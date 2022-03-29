Independence Ford
Customer Reviews of Independence Ford
10/10 would buy from again
by 03/29/2022on
Alright first off the sales manager Mike, responded to my wife’s email before the place even opened… and I’m not talking like 5 minutes before it opened I am talking like an hour plus probably closer to 2 hours. He was great you want to talk about how a car buying experience should be, this was the least amount of haste we have ever gone thru to buy a car. We live about 2 and a half hours away, and pretty much had the deal done on the Bronco before we even got there. Just sign some paper work and look over the vehicle. The sales man also took the time to set up the app for my wife and show her how to use it before closing. These, guys went above and beyond, which was a breathe of fresh air compared to what we have been dealing with trying to find a Bronco. On top of all that, this was the demo unit so technically used, and they didn’t jack the price way up on it like almost every other dealership on the face of the planet. Good honest stand up dudes up in here! The experience was so good, when I decide to get a new f150 I will happily Drive 2 hours north to deal with this dealership again. In short 10/10 would buy from again.
bodyshop attn. Marque Hernandez
by 07/17/2021on
we were very pleased with the current work we had done on our Subaru Cross Trek. they went above and beyond by cleaning the floors and washing the windows. kudos to Marque Hernandez. great job TY . Tom and Starlet Hess
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
This is no way to do business. It is unethical!
by 03/03/2010on
Contact made thru WhyPaySticker. The only email Independence Ford sent (on Sun.) stated they received my request. By 1030am Mon., they had not contacted me further, so I called them. I spoke with one of their representatives, Don Rood. He said he would call me back, & later did, with price. I called back later to say I would buy their car & confirmed and wrote down the amount. I certainly did not pull this figure out of thin air. (He now completely denies giving me this figure.) Next day, I noticed the amount on invoice was $750 more than amount he quoted to me (& now denies). Of course, when I spoke with their finance guy on Tues evening & then to Tom Washington & Don Rood on Weds morning, they state "they don't know where I got that figure, because they have paperwork in front of them to prove it (of course they do! They can write up any numbers they want & say it is their proof!) The difference in price = an unadvertised $750 rebate. Rood mentioned this rebate only AFTER giving me his starting price. He NEVER said he already deducted it! He NEVER gave me the amount they started with on the invoice. I NEVER heard that number from him. Neglecting to get the information in print before I went to the dealership was a major error on my part. Another major mistake was trusting that they would be true to their word. Car dealers have a reputation for being, shall we say, less than truthful. However, I was made to feel comfortable at the dealership and felt I did not have to worry about this. BIG mistake on my part. My issue is with the dealership's complete denial of giving me the figure that definitely gave to me and now deny. This is no way to do business. It is unethical!