sales Rating

I decided to buy out of state because I really liked the car that this dealership had compared to other cars I had previously viewed. When initially making contact with the salesperson everything was fine and I felt like I was going to have a smooth transaction (This was not my first out of state purchase.. I have purchased other cars out of state in the past and had a pleasant/professional transaction). I completely understand that the timeframe I was communicating with the salesman there was a sale going on. Although I was not in person and buying from out of state I feel I should have been treated with the same professionalism and courtesy that people who were buying in person at the dealer were treated with. the communication was unsat and I would not get phone calls/emails back when I was told I would. I was able to work a decent deal out with the dealer and they scheduled to have the car delivered to me (It was agreed that the costs of delivery would be included in the sales price). When the car was finally delivered to me I was stuck with paying the cost of the delivery to the company carrying the car and they would not release it to me until I paid it (they even showed me paperwork from the dealer advising him to collect payment from me). The manager was kind enough to refund me the money and I appreciate him taking care of that. The manager who assisted me with this purchase seemed to be a great guy and no matter how annoying I became from calling so much he helped when he could. The other salesperson I was dealing with I don’t even recall hearing from him much he would answer texts when he felt like it and would answer one or two questions out the of three or four that I asked in a text. Overall, the purchase was okay.. I would never buy from them again out of state without going to the dealer in person. I believe they probably handle business well in person but my experience out of state was a headache and undesirable. The car looks great minus the driver and passenger seat having a slit/tear in them, and some damage to the front right side bumper (I was not told about this and they did not show this damage in their pictures they had on their website). If this is how they do customers who purchase out of state I would absolutely not recommend them, but I’d like to think they are not this unprofessional on a regular basis. Thanks for the somewhat decent service you all did provide. Read more