930 Rte 22 Hwy W, Blairsville, PA 15717
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Tri-Star Ford

4 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car

by Pamgard on 04/27/2018

Went to Tri Star looking for a new car. They were efficient and very nice. My salesman was Ryan Holby and he was knowledgeable about how the vehicle ran and all the accessories Took for test drive and love the back up feature and heated seats. He evened helped program my phone to work with the on board system. Will gladly deal with him and company again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2018 Ford Escape

by TURKEYHUNTER56 on 03/28/2018

My wife & I made a lease purchase on 03/24/2018. Josh Greene, the associate who assisted us, was very helpful. He was able to find us a vehicle that suited us, not only by appearance, but he was able to get the monthly payment that we could afford. Our thanks and appreciation to Josh & Robin. We will definitely continue to purchase our vehicles at Tri Star Blairsville,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2018 F350

by Lilyflem on 01/31/2018

Great dealership.. very friendly staff, they answered all our questions and concerns about purchasing a new truck. Will definitely Tell family and friends to come here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Satisfied Customer

by 15FordF250 on 10/24/2016

John Galish provided me with excellent services and accommodations. He was always polite and went out of his way to make me feel comfortable. He was very knowledge in the vehicle I purchased. Thank you John and Tri Star.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
