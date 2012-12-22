Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Colussy Chevrolet

Colussy Chevrolet

Visit dealer’s website 
3073 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Colussy Chevrolet

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Used Sprinter VAN

by vincent61 on 12/22/2012

i TRADED MY 2003 CHEVY TRUCK for this SPRINTER vAN IT BROKE DOWN FIRST DAY THEN THREE MORE TIMES IN A MONTH ,I got about a weeks use they would only give me $5,000.00 less than what I paid to buy back. I have never been so cheated in my life

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
51 cars in stock
0 new27 used24 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|6 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for