with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great and Friendly Staff!
by 12/20/2013on
They had exactly what I wanted and helped me add extras to my truck with ease! Highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Price, Volume Dealer, Fixed "double-billing" for Option
by 08/27/2012on
Last November, I was in the market for Toyota Highlander or Honda Pilot (2012), "loaded/leather" for probably last new car (I'm in my early 60's). Looked at Honda Pilot, closest dealership/facilities in Greencastle was GREAT (far nicer than Fitzgerald) but Pilot features didn't "work" in terms of ride and ability to raise driver seat high enough for good visability. Checked other Toyota dealers in area and they were not willing to negotiate much, if any, on Highlander LTD's list prices. Fitzgerald has an online listed sale price which they honored. Got an extra discount for contributing a bicycle to "Toys for Tots" as purchase was at holidays, but they neglected to mention their "cash for clinkers" program which should have given me another $1,000 in trade in value on my Olds (didn't see that online until AFTER purchase was made and financed). They did catch a mistake on the pricing of the 8 year/100,000 extended Toyota warranty and made the correction before loan papers were sent in, but I had to explain several times to the Sales Manager that they had charged me twice for their "Fitz-way" Plan (about $500) until he finally understood what I was saying and totally agreed. Ordered a few options to come at delivery, was suprised they charged me extra for removing the roof racks and installing the rubber (upgraded) carpet and cargo mats! But I hadn't made sure on that, so wasn't misled just never had a dealer do that before.. always before was part of delivering a new car according to customer wishes. Financing was good, no pressure to buy anything extra but did want extended FACTORY warranty with $0 deductible which was very fairly priced in my opinion. They had used an old price sheet for this, and caught the mistake, called to let me know immediately, and had me re-do paperwork (I never would have known). Bottom line: if you are shopping PRICE ONLY, you will get a great deal from Fitzgerald and your purchase will be OK. If you want PAMPERED or aren't comfortable with a high-volume very busy dealership when looking to buy, you may need to pay more and go elsewhere. This place really needs a new facility and/or major upgrade in terms of looks, comforts, and dealership credibility. If you can overlook the outdated/cramped facilities and craziness, this is a good place to get a great car at a very good price. Looking for another Toyota I'd go back for sure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Service but Customer Waiting Area Poor
by 08/27/2012on
We've had our 2012 Highlander LTD in for routine maintenance (Toyota care provides first 2 years of routine maintenance free, a great perk) several times, and in for minor repairs (original battery died, had to be towed in and battery replaced; after that the JBL NAV/CD/Radio/SAT system started acting up even more than "normal" (this is a very expensive option to SKIP, I'd NEVER buy it again on a Toyota as it is very disappointing in SO many ways). Service scheduling and appoitments have been honored and work done properly. Feel they listened to my concerns, but they can't fix the radio/satellite/cd problems which are inherent in very poor design by JBL. Waiting area for customers is very poor, too small with minimal amenities so many service customers have to wait in showroom area. Building has wi-fi but no place to plug in for electricity if your laptop battery is dying or you need to charge your cell phone. This is a true "volume dealer" and sometimes it feels like they don't have the time to really explain issues that are of concern (such as how much of the JBL system problems I have are just bad design and not "fixable"). Bought the "Fitz-way" service plan which provides free loaner car and $35 service credit every 3 months (and discounts on accessories and other features) which seemed reasonable since I plan to keep car for 8-10 years. Need to say that competing Honda dealership facilities and amenities were far and away superior in EVERY aspect but the Honda Pilot didn't fit us right. If I could have gotten my Toyota Highlander at a dealership like the Greencastle Honda dealer I would be one very happy camper. Oh well, life isn't fair! IF Fitzgerald had a better waiting area and left you not feeling so rushed at times, I'd give them a higher "rating." But service has been prompt and done correctly so, in the end, that's the most important thing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Used Car Purchase
by 09/11/2010on
Just want to give a big thumbs up to the guys and gals of the Chambersburg Fitzmall dealership. While shopping for a good used car at a decent price for my soon to be driving 16 year old son, we spotted online, what we believed to be the right car for him on the Fitzgerald lot. Well, long story short, the sales gal did a good job, the GM did a good job and the fella in finance did a good job. All in all, a good experience in the end. Rec'd a good car at a fair price. Not wholesale price mind you. Not by any stretch of the imagination but a decent retail price. Backed by an industry leading used car warranty AND the 5 day/250 mile "return it if you don't like it and we'll give you your money back" pledge, how can you go wrong? No buyer's remorse here. Fitzmall is well worth considering when shopping for your next used car.
Other Dealers Don't Even Try to Match Their Prices
by 07/24/2009on
I live up in Harrisburg and have bought 2 new Toyotas from Fitzgerald in Chambersburg over the past few months. After doing all the shopping around up here in Harrisburg for the first car, and Fitzgerald's advertised price being lower (many hundreds) than any "haggled" price from the other dealers, we made it easy on ourselves when shopping for the second car. I told the other dealers (in several areas of eastern PA), "go online and look at Fitzgerald's prices, and if you can even come close, give me a call back"....I never get a call. In fact, I spoke to a Bobby Rahal guy in person, and he admitted they can't even come close to Fitzgerald's prices. He claimed that Fitzgerald makes his money off of service. But the reality is, due to distance, Fitzgerald will not be getting any service business from me, and the Fitzgerald guys knew that up front, but still were eager for my business. I'll soon be in the market for a third car, and if I get a Toyota, I might not even bother shopping elsewhere. They will even deliver the vehicle up here to Harrisburg at no charge, if necessary. Josh M. (there's more than one Josh) is a decent young sales guy, very upfront and grateful for the business. If you go to their website and look at Jack Fitzgerald's blog, and the video interviews in early 2009 with Greta VanSustern about the auto business, you will see that Jack is a straight shooter, actually admitting that Consumer Reports is right about their reviews and reliability reports (on junky American cars--which he also sells at some of his other dealerships), rather than poo-pooing the magazine like lots of dealers have done over the years.
WOW! Is all can say about this place!
by 08/31/2007on
Just bought my 2008 Toyota Solara at Fitzgerald Auto Mall in Chambersburg Pa. Did my research online and found it hard to believe that a dealership would put everything upfront and in writing....invoice price..purchase price...everything right on the website and on the windshield of every car...new and used! My salesperson informed me that he was paid on volume not on commision so it was easy to charge just hundreds or less or invoice to sell me my car...no add ons no suprises..it was so easy I almost wait for a bill in the mail for the time he spent with me to pick out my new car...I will be the biggest advertisement they have for a long time....Thank you again FItzgerald Auto Mall and Ian Rose for saving me alot of time and alot of money on my purchase of my new Solara! Keep up the good work!
1 Comments