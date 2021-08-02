Skip to main content
Fred Beans Ford of Boyertown

Fred Beans Ford of Boyertown
525 Rte 100 N, Boyertown, PA 19512
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Fred Beans Ford of Boyertown

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(7)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
7 Reviews
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Poor Sales Team

by Nic on 02/08/2021

So I drove well over an hour to this dealership to check out a Shelby GT500 that they actively had listed online for sale. I went into this dealership with every intention of purchasing the car that day if it all checked out. I am a serious buyer with good credit and I had a very large amount of down payment money. I walked around their lot for a solid 30 minutes,maybe more,searching for the car I came to see. I was never approached or even spoken to by any of the many employees working at the time. I then went inside & found the car I came for in the showroom. I proceeded to look over the car. Less than a minute into checking the car out I was rudely approached and told the car was already sold & being picked up soon. Fast forward to today when I got an email notification from Edmunds saying that the price of the car dropped. So not only did they not sell the car, but they lowered the price and now added a substantial amount of photos that were previously not there. After leaving this dealership disappointed I found another Shelby GT500 about 5 states away & I snatched it up. I am extremely irritated with this dealership and their staff! They lost a potential sale because they lied to me! They really need to pull it together at Fred Beans Ford of Boyertown!! And i left 1 star because I had to. If I could leave 0 stars I would have!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Rob in service really came through in a pinch

by Auntieloobie on 12/30/2017

Rob in service came through at the end of the day, when I needed a spray nozzle replaced asap. He found the piece and even though Ford in Boyertown was closing in 15 minutes that day, he made the repair happen. I was very impressed and thankful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceding My Expectations - Big Time

by rhand1525 on 12/05/2017

I have purchased many cars during my 34yr driving career, with over half of them new. I can honestly say that the recent purchase of my new F-350 from Fred Beans Ford of Boyertown was the best car-buying experience of all. My salesman, Patrick Malloy, was not pushy, answered all of my many questions, and was a pleasure to deal with. The dealership itself was well-run, and both the sales and finance managers were helpful and courteous. I would not hesitate for a minute to refer a family member, friend, or co-worker to Fred Beans Ford when they are looking for a top-shelf vehicle offered by a top-shelf dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent experience purchasing my new Edge

by anitawh on 11/30/2017

Our sales associate, Bob Hanna was extremely knowledgeable about all Ford products, and assisted us in choosing the exact car for us. Bob was determined to find our Color and Option package that we really wanted, and searched until he found it at another Fred Beans dealership. They worked the numbers until the monthly payments matched our budget. Fred Beans Ford of Boyertown gave us a great deal!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service.

by dffej51 on 08/28/2017

I took my 2016 Ford Escape to Fred Beans Ford in Boyertown for a check of a whining sound coming from the back end of the car. They quickly diagnosed that it was a differential problem and took care of the problem under warranty with no hassles or issues. I have been having my vehicles serviced here for several years and have always received excellent service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

i retract my previous negative review.

by dbellochs on 01/24/2015

Fred Beans of Boyertown completely satisfied my complaints and mad good on many od the repairs. I cannot thank Ian the Used Car Manager and Mark the Service Manager for the help and good faith business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Don't trust Fred Bean's!

by hf2 on 03/17/2009

They were less than honest about the used car I bought (a subaru outback for $8000) even when specifically asked. I made it very clear I had ONLY that amount available. Then, when I had an independent mechanic look at it, he found 2 major things wrong with it which were covered under the VERY limited warranty (one month, or 1000 miles), to the tune of $940. Then they fixed the one ($260) and flat out refused to fix the other ($680), even though it was covered. I was operating on good faith. My bad, I guess. Used car salesmen got the reputation they have for a good reason apparently. Don't trust Chris Zobel or Ian Kriener, or anyone else there, in my humble opinion.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
107 cars in stock
0 new53 used54 certified pre-owned
videos
about our dealership

Welcome to Fred Beans Ford of Boyertown! From our humble beginnings in the 1950s as a service station, Fred Beans Family of Dealerships has grown to Pennsylvania's largest privately held automotive group, offering 19 top brands.

Fred Beans Ford of Boyertown strives to offer the best vehicles at the fairest prices. Our commitment to excellence is second to none and customer service is our top priority. We offer customers a unique and exclusive Auto Rewards program on almost all of our vehicles. We are not your typical car dealership. Let us have the opportunity to earn your business. Come see us today!

"Come see why it's Better at Beans"

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop

