Honda North
Customer Reviews of Honda North
customer satisfaction is not top priority
by 02/01/2017on
Once you drive away in your purchase, They forget about you. They wont return your phone calls. I guess they do not need any new customers. I would not buy from there again. Honda makes good vehicles, they just need to get a better dealership to represent them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Experience
by 01/07/2017on
Purchased a 2017 Civic Coupe, Kurt Pipes got us a great deal and treated us very well, We will be back in a few months for another. This is our favorite dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best experience ever!
by 01/06/2017on
I cannot say enough great things about Honda North. Everyone is super nice! From Carrie at the reception desk to JJ in finance, the entire experience was perfect. Dustin is such a huge asset to not only the sales team, but to the whole dealership. I sincerely thank everyone for helping me out and making the process so enjoyable!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Upgraded vehicle for our newest addition to the family
by 01/06/2017on
I have dealt with this dealership before and I vowed at the time that I would be doing business with them for quite some because of their excellent customer service; this visit was no exception. We recently welcomed a new baby girl and my former vehicle (Honda Civic, also purchased here) wasn't going to cut it for our growing family. My wife and I were researching Honda Pilot's and I contacted the dealership to get some figures for it. I spoke with their Internet Manager, Kelly, who then directed me to Dustin, one of their Sales Representatives. These two were absolutely wonderful; they both followed up every step of the way, they have treated me with the excellent customer service that I have come to expect from this dealership, and Dustin even provided me his cell phone and has been answering questions about the vehicle via text message ever since I left the lot (even though he did show me the workings of the vehicle before I left). I can't recommend highly enough these two! When I did finally go in (after getting some numbers from Dustin) I spoke with another Sales representative, Marc, who ended up completing the deal as Dustin was with some other customers at the time. Apparently, a very popular guy even when I was looking to speak with him! Marc was the representative that took me out for the test drive and moved me onto Derek, one of the finance representatives, who completed all of the paperwork. We had a bit of a hiccup in the paperwork where the estimated monthly rate was significantly higher than I was looking to spend and almost had to walk away from deal (a fault of my own, not the dealerships). I returned home that first night empty handed but, to my surpirse, got a call the following day and they were able to get the rate below even what I had asked for initially! Again, to reiterate, it was not the dealerships fault, it was my own. I went in that next evening and drove home with my new car! I can't begin to thank everyone who made this deal possible for me and is why I vow to do business with this dealership for a very, very, very long time and I recommend friends, family, and strangers alike to do business with them as well. Ask for Dustin, you will not regret it!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 01/05/2017on
Needed to purchase a new used car and found a crv online. Met with dustin h and he was nice and straight to the point. Deal made quickly with no bs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
INCREDIBLE!
by 06/16/2014on
My husband and I were in the market for a new car. So glad we bought our car at Honda North! The staff is incredibly helpful, friendly, and really make you feel comfortable. Our sales rep was Caitlin. She did an awesome job at getting the car we wanted. Not pushy at all, either! Susan G, in finance and insurance, is AMAZING!!!!!! If it were not for her, we would not have our brand new Pilot Touring edition! She made it happen for us. She was such a pleasure to work with! We highly recommend Honda North to anyone!
A good experience
by 03/03/2014on
Kelly, the internet communicator got us started with personable answers to questions about the car we were interested in. She introduced us to Nolan B, a salesman. Nolan listened to our requests and negotiated a price in an amiable fashion. We are very pleased with the 2014 Civic XL we purchased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent dealership!
by 10/16/2013on
I have purchased two vehicles from Honda North within the last 2 years. I am an out of state buyer and they could not have made the transaction any easier. Great service from sales to finance to delivery. Highly reccommend John P and his team at Honda North!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
No Hassle - Good Price - Great Dealership
by 05/25/2013on
Worked with Steve F at Honda North. I had done my research and presented him with a prices. No hassles. He found out if it was a yes or no right away. They assessed our trade in right away. They met our expectations. No hassles. Up front. This was the first time I enjoyed shopping for a new car. I am not getting paid for this....
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
HAPPY CUSTOMER
by 04/22/2013on
We bought a used car a couple of weeks ago at Honda North in Butler PA. We are very pleased with the courtesy and service we received from the folks there. We wanted a Pontiac Bonneville because we loved our 2000 model so much. Knowing they are no longer being manufactured, we couldn't believe we found the one at HN in such great shape for a 2005 - low mileage and like new! Being a retired couple, we simply could not go the route of a new car. But we feel like we have one! Thanks to Jerry and Kelly and all the gang at Honda North for making this possible. You all make a great team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Thanks Honda North...well done.
by 12/18/2012on
Really a good experience. This dealer advertises that they are a Honda President's Award winner and says in their ads that they know buying a new car is a big deal - and now I can say they really do. The entire experience from our first visit to taking delivery was enjoyable. Our salesperson was very knowledgeable about the CR-V's we were considering and asked a lot of questions - good questions - to help make sure we selected the right vehicle for our family. Friendly, respectful, knowledgeable. You know how you can just tell when its sincere and not the BS you get so often buying anything anywhere these days. I'd buy there again - and I'd recommend this dealer to friends and family considering a Honda. In fact, I already have and a good friend also recently bought a Certified CR-V from them and was equally pleased with her experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dealerships !!
by 09/02/2010on
The saleswomen was nice and a pleasure to work with. The bad thing about this dealership (and probably all others) is the Negotiation process. There is too much back and forth. It's time the bankers or whoever is doing the numbers in the back to get out front and deal directly with the customer. Instead of having the sales person seem like the good guy and is on your side. The wife and I each bought a Accord Crosstour and we didn't recieve any deal for buying 2 cars at once. In case if your wondering we got the EX-L AWD models. Price paid was $31,997 on each car. I wanted to get to get them at $31,000 each. They said it was b/c of the financing of Honda at .9 percent. Which was a lie after really looked it over and saw the finance charges added in in the end. I went ahead and did it since the wife had her heart set on it and my 07 pathfinder had a decent dent (whice went into the frame which I don't think they saw on the trade in process) and some rust that i was not going to fix. My recommendation and what I will be doing from now on is to only go to the dealerships to test drive and look at the cars. Come home and start your negotiations on the internet. You will be able to get the car for less than invoice by going this route. Honda dealers are getting at least 4 percent profit on the sale the car, so if the car is for invoice and you get the dealer to at least give up the holdback of 2 percent (for Hondas) you will get a decent deal. I understand that they still have to make money but when dealerships say "We won't be making money on the deal.:" it's total crap.