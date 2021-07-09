5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I just purchased a 2014 Lincoln MKZ from Pacifico Marple Lincoln and the experience was fantastic. When the MKZ was introduced as a 2013, I immediately went to the dealer and ordered the car, without seeing the vehicle in person. One of the options I wanted was the Active Motion Multi-Contour seats. The seats were a delayed availability option and ultimately were cancelled for the 2013 model year. Throughout the process, including delays and ultimately cancellation of the option, my sales person, Val, stayed in touch with me and let me know what was going on. The dealer VP stayed in touch with Lincoln and also tracked the issue. Ultimately, in May, Lincoln cancelled the seats for the 2013 Model Year, so I decided to hold off for a 2014. As soon as the 2014 order bank opened, they reordered my car. Again, Val kept in touch with me to let me know the status of my order. When it appeared that the car was in transit but might arrive while I was out of town on vacation, they worked with Lincoln to have the car delivered before I left. When the car arrived, they made the actual purchase/lease process as efficient as possible in the state of PA. Paperwork was ready, lease terms were quickly provided, etc. Had I been able to get the vehicle as a 2013 when I originally ordered it, I would have been eligible for an introductory gift called the Lincoln Makers Program. Since I waited for the seats, I was no longer eligible for the program, however the Mike, the VP at the dealership worked with Lincoln to get me an additional rebate equivalent to the value of the Makers Program. This was an unexpected and pleasant surprise. Overall, everyone at the dealership, and especially the salesperson Val, who I dealt with, were friendly, took the time to listen and understand my needs as a customer, and worked openly with me to make a great deal on a great car happen. I recommend them highly for a pleasant, hassle-free and most importantly, friendly car buying experience. Read more