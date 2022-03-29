1.7 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Contact made thru WhyPaySticker. The only email Independence Ford sent (on Sun.) stated they received my request. By 1030am Mon., they had not contacted me further, so I called them. I spoke with one of their representatives, Don Rood. He said he would call me back, & later did, with price. I called back later to say I would buy their car & confirmed and wrote down the amount. I certainly did not pull this figure out of thin air. (He now completely denies giving me this figure.) Next day, I noticed the amount on invoice was $750 more than amount he quoted to me (& now denies). Of course, when I spoke with their finance guy on Tues evening & then to Tom Washington & Don Rood on Weds morning, they state "they don't know where I got that figure, because they have paperwork in front of them to prove it (of course they do! They can write up any numbers they want & say it is their proof!) The difference in price = an unadvertised $750 rebate. Rood mentioned this rebate only AFTER giving me his starting price. He NEVER said he already deducted it! He NEVER gave me the amount they started with on the invoice. I NEVER heard that number from him. Neglecting to get the information in print before I went to the dealership was a major error on my part. Another major mistake was trusting that they would be true to their word. Car dealers have a reputation for being, shall we say, less than truthful. However, I was made to feel comfortable at the dealership and felt I did not have to worry about this. BIG mistake on my part. My issue is with the dealership's complete denial of giving me the figure that definitely gave to me and now deny. This is no way to do business. It is unethical! Read more