Quigley went above and beyond!!
by 06/14/2010on
From the moment I walked into Quigley Dodge I was greeted by kind sales people. They were not pushy and were honest in every way. They answered all of my questions honestly- were able to reach a car payment I was happy with! After I drove my Used-Certified Jeep Commander off the lot and got it home I realized a few things were wrong/missing. All the front speakers were blown- light screens were missing on an interior light and the passenger side mirror was very loose. I called and they agreed to take care of everything free of charge even though I signed the "I'll take it as it is" form. They were great to work with and not pushy what-so-ever!
Run, run, run away
by 02/24/2010on
Sold my daughter a "1998 Ram one-owner, cream-puff" with only 108k miles. The only things was they could not warranty it because of a small rear end noise. Four weeks and less then 1k miles later, it needs $600 in gaskets from major oil leaks (Ok maybe at that age) but also, the tranny is shot so a total of $4k in repairs. Run, don't walk to a different dealership.
