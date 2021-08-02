1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

So I drove well over an hour to this dealership to check out a Shelby GT500 that they actively had listed online for sale. I went into this dealership with every intention of purchasing the car that day if it all checked out. I am a serious buyer with good credit and I had a very large amount of down payment money. I walked around their lot for a solid 30 minutes,maybe more,searching for the car I came to see. I was never approached or even spoken to by any of the many employees working at the time. I then went inside & found the car I came for in the showroom. I proceeded to look over the car. Less than a minute into checking the car out I was rudely approached and told the car was already sold & being picked up soon. Fast forward to today when I got an email notification from Edmunds saying that the price of the car dropped. So not only did they not sell the car, but they lowered the price and now added a substantial amount of photos that were previously not there. After leaving this dealership disappointed I found another Shelby GT500 about 5 states away & I snatched it up. I am extremely irritated with this dealership and their staff! They lost a potential sale because they lied to me! They really need to pull it together at Fred Beans Ford of Boyertown!! And i left 1 star because I had to. If I could leave 0 stars I would have! Read more