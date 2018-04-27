Tri-Star Ford
Customer Reviews of Tri-Star Ford
New car
by 04/27/2018on
Went to Tri Star looking for a new car. They were efficient and very nice. My salesman was Ryan Holby and he was knowledgeable about how the vehicle ran and all the accessories Took for test drive and love the back up feature and heated seats. He evened helped program my phone to work with the on board system. Will gladly deal with him and company again.
2018 Ford Escape
by 03/28/2018on
My wife & I made a lease purchase on 03/24/2018. Josh Greene, the associate who assisted us, was very helpful. He was able to find us a vehicle that suited us, not only by appearance, but he was able to get the monthly payment that we could afford. Our thanks and appreciation to Josh & Robin. We will definitely continue to purchase our vehicles at Tri Star Blairsville,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2018 F350
by 01/31/2018on
Great dealership.. very friendly staff, they answered all our questions and concerns about purchasing a new truck. Will definitely Tell family and friends to come here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Satisfied Customer
by 10/24/2016on
John Galish provided me with excellent services and accommodations. He was always polite and went out of his way to make me feel comfortable. He was very knowledge in the vehicle I purchased. Thank you John and Tri Star.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
1 Comments