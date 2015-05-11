Diehl Volkswagen
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Diehl Volkswagen
1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
New VW PASSAT
by 11/05/2015on
Used the price promise program.. Simple and easy to use. Corey and Tom contacted me about the Passat, answered my questions and I felt confident i had a good price in my hand. I was really impressed on the efforts of Jay, Corey and Tom. I will be back!
0 new, 2 used, 0 certified pre-owned
about our dealership