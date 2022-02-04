3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Last November, I was in the market for Toyota Highlander or Honda Pilot (2012), "loaded/leather" for probably last new car (I'm in my early 60's). Looked at Honda Pilot, closest dealership/facilities in Greencastle was GREAT (far nicer than Fitzgerald) but Pilot features didn't "work" in terms of ride and ability to raise driver seat high enough for good visability. Checked other Toyota dealers in area and they were not willing to negotiate much, if any, on Highlander LTD's list prices. Fitzgerald has an online listed sale price which they honored. Got an extra discount for contributing a bicycle to "Toys for Tots" as purchase was at holidays, but they neglected to mention their "cash for clinkers" program which should have given me another $1,000 in trade in value on my Olds (didn't see that online until AFTER purchase was made and financed). They did catch a mistake on the pricing of the 8 year/100,000 extended Toyota warranty and made the correction before loan papers were sent in, but I had to explain several times to the Sales Manager that they had charged me twice for their "Fitz-way" Plan (about $500) until he finally understood what I was saying and totally agreed. Ordered a few options to come at delivery, was suprised they charged me extra for removing the roof racks and installing the rubber (upgraded) carpet and cargo mats! But I hadn't made sure on that, so wasn't misled just never had a dealer do that before.. always before was part of delivering a new car according to customer wishes. Financing was good, no pressure to buy anything extra but did want extended FACTORY warranty with $0 deductible which was very fairly priced in my opinion. They had used an old price sheet for this, and caught the mistake, called to let me know immediately, and had me re-do paperwork (I never would have known). Bottom line: if you are shopping PRICE ONLY, you will get a great deal from Fitzgerald and your purchase will be OK. If you want PAMPERED or aren't comfortable with a high-volume very busy dealership when looking to buy, you may need to pay more and go elsewhere. This place really needs a new facility and/or major upgrade in terms of looks, comforts, and dealership credibility. If you can overlook the outdated/cramped facilities and craziness, this is a good place to get a great car at a very good price. Looking for another Toyota I'd go back for sure. Read more