Pacifico Marple Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Pacifico Marple Ford Lincoln
Shane in Sales
by 09/07/2021on
We recently purchased a new Navigator and the process could not have gone any more smoothly. From my first call, I knew I was getting the appropriate service, above and beyond! During these unprecedented times and low inventory, Pacifico Lincoln shines. During the process and reaching out to other dealerships was underwhelming, as if they were the customer... not the case with Pacifico and Shane!! Highly recommend them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 06/14/2017on
I found that Anthony Raso was very efficient, accomodating, and made the service visit a pleasure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
[non-permissible content removed]
by 03/22/2017on
2 reviews 1.0 star rating 3/22/2017 I truly regret purchasing my car from them. They sold me a car with bad brakes. Salesman said that new brakes were installed but they didn't even last 8000 miles. Their service department tried to tell me that this was normal. Car had 16000 miles on it when I purchased it. Rear brakes should last longer than 8000 miles. Also I made the mistake of purchasing the service plan. The salesman that suckered my into buying it sold me on the fact that damaged rims are included. About a year later I hit a pothole and damaged the rim. I brought it in to make use of the service plan and low and behold, rims aren't covered under it. These guys are [non-permissible content removed] and I will never purchase another ford as long as I live. I've been driving nothing but ford for the past 23 years. Never again!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Nice place great people nice car
by 04/21/2016on
This is a great place to do business with great sales staff nice people great cars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No problem
by 04/13/2016on
Both front windows on my MKZ stopped working. Getting a appointment was easy. I came in. Left the car. I was given a Lincoln loaner. I was in and out in 20 minutes. The car was fixed later that day and was washed before it was returned. Everything was covered under warranty.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you for all you do!
by 04/24/2015on
I appreciate the work of all involved whenever I come in to have my car serviced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Gift Surprise sucess
by 12/21/2014on
My husband was driving an older car - we did not NEED a new one but I found one at Pacifico Marple Ford at a great price that was too hard to pass up. I wanted to surprise my husband with it and make getting it part of his Christmas present. Steve Gibson (highly recommend) my salesman worked with me so I could test drive and pull off a surprise reveal to my husband - had it all clean with the bow on it and everything. Yes the surprise was successful. This is our second purchase from PM ford. I purchased my Sable from there almost 6 years ago. Based on that experience I returned when I wanted this newer one for my husband. They search for the lowest interest rate and do not push the extras.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Incredible Service
by 08/04/2014on
I brought my 2014 Ford Explorer for service and state inspection at around 3:30 PM on a Friday after noon and asked for the car to be ready by 12:00 noon of the following day. Instead I receive a call from my service adviser at around 5:15 PM of the same Friday afternoon that my car was done and ready for pick up. It is this incredible excellent service from Pacifico Marple Ford that keeps me on buying my cars from them .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealer Who Treats You Like Family
by 12/19/2013on
This dealership is family-owned and operated, so it's no surprise that they treat customers like family, too. Just a few days ago, our own family added to the many cars we've bought here over the years -- this one was for my son, who took home a cream puff Certified Pre-Owned Ford Focus. Everyone here treats you with respect, honesty, integrity, and friendship -- because they value your business. That explains why our family and friends have been coming here to buy new and used cars and trucks for years. So even if it's out of your way, I am telling you to visit here before you buy anywhere else -- you'll get a great deal from honest, ethical people who care about your overall sales experience and your ownership experience with the new and used vehicles they carry.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 11/12/2013on
I had been car shopping for about two months prior to going to Pacifico with no luck. I went to numerous dealerships but always felt that the salesmen were too aggressive by asserting cars on me that I clearly did not want. Pacifico was nothing like the other dealers and provided the best customer service throughout the entire process. Within minutes of meeting my car salesman, Sean, I was able to narrow down what I was looking for and test drove a red ford escape which I ended up buying later that day. Sean was by far the best salesman I have ever met/worked with. Throughout the entire afternoon I felt completely comfortable working with Sean and was extremely happy that we were able to figure out a price that would fit my budget. Pacifico is a great dealership with great people and I highly recommend visiting them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 11/06/2013on
After looking around a few Ford dealerships in our area, the Pacifico Marple dealership really stood out to us with the staff's friendliness and professionalism. Sean M did a fabulous job and got us a great deal on a new Ford Escape. He really went out of his way to make us feel comfortable about our purchase and we couldn't be happier! Would highly recommend this dealership and especially Sean.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 11/05/2013on
My wife and I recently (last Saturday) went to Pacifico Marple Ford in Broomall, PA to test drive a new Ford Edge. We were greeted by Sean M who walked us through all of the models and which one would be the best for our family. During the test drive, Sean was knowledgeable of all the vehicles features, while not being pushy on any of the extras. He worked effectively to get all of the paperwork together for us while making my wife and me comfortable the whole time. We walked out of the dealership that afternoon with a lease on a new Ford Edge and my wife was elated with the car. Sean made the entire process an easy and fun. Needless to say, in a few months when I will trade my vehicle in, I will go directly to Sean.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nick D
by 11/05/2013on
Just purchased a 2014 Explorer from Pacifico Marple Ford. Nick D was the man who made it happen for me. I could not have asked for a more attentive and accommodating professional. Made the complicated process of buying a new car an actual enjoyable experience.! We need more like him in the sales/ customer service arena!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience purchasing vehicle at Pacifico Marple Review
by 09/25/2013on
I was very please with my experience at Pacifico Marple Ford. I started on the website which was easy to navigate, find the car I was looking for, and estimate the price/monthly payments within my budget. I sent an e-mail over the website to express my interest and it was answered at the very beginning of the business day. I dealt with Seth B throughout my process and easily scheduled an appointment. Seth greeted me at the door and was quite professional and courteous. I was trading in a vehicle and was given a fair price based on condition which helped toward my new vehicle. I was looking at a Certified Pre-Owned which Seth showed me to be in excellent condition, showed me the vehicle's history and helped me work to keep all my costs within my budget. Mike L, who also works at the dealership, was very helpful in getting me the best financing and helping me through all the paperwork. Seth and Mike helped me find a DMV nearby that was open on a Saturday, gave me directions and the paperwork I needed, and even helped me roll-over my insurance. The customer service, attention to detail, and the ease of this often stressful process was incredible. It is seldom found in any industry. Seth has followed up with me since to answer any additional questions and to make sure I'm still happy with the car. Very pleased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Very Knowledgable
by 09/17/2013on
Connie was my sales woman. She knew everything about the Fusion I ended up buying. They took good care of me and even fed me and my friend lunch.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Amazing experience
by 09/09/2013on
I recently purchased a new vehicle from Pacifico Marple Ford and had an amazing experience. Nick D was my Sales Consultant and I highly recommend him. He was patient, well-informed, honest and not pushy at all. He was easy to talk to, he listened and he worked with my budget. I did a lot of research on the internet prior to purchasing my vehicle, but went into Pacifico on a whim. I am so happy that things worked out the way they did. Everyone that I met in that dealership was professional and extremely friendly. I highly recommend this dealership and Nick!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience Buying a Lincoln MKZ
by 09/01/2013on
I just purchased a 2014 Lincoln MKZ from Pacifico Marple Lincoln and the experience was fantastic. When the MKZ was introduced as a 2013, I immediately went to the dealer and ordered the car, without seeing the vehicle in person. One of the options I wanted was the Active Motion Multi-Contour seats. The seats were a delayed availability option and ultimately were cancelled for the 2013 model year. Throughout the process, including delays and ultimately cancellation of the option, my sales person, Val, stayed in touch with me and let me know what was going on. The dealer VP stayed in touch with Lincoln and also tracked the issue. Ultimately, in May, Lincoln cancelled the seats for the 2013 Model Year, so I decided to hold off for a 2014. As soon as the 2014 order bank opened, they reordered my car. Again, Val kept in touch with me to let me know the status of my order. When it appeared that the car was in transit but might arrive while I was out of town on vacation, they worked with Lincoln to have the car delivered before I left. When the car arrived, they made the actual purchase/lease process as efficient as possible in the state of PA. Paperwork was ready, lease terms were quickly provided, etc. Had I been able to get the vehicle as a 2013 when I originally ordered it, I would have been eligible for an introductory gift called the Lincoln Makers Program. Since I waited for the seats, I was no longer eligible for the program, however the Mike, the VP at the dealership worked with Lincoln to get me an additional rebate equivalent to the value of the Makers Program. This was an unexpected and pleasant surprise. Overall, everyone at the dealership, and especially the salesperson Val, who I dealt with, were friendly, took the time to listen and understand my needs as a customer, and worked openly with me to make a great deal on a great car happen. I recommend them highly for a pleasant, hassle-free and most importantly, friendly car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Experience
by 08/31/2013on
Seth B and all of the Pacifico Staff were friendly, personable, and fun to work with. I have never had a better experience shopping for a vehicle. I had their undivided attention and they made me feel like a priority. I had tried to contact other dealerships to find a vehicle, but over the phone, Seth was genuine and I knew I had the right place, even if it was further for me to drive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Experience at Pacifico Marple Ford
by 08/27/2013on
Great experience purchasing my Expedition from Pacifico Marple Ford!! Sean M worked tirelessly in putting the deal together. He thoroughly looked at all leasing avenues and gave us a fabulous deal and I couldn't be happier with my new car! He was patient, courteous and professional. Great guy and I would not hesitate to do another deal with him - highly recommend!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 08/21/2013on
This was my first new car purchase, and I couldn't have imagined that the entire process would be this smooth. The knowledge, courtesy and passion for the Ford brand shown by Sean, Jack and Anthony could not have been any higher. They all took the time to make sure I knew exactly what was in front of me, and that I understood everything I had to sign. The 45 minute drive to Pacifico Marple Ford was definitely worth it for me, and I will be doing it again when it comes time to purchase my next vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
