Called Friday to inquire about a Certified, Pre-Owned 528 that I saw online. Mark Kaminsky helped me and we scheduled an appointment for Saturday. Luckily, I took Mark's advice on Friday afternoon and put a "Hold" on the car. On Saturday morning, Mark texted that he was getting the car ready for my visit. My reply, "I'm not 100% sure I'm ready to buy today..." My best friend and I visited on Saturday and Ed rode with us for test drives in two different cars. Ed is awesome, super knowledgeable about everything BMW and patiently answered questions. Needless to say, there was no need to waste time nor look any further. MaryBeth prepared all the paperwork for signature and we drove off in my knockout Certified, Pre-Owned 528. She's a beauty! Thank you, BMW of the Main Line, for a great experience! PS: When your salesperson suggests a "Hold", listen and do it - it's painless. Great advice, Mark, thank you!
I decided to buy out of state because I really liked the car that this dealership had compared to other cars I had previously viewed. When initially making contact with the salesperson everything was fine and I felt like I was going to have a smooth transaction (This was not my first out of state purchase.. I have purchased other cars out of state in the past and had a pleasant/professional transaction). I completely understand that the timeframe I was communicating with the salesman there was a sale going on. Although I was not in person and buying from out of state I feel I should have been treated with the same professionalism and courtesy that people who were buying in person at the dealer were treated with. the communication was unsat and I would not get phone calls/emails back when I was told I would. I was able to work a decent deal out with the dealer and they scheduled to have the car delivered to me (It was agreed that the costs of delivery would be included in the sales price). When the car was finally delivered to me I was stuck with paying the cost of the delivery to the company carrying the car and they would not release it to me until I paid it (they even showed me paperwork from the dealer advising him to collect payment from me). The manager was kind enough to refund me the money and I appreciate him taking care of that. The manager who assisted me with this purchase seemed to be a great guy and no matter how annoying I became from calling so much he helped when he could. The other salesperson I was dealing with I don’t even recall hearing from him much he would answer texts when he felt like it and would answer one or two questions out the of three or four that I asked in a text. Overall, the purchase was okay.. I would never buy from them again out of state without going to the dealer in person. I believe they probably handle business well in person but my experience out of state was a headache and undesirable. The car looks great minus the driver and passenger seat having a slit/tear in them, and some damage to the front right side bumper (I was not told about this and they did not show this damage in their pictures they had on their website). If this is how they do customers who purchase out of state I would absolutely not recommend them, but I’d like to think they are not this unprofessional on a regular basis. Thanks for the somewhat decent service you all did provide.
Immediately after sending an inquiry about an X2, I was contacted by Zack Gerber, a Motoring Advisor at BMW/Mini of the Mainline. He quickly connected me to the dealership, where I worked with Mark Major to get a fantastic deal on my dream car. Easiest car purchase I’ve ever made, thanks to the wonderful staff and service there. I highly recommend BMW of the Mainline!
I purchased a used 2015 BMW 3 series 328 AWD from Mark Major at this dealership. Mark found exactly what I was looking for immediately without any hesitation or conflict. He was patient and understanding as this was my first ever vehicle purchase. I couldn't be happier with my car and I am looking forward to returning to this dealership in the future!
I just picked up my 2019 40i X from Mark Kaminski -- what an amazing experience -- I had custom ordered the 2019 in August, he shepherded it through BMW production - I was almost literally watching on the bmwusa.com site daily https://securelogin.bmwusa.com/ (once you have a VIN or production number), and across the pond on the ship, and once it hit Bayonne NJ, where all of the East Coast BMWs com in from Germany, Mark jumped on it. Instead of the usual process, he had it my hands lightning fast. He really went above and beyond. Thanks.
I got M5 from Mark Major and what a great wonderful experience. From the moment I walked in he bent over backwards to make my purchase as easy as possible. I shopped this car at 3 bmw dealerships and this one was definitely the most friendly and gave the best price. Really enjoyed working with Mark and Nick. Both great guys to work with
Moving from Canada to Philly Ken Lahr has made my experience with BMW in Bala Cynwyd extremely seamless and pleasurable. Ken gave me options and was willing to work with my schedule and my needs. definitely only dealing with this dealership moving forward!!
I hate BMW of the mainline services, their staff and SA are all unprofessional morally doesn't know how to approach customers a decent manner.
I have a 2007-750Li, whenever I take my car there for servicing my SA will always makes a condescending statement to relegate me that so pervasive.
After every servicing, is always something little that goes wrong, and they treats my car like a trash leaving it dirty both in and out, no regard most of are pompouss and very uncouth.
My SA, is a generous guy at time but overall he okay. Recently, one of their tech damaged my amp causing three of my speakers soundless and refusing to responsibility for it, but we going to end up in court soon.
Actually, I do like the place is accessible not far from where I live, and they always give me a loaner, my SA is the one who makes all my appointment, he somewhat cool. I believed they try to do the job right on repairing, but I guess they all have a marketing scheme, no matter where you go most likely will be the same or worse. Thanks to dezii!
I had a great experience with my most recent service appointment.
My service advisor Zach Everett was very courteous and professional.
Mobility manager Kenneth Slayton did an excellent job of making sure my drop off and loaner car needs all went smoothly.
Highly recommend!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
bmw of the mainline , hope your learn not to get too personal with customers, and respect to all customers regardless, I think you guys get the job done well, but try to examines the uncouth behaviour ok, Love to drive the car BMW, and let make this a good experience for all. I thank Armunds Dezii is a nice person but sometimes arque or dispute with customers a bit.
Please I like servicing my cars at the bmw of the mainline, just improve the level of professionnal approach behaviours whiles.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
It was a pleasure dealing with this dealership and the new owners when purchasing my new X5. They went over and beyond my expectations to assist me in choosing the right X5 model for me. I had to order it, because of my specifications, and it came in early!!
My experience at Main Line was a nightmare.
Long story short, we made arrangements with Marcy, after getting approved for a vehicle, to come back and sign the contract.
Well, Thank God we didn't come back because the treatment we received from her was rude and unprofessional, until of course she realized how excellent our credit was and that yes, we could afford a BMW, her demeanor completely changed after that $$$.
The rest of the personnel was plain [violative content deleted], we could not even get a smile from those rude ignorant people.
Overall, Marcy was pushy after I decided to do my insurance paperwork the day of the purchase and NOT the day before, which was my choice, but she insisted i had to get it done prior to going back to the dealer.
After all, it was not meant to be, we got a better deal at BMW of Mt Laurel and our salesman and personnel was just extraordinary.
In other words if you don't look like you have money or you are a exotic looking ;) don't visit Main Line.
You need a salesperson/dealership that is customer satisfaction driven and not $$commission driven.
Recommend this dealer? No
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I had the opportunity to test 7 different brands of cars and went to 12 different dealerships. Mainline BMW was excellent. They were willing to negotiate on the price of a new 535xi, my trade, my financing and a lease program.
The place is well run, the salesman I dealt with was available and able to answer all of my questions intelligently, without high pressure. In short the entire process was smooth, classy, and well-done. I would deal with the dealership again without a second thought. They arranged for transfer of my insurance and everything in the final financial meeting was smooth and event free.
I got the best deal and a comfortable buying experience at Mainline BMW. I went to two other BMW dealerships in the area and they were ok. They gave me a less attractive deal and perhaps a lot more unnecessary PR about how great BMW cars were, how difficult they were to obtain, and that made them less likely to negotiate the bottom line price.
Terrible service, but from downtown, it's the closest
by icemanfro on 11/29/2007
I took my 2002 BMW 325xi in for a service and a few warranty repairs last year and came out hugely disappointed.
I have owned the vehicle for about two years (bought out the lease after my mother-in-law drove it for three years). For it's first service, I took it to BMW of the Main Line -- since that experience, I now wait until vacations to take the car to the dealership in Ohio, where my in-laws live.
The reasons I took the car in:
- Service light in instrument cluster said it needed service
- Metal grinding noise when turning the steering wheel while vehicle still cold
- Replace dented wheel (ended up not getting wheel replaced from dealership)
I ended up spending over $2k for the service, brakes at their insistence, and for them to replace something under the warranty (they charged me for some part of the warranty repair -- weird).
The problems with their service:
- The light in the instrument cluster just meant that it needed a rotation and oil change. Instead they insisted that the car needed a "thorough check" and upon that check also said that the 1 1/2 year-old brakes and rotors needed replaced. I agreed to the work. The "thorough check" was not very thorough and not even necessary at all according to the manual. I'm convince that the brake replacement is also a scam by all the BMW dealerships because about a year later I took it to a different dealership and they tried to sell me on new brakes saying that the "replace brakes" sensor in the dash was about to go off -- 8 months later and the sensor hasn't gone off. What a rip-off.
- They replaced some sort of wheel in the engine, but the sound is still there.
In general, my service representative was rude. Every time I spoke with him in person he had a headset on and would talk to people on it while I was sitting there with him.
Finally, they returned my car to me much dirtier than it was when I dropped it off -- nasty handprints on the door panes, steering wheel, and shifter. They didn't even wash the car after I spent over $2k on service with them -- you'd think at that price it would be complementary! My friend gets a complementary car wash from the Honda dealership when he gets a $45 oil change, but this BMW dealership was just too cheap.
NOTE: the dealership does not provide loaner cars if you did not buy your BMW from them -- even if you're there strictly for a warranty repair (something that's BMW's fault to begin with).
In closing, I love my car, but I hate this dealership. If you can swing it, try to go somewhere else.
