service Rating

I had a radio upgrade (PDIM) unit that I installed myself, and I took it to Classic Chevrolet, to get the radio reprogrammed, which is a common 20 minute procedure at dealerships. Over the course of the 3 hours I was there, I heard the following: - What's a PDIM? (Should have been my first clue to leave) - This isn't a GM part. (It is) - Can you come to the service center and explain to our installer how to reprogram the radio? (Even after I printed off the instruction page and gave them to the service guy when he took my keys) - You need a code from GM to reprogram the radio. (You don't) And my favorite..... - It's reprogrammed. (It wasn't) I spent three hours at a dealership for a job that requires them to plug a box into a cable and hit a button. And they still didn't get it right. My money was refunded after I asked the service manager if he knew what a PDIM was. He said yes, so I asked him what it did. His response? "It connects the things." After asking what things, he just looked confused and refunded my money. Too bad he can't refund my three hours. The next day I took it to Wright Chevrolet and they had it installed and working within 45 minutes.