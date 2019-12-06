service Rating

I would love to write a review of the service for this dealer but that would require actually receiving some. I got a recall notice on my company truck and since the inspection was up at the end of the month attempted to schedule an appointment. I began calling at 10:00 Am but no one answered the phone in the service dept. I tried 6 more times throughout the day sometimes allowing the phone to ring up to 30 times but to no avail. I finally called the switchboard operator to inquire if perhaps they were having phone line issues. I was told that there were only 2 service advisors on staff and they were really busy. She the told me she would put me into someone named Steves mailbox. I left a polite messsage with the reason for my call and asked for a return call to schedule an appointment. I waited patiently thinking that the call would probably not come until the end of the day. You guessed it, no call. This does not bode well for customer relations and I am pretty sure there are other Chevy dealers that have staff on hand to answer phones. I will be finding one tommorow Read more