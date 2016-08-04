Family Ford
Family ford carlisle is the way to go!
by 04/08/2016on
Love my brand new 2016 Ford Fiesta from Mike at Family Ford!
Great salesperson
by 03/26/2016on
I purchased a Ford F150, Mike Baim was my salesperson and he was very good to me throughout the buying process and made it very easy overall. A very enjoyable experience.
Wonderful experience!
by 02/15/2016on
My second vehicle purchased through Family Ford, and I was not disappointed at all with either purchase. Jay Grove was able to find the exact vehicle I was looking for in both cases. Kudos!
excellent service
by 01/26/2016on
came in to the dealership after coming off a bad purchase. The dealer worked with me to help me out of the problem and ended up with a new vehicle instead of buying used. So far I have nothing but praises to say with my experience.
New Mustang Purchased at Family Ford
by 12/19/2015on
We special ordered a 2016 Mustang GT with the performance package. The special Order process typically takes 6-8 weeks and we obtained our vehicle within 6 weeks, which was a great surprise. I would like to thank Mike Baim, our salesman, for really staying on top of things and keeping us well informed. Mike's knowledge of the product was excellent, and he kept us up to date regarding the vehicle build and ship statuses. Mike also provided great insights into what to expect with the mustang and things to look forward to after purchase. It was a pleasure to deal with Mike and the staff. Terry Millman took good care of us with financials and service plans. I would also like to thank Greg Stevenson, who really offered some great insights regarding the Ford product line. It was very refreshing to work with Family Ford on our vehicle purchase. Most of the dealerships we had gone to as we shopped were more volume driven and less involved with the customer. Greg has a great staff to work with and we will certainly recommend Family Ford to our friends when it comes time to look for a vehicle. Thanks again to Mike and the team. Wishing everyone at Family Ford a Merry Christmas and Prosperous New Year!!! Regards, Mark and Lindsay Kavulak
Friendly and professional
by 11/27/2015on
Everything was amazing. Brad showed us all the features and Jay made the paperwork easy and quick
Gas gauge broken in car purchased causing us to run out of gas
by 10/27/2015on
We were satisfied for the most part. Gas gauge was not working and salesperson told us he filled gas tank, but we ran out of gas after only 120 miles. We scheduled an appointment to get fixed, but it is not until Nov 2nd.
Awesome
by 09/07/2015on
Mike at family ford Carlisle pa was awesome!!! Made us feel like family. Love our Ford Edge
Friendly people, easy to work with
by 08/10/2015on
Bought a 2012 Ford Escape. Everyone was easy to work with & very friendly. Negotiating with them was easier than I expected. I would also like to thank my salesman- Mike Baim- for all his help in doing the deal. I will highly recommend Family Ford to anyone looking to buy a car. Thanks again Mike Coover
phenomenal
by 07/27/2015on
I stopped in at the dealer around the corner from my house. I had seen that they were running a great deal on new vehicles. When I arrived, Mike was simply hanging out, outside, just catching some air. I was simply looking at a used vehicle for price comparison reasons, and we started chatting. After about an hour I had to leave. I returned 2 days later for a more extensive look at the cars on the lot. Mike was courteous, professional and very thorough. Every step was explained, every detail knocked out and then, I was approved. I drove off the lot super excited. I received the 2015 Focus SE, and I love it. Mike is a great asset to Family Ford, and I hope him the best.
Great Dealership
by 07/16/2015on
This is not only my first Ford I have purchased, but driven as well. All my life I drove a VW. I shopped around and have not found a better staff in all departments. They met me with all my needs and questions. The Escape is the perfect drive for me. Thank you!
Great service
by 07/15/2015on
I purchased a 2014 mustang ,mike was incredible,got me in my car and on my way.I love my car and would recommend mike in a minute.Thanks mike you made one happy customer.
EXCELLANT
by 06/19/2015on
I can say it was the nicest car buying experience I have ever had. Hunter was great as was everyone else at the dealership. Would highly recommend to everyone.
great service
by 06/18/2015on
I purchased a 2005 ford F-150, the service was great and everyone there was nice and easy to get along with. Will recommend family ford to anyone looking for a good vechicle
Great service
by 06/17/2015on
When some things were not quite right on my purchase it was so nice the owner was there and took care of everything to make it right, I love dealing with a family oriented buisness
Outstanding dealership
by 06/15/2015on
I have been looking at new cars for a couple weeks. I had been to several car dealerships where car salesmen were just pushing me to buy any car they could, and getting mad when I told them I wanted to think about my choice. My fiancé recommended Family Ford. We went in, were welcomed in a friendly manner. I informed the owner what I was looking for and he gave me straight direct answers on what price range I could work with. Unlike other dealers who were trying to sell me the highest price car. I test drove a Chevy Malibu which I fell in love with. Jay and Terry worked with me on all the questions I had. I ended up purchasing the car and driving away the same day. This was definitely worth the wait. The staff of Family Ford are so nice and laid back. They won't push you to buy something you don't want! I thank you all for making this a great experience. I will recommend anyone who is looking to buy a new or used car to check them out! Definitely an outstanding dealership!
Buying an Escape
by 06/11/2015on
Excellent in every way. Mike was exceptionally helpful and made the experience a delight. Love the escape.
SVJ
by 06/08/2015on
Great experience. Jay Grove was very helpful and informative Buick Enclave
Happy Couple
by 06/07/2015on
My wife and I purchased a 2012 ford fusion SEL! Service was very good and the staff was very helpful with the purchase and explaining everything about the vehicle! We are enjoying our purchase and will be back in the future to purchase our next vehicle! Thank you and have a great year!
great sevice
by 05/05/2015on
great salesman jay grove,was very surprise to find a great deal/vechile at family ford
excellent service
by 03/26/2015on
Excellent service staff are awesome n friendly they definitely work with you.
