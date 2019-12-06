They talk to you like there taking care of you with your best interest at heart while the whole time there taking advantage of you. Having to take things back 2-3 times to get repair completed and things fixed they broke while working on your car is even more ridiculous!!
On one of my recent repairs I showed up to get a walker out of my car only to find the wheels of my car and that was do to the fact they got my car. Infused with someone else's! Seriously! That's why there are vin numbers! I could go on a don about my experiences with this place! My best advice...go any where else!
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
My 2014 Chevrolet Malibu had been into the Colussy Chevrolet dealership several times for the same complaint, an on-going problem with the "check engine" light intermittently coming on over a prolonged period of time. On my last service for this problem the dealership kept the vehicle for five days until they were completely assured they had corrected the problem. The repair required ongoing calls with corporate GM engineers that I hope will finally resolve the problem. Although my frustration had been heightened by repeated trips to the dealership service department, I was very pleased with the dealership's service manager taking the time to follow through with persistence to get to the ultimate solution which I now hope will put the problem to rest.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
i TRADED MY 2003 CHEVY TRUCK for this SPRINTER vAN IT BROKE DOWN FIRST DAY THEN THREE MORE TIMES IN A MONTH ,I got about a weeks use they would only give me $5,000.00 less than what I paid to buy back. I have never been so cheated in my life
I would love to write a review of the service for this dealer but that would require actually receiving some. I got a recall notice on my company truck and since the inspection was up at the end of the month attempted to schedule an appointment. I began calling at 10:00 Am but no one answered the phone in the service dept. I tried 6 more times throughout the day sometimes allowing the phone to ring up to 30 times but to no avail. I finally called the switchboard operator to inquire if perhaps they were having phone line issues. I was told that there were only 2 service advisors on staff and they were really busy. She the told me she would put me into someone named Steves mailbox. I left a polite messsage with the reason for my call and asked for a return call to schedule an appointment. I waited patiently thinking that the call would probably not come until the end of the day. You guessed it, no call. This does not bode well for customer relations and I am pretty sure there are other Chevy dealers that have staff on hand to answer phones. I will be finding one tommorow