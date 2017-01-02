4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have dealt with this dealership before and I vowed at the time that I would be doing business with them for quite some because of their excellent customer service; this visit was no exception. We recently welcomed a new baby girl and my former vehicle (Honda Civic, also purchased here) wasn't going to cut it for our growing family. My wife and I were researching Honda Pilot's and I contacted the dealership to get some figures for it. I spoke with their Internet Manager, Kelly, who then directed me to Dustin, one of their Sales Representatives. These two were absolutely wonderful; they both followed up every step of the way, they have treated me with the excellent customer service that I have come to expect from this dealership, and Dustin even provided me his cell phone and has been answering questions about the vehicle via text message ever since I left the lot (even though he did show me the workings of the vehicle before I left). I can't recommend highly enough these two! When I did finally go in (after getting some numbers from Dustin) I spoke with another Sales representative, Marc, who ended up completing the deal as Dustin was with some other customers at the time. Apparently, a very popular guy even when I was looking to speak with him! Marc was the representative that took me out for the test drive and moved me onto Derek, one of the finance representatives, who completed all of the paperwork. We had a bit of a hiccup in the paperwork where the estimated monthly rate was significantly higher than I was looking to spend and almost had to walk away from deal (a fault of my own, not the dealerships). I returned home that first night empty handed but, to my surpirse, got a call the following day and they were able to get the rate below even what I had asked for initially! Again, to reiterate, it was not the dealerships fault, it was my own. I went in that next evening and drove home with my new car! I can't begin to thank everyone who made this deal possible for me and is why I vow to do business with this dealership for a very, very, very long time and I recommend friends, family, and strangers alike to do business with them as well. Ask for Dustin, you will not regret it!! Read more