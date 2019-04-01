5 Stars
by 01/04/2019on
Classic Chevrolet Service treats me & my automobile wth VIP care.
Outstanding service dept.
by 10/24/2018on
I've been dealing with Classic Chevrolet for more than twenty years and have always received outstanding service. They always go above and beyond to satisfy my needs.
2017 Equinox lease
by 09/27/2017on
My salesman was very straight forward, honest, no bull. The entire process was surprisingly pleasant. I am very pleased with my 2017 Equinox!
They damage my 2011 Impala
by 06/14/2016on
I had my 2011 Chevy Impala towed to the dealership because I was having trouble with the transmission. They told me that my warranty had expired. I told them that I would take the car to the dealership I purchased it from because I have a lifetime powertrain warranty there. When I went to meet the tow truck to have my vehicle transfered I noticed front end damage to my vehicle that wasn't the before the car was taken there. Since I noticed it after 5pm I called the next day to report the damage and they told me that they are not responsible and that I am. I explained that I have pictures to prove that the damage was not there before the car was dropped off there, and they still denied any wrong doing. The service manager Brian even admitted that there was no damage to the vehicle when it arrived at the dealership. They are still refusing to pay for the damage.
New tires at Classic Chevrolet.
by 11/01/2015on
Bought 4 new Goodyear tires with $100 rebate. Appreciate the courtesy shown to us by Randy and his gratefulness for our business. Cashier grateful, too! Mount and balance done well.
GREAT
by 03/27/2015on
The Whole team Bill Frazier , Bradley Juskowich ,Leslee Hudak,They are ALL a GREAT team. It was the BEST car buying or leasing experience I have ever had in my 71 years. NO BULL. I went to several other dealers before going to CLASSIC, wasted a lot of my time at those other dealers. Jim M. North Hills
Clueless
by 04/18/2014on
I had a radio upgrade (PDIM) unit that I installed myself, and I took it to Classic Chevrolet, to get the radio reprogrammed, which is a common 20 minute procedure at dealerships. Over the course of the 3 hours I was there, I heard the following: - What's a PDIM? (Should have been my first clue to leave) - This isn't a GM part. (It is) - Can you come to the service center and explain to our installer how to reprogram the radio? (Even after I printed off the instruction page and gave them to the service guy when he took my keys) - You need a code from GM to reprogram the radio. (You don't) And my favorite..... - It's reprogrammed. (It wasn't) I spent three hours at a dealership for a job that requires them to plug a box into a cable and hit a button. And they still didn't get it right. My money was refunded after I asked the service manager if he knew what a PDIM was. He said yes, so I asked him what it did. His response? "It connects the things." After asking what things, he just looked confused and refunded my money. Too bad he can't refund my three hours. The next day I took it to Wright Chevrolet and they had it installed and working within 45 minutes.
Best Chevy Service Yet
by 01/26/2014on
Extremely satisfied with the service from this dealer. The owner has personally helped me many times with fair prices and excellent service. I highly recommend this dealer as I have been a customer for over twenty years.
Best Dealer in Pittsburgh
by 01/26/2014on
Best prices, owner has sold me at least ten vehicles. He has helped me in every way possible. Best service, extremely professional in every way. I highly recommend this dealer.
Salesman did not listen
by 09/02/2007on
Found a 3500 HD EXT Cab at Classic via Cars.com. Had financing in place and offered $1k deposit because I was to out of town for business, but salesman claimed he could get me better rate than my Credit Union. I waited the weekend, and no call on Monday. The truck was sold to someone else when they fished my financing. The nearest similarly equipped Chevy available was in Maryland. Cost me an additional travel cost and time to come back to town to locate and purchase a new GMC across town.