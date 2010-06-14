Skip to main content
Quigley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

565 Rte 100 N, Boyertown, PA 19512
Customer Reviews of Quigley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Quigley went above and beyond!!

by bonn16 on 06/14/2010

From the moment I walked into Quigley Dodge I was greeted by kind sales people. They were not pushy and were honest in every way. They answered all of my questions honestly- were able to reach a car payment I was happy with! After I drove my Used-Certified Jeep Commander off the lot and got it home I realized a few things were wrong/missing. All the front speakers were blown- light screens were missing on an interior light and the passenger side mirror was very loose. I called and they agreed to take care of everything free of charge even though I signed the "I'll take it as it is" form. They were great to work with and not pushy what-so-ever!

Run, run, run away

by craig2009 on 02/24/2010

Sold my daughter a "1998 Ram one-owner, cream-puff" with only 108k miles. The only things was they could not warranty it because of a small rear end noise. Four weeks and less then 1k miles later, it needs $600 in gaskets from major oil leaks (Ok maybe at that age) but also, the tranny is shot so a total of $4k in repairs. Run, don't walk to a different dealership.

