Don’t buy used
by 03/05/2020on
They will not stand by their certified vehicles they will get you on technicalities even if the warranty says it is covered they will find a way to charge you and get your money.
Great experience
by 03/17/2019on
Great used car buying experience. Got a fantastic price. No haggle sales. Absolutely love my car!
DONT DO IT
by 02/25/2019on
If I could give this place a ZERO I would. This place has been an absolute NIGHTMARE to deal with. Mondy 2/18/19 I went to purchase a vehicle, I arrived around 1pm & fought to get good insurance for hours so I didn't sign the papers until approx. 6pm. The place is 1 hour from my home in Harrisburg and it was about 55mi away. Before getting home I got gas and stopped by Wal-mart to get something to clean the seats because the car was honestly filthy inside and they said they would clean it but... that's a whole different story. Turned the car on to leave Wal-mart and the check engine light was on (about 8:30 pm). I read the manual and tried to remedy the problem but nothing worked so I called the dealership and told them I was coming tomorrow to return it and the lady hung up on me, I called back and the "We are closed" message was put on 5 minutes before close ... I took it to Auto Zone as soon as they opened the next day and they found 3 alerts for a p0420 code so I went to the dealership with the info in hand and told them I don't want the vehicle anymore and they basically said "well you bought it as is we can't really do anything but let us take a look at it for you, it SHOULD be a good car for you after we fix it." They said since it's a GMC they will take it to a GMC dealer. I left with a loaner car and I was home by 12:20pm. I called them today 2/20/19 to ask for info about the place they took my car to and Kendra was very reluctant to give it to me saying "they are closed today" several times before finally giving me the info. I called the place that they supposedly took it to yesterday and they have no record of it and the salesperson couldn't locate the keys. He even asked me why they would bring it to them H&H Chevy & Caddy Dealer in Shippensburg (15.3mi 25mins away) when there is a GMC dealer like 5 minutes away (2.5mi. 8mins away). Of course I have no idea why. I honestly suspect that they disconnected the battery in the vehicle prior to my test drive to make the engine light go away and my 55mi. drive home was just enough for the car's computer sensors to come back on and illuminate the light. Safe to say I do not like this place but I am not going to rest until the matter is dealt with to my liking as soon as it is handled I will NEVER go back. If you do decide to go (I highly advise you don't) know this: 1. They are liars 2. The salespeople don't really know the products they are trying to make you buy (Zurich shield warranty) they tell you whatever makes it sound good enough to buy. Bradley Shoop said they would go as far as repainting the car & even reupholstering a seat if needed but that's not the case Finance manager Eric told me they just try their best to help that's all 3. They will say they knock the price down on the warranties to help you out or whatever but they do it as they please some people pay half price some pay quarter price 4. No haggle price is a joke & honestly they might be selling you a car with a problem have a mechanic come check it out with you. Got the car back at 8pm on Friday 2/22 & the next day on my way to work I was driving & the car started slowing down as I was trying to accelerate. I didn't know what was going on & I thought maybe I hit both the gas & break.. BUT Today 2/24 on my way to work again the car stopped in the middle of an intersection. I tried to turn on my 4-ways & they didn't work. On my way home from work today the car stopped moving AGAIN as I was driving. This time I was stopped at a light & when I went to accelerate the car did nothing & since the 4ways don't work I had to roll the window down & wave people to pass me. Jeyln Called Me After Seeing My Review On Dealerrater & I Said I Would Be In At 10 But I Couldn't Get In On Time Because The Car Stopped Moving Again, TWICE While I Was On My Way.
Beware. Dishonest and deceiptful.
by 11/22/2017on
I am very particular about what I want when it comes to vehicles and had already made up my mind that I wanted an Audi A5 manual transmission. I found one at Fitzgerald auto mall via Autotrader. I live in Los Angeles and Fitz is located in Pennsylvania. Normally would never buy A vehicle without driving it but since this was a very difficult vehicle to find with the specifications I wanted, I decided to take a chance. This ended up being a car buyers nightmare come true. The salesman William Lake, very charming guy, assured me that he had just driven the car himself and assured me that there is absolutely nothing wrong with the car. He also claims and reiterated that they do a 138 point vehicle inspection. Ive come to find out that that means ABSOLUTELY NOTHING. All this may mean is that someone may have looked at the car to make sure the wheels arent actually falling off. If they find something wrong with the vehicle, they may make a note of it, but it absolutely does not mean that they will mention what was found during their inspection to you the buying customer. After I received the vehicle, immediately noticed a few things wrong with the car. First the brakes were bad. Really bad. The pedal pulsated and the whole car shook when I stepped on the brakes. How could a salesman drive a car and not notice that? Second the car made a squealing noise on a cold start up. Third there was minor damage to the bottom of the bumper which they conveniently didnt photograph. I called William and explained the problems with the vehicle and explained that I need to take the car to a dealer to have these repairs took care of and being that the car is under their warranty, they need to take care of this. Long story short, they did nothing for me. He said Id have to ship the car back to PA on my own dime in order for them to honor the repairs. William Lake had promised me that if I received the car and there was anything wrong with it, that he would make it right. Those were his words exactly. When I confronted him about this he lied and said that he never said that. I then went to go get the bumper repaired and this is where things got interesting. After the body shop pulled the bumper off they found that the car had already been in an accident and had a botch job of a repair done under the hood and fenders. I went in for a bumper repair and ended up spending an extra $700 to have the air cleaner, inter coolers and other things re mounted properly and other misc things that were not done right when the car was repaired. So again, their 138 point inspection means absolutely NOTHING!. After fixing the brakes, starter, belt and body damage, I am now down a few thousand dollars in repairing a car that there was supposed to be nothing wrong with. They are dishonest and will escape warrantying their vehicles if they can. Buyers beware.
Terrible
by 08/27/2016on
I will explain my two terrible experiences within 1 days time with fitzgerald. My boyfriend and I are looking to buy a Chevy Cruze. We found the perfect one, exactly what we wanted! Called the Chambersburg store to speak with someone that was too lazy to actually go look and see if the car was there. Telling us to go ahead and drive there (40 minutes away) So we go ask for this sales representative and he says let me go get the car so you can look at it. We wait 20 minutes for him to finally come back with a print out of the car (what did we need that for!?) to tell us that the car was sold an hour and a half ago.. We had just called 45 minutes prior.. He says "sorry were busy in here" then proceeds to sell us cars that we do not want. He finally looked all around Fitzgerald to show another car exactly what we want, same price, same color. Perfect! Calls them and say the car is ready you can go look at it and buy it tonight if you'd like.. This is after telling us that he can get it shipped to Chambersburg so that he can get credit for the sale... Not deserving.. So we then traveled 2 hours to the Rockville store just for them to tell us that the car is in the body shop and has not been inspected and that we could buy it in a week.. Then tells us that we could buy the car the next day and they will give us a rental car until the car is ready.. I would not buy a car that I have no test drove or even seen besides 1 picture to say the least..I have bought several cars and this is by far the worst experience I have ever had. I was very disappointed!
Great no pressure sale experience!
by 08/16/2016on
After a bad experience at some other dealers I went into Fitzgerald with low expectations BUT left with a great car and a great experience! I went with a Payment in mind that I could not exceed. Instead of pressuring me to go above that; my awesome salesman Trevor and his manager Pete not only made it happen... But in a pressure and anxiety free environment. They actually listened to me! Highly recommend them !!
2013 Fronteir Purchase
by 01/20/2014on
I recently purchased my new Nissan truck at Fitzgerald Nissan. Out of all the vehicle purchases I've in my life, my experience in dealing with Fitzgerald Nissan ranked right at the top. Working with the sales and finance personnel was painless. The general manager and accessories department worked diligently with me to ensure that all phases of my purchase was a pleasant experience.
2nd Vehicle from Fitz
by 01/20/2014on
I purchased a vehicle roughly 2 years ago from Fitzgerald. I knew that I was happy with the vehicle, price, and service that I received at Fitzgerald but when I was in the market for another vehicle I purposely avoided them to see what else was out there. After weeks of searching on-line and in-person I found myself back at Fitzgerald, driving away with my 2nd vehicle from them. As with my 1st vehcile from Fitzgerald, the vehicle was great, the price was great, and the service was great. I cannot speak for all other dealers in the area, but for the one's that I dealt with I constantly had the following issues: 1. Vehicles priced far above their blue-book value. 2. Vehicles with damage purposely kept out of on-line photos. 3. Salespeople which were more interested in asking my financial information that responding to question I had concerning their vehicles. Both times that I purchased a vehicle from Fitzgeral I was met with the following: 1. Vehicles priced far below blue book value. 2. I found the condition of the vehicles on the lot to surpass my expectations from the online photos. 3. All of my question concerning vehicles were answered and never have they tried to ask for my financial information to try and talk me up or down to another vehicle. My 45 day 1,250 mile warranty which came with my 2nd vehicle just ran out 3 days ago. So far I am still extremely pleased with my purchase and plan to visit them in a few years for my next vehicle as well. I have and continue to recommend them to all of my family and friends in the area when they are in the market for vehicles.
Thankful for this dealership
by 01/19/2014on
Went in there with low expectations, we expected we were going to have to drive many miles into a larger city to get a good deal but we took a chance on this dealership and came away with a brand new car, excellent informative sales associates, managers etc...every detail was taken care of. They made it happen and thankful it was close to out home. Thanks Fitzgerald Nissan!
Problems turned Positive
by 01/19/2014on
We found our truck on the internet, contacted a salesman for information and he was very helpful. Because of the distance to travel it took a week to get to test drive. Purchased that day, salesman great, loan officer helpful an made process easy. I understood the truck was as is... problem half way home check engine light came on, called Fritzgerald and they said bring it back, fixed problem, few miles away light came back on, took truck back and gave us a loaner car. They took truck to dodge dealer to be repaired and after a week they returned truck to us but engine light came back on and back it went. they then Replace injectors, cleaned others and tried to return again and on the way the light. Finally the Dodge Dealer found the problem and had to order part, total they had the truck over a month. The whole time they picked up the truck and supplied us with a loaner car. Did repairs at no cost to me. Through the process our contact person was Heather!!!I received calls updating me every couple of days, she was a very helpful and made everything run smoothly. For not having the truck for over a month they paid my first loan payment. The truck was worth the wait and works perfectly. I did not expect this purchasing a truck with AS IS. I would recommend the dealership and thank you Heather.
Tried to Steal My Trade
by 01/11/2010on
Very unhappy, very unfriendly sales staff. Went on a cold Sat morning to buy a Maxima. Price quoted on web site was honored, but when the Nissan manager valued my trade I was SHOCKED at the low price. When questioned, the Nissan manager and the salesman, stood up and loudly told me that they were selling me the Maxima $1200 under invoice and my car had to be wholesaled! On Monday I went to [another dealership] in Mechanicsburg. They honored the Fitzgerald sales price and on the first appraisal, gave me $3000 more for my trade. Something is crazy somewhere! Beware Fitzgerald!! The may sell them cheap, but they try to make up for it in low, low low trade values!! Go to [other dealership]!
Unbelievable ! Website States Final Delivered Price ! & Great Folks !
by 04/07/2008on
I was a first time car buyer, living a little >100 miles away from this dealer (in the Norristown, King of Prussia, Conshohocken area). I found this dealership during my Extensive 2 months research for new and used cars (contacting via email, phone, in person ~ 20 dealerships for new and used cars, even middle-men companies that search dealerships for you). These guys at Fitzgerald stood out as the best price, most professional/helpful sales, most informative & acurate website ([violative content deleted] - with kelly blue book values of used cars and invoice, MSRP and DELIVERED PRICE for new cars). I think they're the ONLY no haggle place for new cars (besides the saturn & scion business models). I also considered contacting local fleet managers since I knew exactly what I wanted. But I found way too many mistakes on dealer websites or websites that don't allow you to search their new inventory. My salesguy was also the first and only who actually could answer my specific trim option questions without having to put me on hold. There's Zero Pressure ! I got a terrific deal ! I'm so happy with my new Nissan Sentra 08 ! I really felt like I could really trust them. My drive to purchase the car was SO worth it ! They also have delivery options - so I definitely see myself taking that route next time. Even if I move further away, I'll go with them again - only this time I won't waste my time entertaining / soliciting other dealer "quotes". Hope this helps !
Great prices, salaried sales people!!!
by 01/26/2008on
I just got my new 2009 Nissan Murano from Fitzgerald Nissan in Chambersburg, PA, they treated me great and I got the 2009 Murano for only $500 over invoice. Every other dealer was going either MSRP or more! No processing or freight charges, simply $500 over invoice. The most pleasant experience I've ever had. I dealt with Will on the net....[violative content deleted]. Very, very, very happy!!!!
