5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

From the moment I walked into Quigley Dodge I was greeted by kind sales people. They were not pushy and were honest in every way. They answered all of my questions honestly- were able to reach a car payment I was happy with! After I drove my Used-Certified Jeep Commander off the lot and got it home I realized a few things were wrong/missing. All the front speakers were blown- light screens were missing on an interior light and the passenger side mirror was very loose. I called and they agreed to take care of everything free of charge even though I signed the "I'll take it as it is" form. They were great to work with and not pushy what-so-ever! Read more