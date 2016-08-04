5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We special ordered a 2016 Mustang GT with the performance package. The special Order process typically takes 6-8 weeks and we obtained our vehicle within 6 weeks, which was a great surprise. I would like to thank Mike Baim, our salesman, for really staying on top of things and keeping us well informed. Mike's knowledge of the product was excellent, and he kept us up to date regarding the vehicle build and ship statuses. Mike also provided great insights into what to expect with the mustang and things to look forward to after purchase. It was a pleasure to deal with Mike and the staff. Terry Millman took good care of us with financials and service plans. I would also like to thank Greg Stevenson, who really offered some great insights regarding the Ford product line. It was very refreshing to work with Family Ford on our vehicle purchase. Most of the dealerships we had gone to as we shopped were more volume driven and less involved with the customer. Greg has a great staff to work with and we will certainly recommend Family Ford to our friends when it comes time to look for a vehicle. Thanks again to Mike and the team. Wishing everyone at Family Ford a Merry Christmas and Prosperous New Year!!! Regards, Mark and Lindsay Kavulak Read more